Sunday Morning Scoreboard

April 22, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball
Oral Roberts 8 – South Dakota St. 1
Northern St. 7 – Univ. of Mary 2
Northern St. 7 – Univ. of Mary 1
Sioux Falls 4 – Minot St. 2
Minot St. 3 – Sioux Falls 0
Dakota St. 7 – Dickinson St. 6
Dickinson St. 4 – Dakota St. 3
Northwestern 3 – Dakota Wesleyan 2
Northwestern 12 – Dakota Wesleyan 1 (F/7)
Mount Marty 15 – Hastings 2
Hastings 4 – Mount Marty 2

College Softball
South Dakota St. 10 – Fort Wayne 3
South Dakota St. 5 – Fort Wayne 4
North Dakota St. 1 – South Dakota 0 (F/8)
North Dakota St. 5 – South Dakota 0
Northern St. 4 – Concordia-St. Paul 3 (F/9)
Concordia-St. Paul 3 – Northern St. 0
Mount Marty 7 – Concordia 5
Concordia 10 – Mount Marty 2
Dickinson St. 8 – Dakota St. 7
Dickinson St. 10 – Dakota St. 7

Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls Storm 65 – Cedar Rapids 48

Women’s College Tennis
NSIC Championship Quarterfinals
Augustana 5 – Univ. of Mary 0
MSU Moorhead 5 – Sioux Falls 1

Men’s College Tennis
Augustana 8 – Iowa Central 1
Oral Roberts 5 – South Dakota St. 2


