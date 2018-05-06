Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Indoor Football League

Iowa Barnstormers 49 – Sioux Falls Storm 42 College Baseball

South Dakota St. 13 – Omaha 4 *Play suspended in the bottom of the 7th inning due to weather

Northern St. 5 – Winona St. 4

Winona St. 3 – Northern St. 2

Wayne St. 9 – Augustana 6

Wayne St. 11 – Augustana 8 10 innings

Concordia-St. Paul 8 – Sioux Falls 7

Concordia-St. Paul 12 – Sioux Falls 2

GPAC Tournament

Mount Marty 9 – Concordia 3

NSAA Tournament

Presentation 7 – Dakota St. 6

Mayville St. 14 – Dakota St. 3 (F/8) College Softball

NSIC Tournament

Championship

Winona St. 8 – Augustana 5

Augustana 2 – Minnesota Duluth 1

Augustana 14 – Southwest Minnesota St. 1

South Dakota 10 – Missouri Kansas City 2

South Dakota 9 – Missouri Kansas City 2

NSAA Tournament

Jamestown 3 – Dakota St. 2

Dakota St. 8 – Bellevue 6

Jamestown 4 – Dakota St. 0 High School Baseball

PIERRE 5 – Sioux Falls Washington 0

Sioux Falls Washington 12 – Pierre 7 American Legion Baseball

RC Post 22 Hardhats 7, Cheyenne Post 6 6 (8)

RC Post 22 Hardhats 4, Cheyenne Post 6 3

Post 320 Stars 2, Miles City 1

Post 320 Stars 17, Miles City 12

