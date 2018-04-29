Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

Fort Wayne 6 – South Dakota St. 5

Augustana 4 – MSU Mankato 2

MSU Mankato 4 – Augustana 3

Northern St. 6 – Duluth 0

Duluth 8 – Northern St. 6

Wayne St. 9 – Sioux Falls 5

Wayne St. 12 – Sioux Falls 5

Mount Marty 10 – Dordt 3

Mount Marty 13 – Dordt 1

Viterbo (WI) 5 – Dakota St. 2

Jamestown 22 – Dakota St. 2 High School Baseball

S.F. O’Gorman 20 – Brookings 5

S.F. O’Gorman 17 – Rapid City Central 2

Rapid City Central 11 – Brookings 6

Watertown 4 – S.F. Lincoln 1

S.F. Lincoln 12 – Watertown 9

Sturgis 11 – Douglas 1

Sioux Falls Christian 12 – Canton 1 College Softball

South Dakota St. 13 – Western Illinois 3 (F/5)

Western Illinois 4 – South Dakota St. 3

Augustana 3 – St. Cloud State 0

St. Cloud State 2 – Augustana 1

Northern St. 8 – Upper Iowa 2

Upper Iowa 10 – Northern St. 2 (F/5)

Sioux Falls 9 – Crookston 1

Sioux Falls 5 – Crookston 0

Dakota Wesleyan 5 – College of St. Mary 4

College of St. Mary 5 – Dakota Wesleyan 4

Morningside 3 – Mount Marty 2

Morningside 6 – Mount Marty 0 Women’s College Tennis

NCAA DII Tournament

Oklahoma Baptist 5 – Augustana 3

Summit League Championship

Denver 4 – South Dakota 0

