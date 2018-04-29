Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
Fort Wayne 6 – South Dakota St. 5
Augustana 4 – MSU Mankato 2
MSU Mankato 4 – Augustana 3
Northern St. 6 – Duluth 0
Duluth 8 – Northern St. 6
Wayne St. 9 – Sioux Falls 5
Wayne St. 12 – Sioux Falls 5
Mount Marty 10 – Dordt 3
Mount Marty 13 – Dordt 1
Viterbo (WI) 5 – Dakota St. 2
Jamestown 22 – Dakota St. 2
High School Baseball
S.F. O’Gorman 20 – Brookings 5
S.F. O’Gorman 17 – Rapid City Central 2
Rapid City Central 11 – Brookings 6
Watertown 4 – S.F. Lincoln 1
S.F. Lincoln 12 – Watertown 9
Sturgis 11 – Douglas 1
Sioux Falls Christian 12 – Canton 1
College Softball
South Dakota St. 13 – Western Illinois 3 (F/5)
Western Illinois 4 – South Dakota St. 3
Augustana 3 – St. Cloud State 0
St. Cloud State 2 – Augustana 1
Northern St. 8 – Upper Iowa 2
Upper Iowa 10 – Northern St. 2 (F/5)
Sioux Falls 9 – Crookston 1
Sioux Falls 5 – Crookston 0
Dakota Wesleyan 5 – College of St. Mary 4
College of St. Mary 5 – Dakota Wesleyan 4
Morningside 3 – Mount Marty 2
Morningside 6 – Mount Marty 0
Women’s College Tennis
NCAA DII Tournament
Oklahoma Baptist 5 – Augustana 3
Summit League Championship
Denver 4 – South Dakota 0
