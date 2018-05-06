Sunday Morning Scoreboard

May 6, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Indoor Football League
Iowa Barnstormers 49 – Sioux Falls Storm 42

College Baseball
South Dakota St. 13 – Omaha 4 *Play suspended in the bottom of the 7th inning due to weather
Northern St. 5 – Winona St. 4
Winona St. 3 – Northern St. 2
Wayne St. 9 – Augustana 6
Wayne St. 11 – Augustana 8 10 innings
Concordia-St. Paul 8 – Sioux Falls 7
Concordia-St. Paul 12 – Sioux Falls 2
GPAC Tournament
Mount Marty 9 – Concordia 3
NSAA Tournament
Presentation 7 – Dakota St. 6
Mayville St. 14 – Dakota St. 3 (F/8)

College Softball
NSIC Tournament
Championship
Winona St. 8 – Augustana 5
Augustana 2 – Minnesota Duluth 1
Augustana 14 – Southwest Minnesota St. 1
South Dakota 10 – Missouri Kansas City 2
South Dakota 9 – Missouri Kansas City 2
NSAA Tournament
Jamestown 3 – Dakota St. 2
Dakota St. 8 – Bellevue 6
Jamestown 4 – Dakota St. 0

High School Baseball
PIERRE 5 – Sioux Falls Washington 0
Sioux Falls Washington 12 – Pierre 7

American Legion Baseball
RC Post 22 Hardhats 7, Cheyenne Post 6 6 (8)
RC Post 22 Hardhats 4, Cheyenne Post 6 3
Post 320 Stars 2, Miles City 1
Post 320 Stars 17, Miles City 12


