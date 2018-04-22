Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

Oral Roberts 8 – South Dakota St. 1

Northern St. 7 – Univ. of Mary 2

Northern St. 7 – Univ. of Mary 1

Sioux Falls 4 – Minot St. 2

Minot St. 3 – Sioux Falls 0

Dakota St. 7 – Dickinson St. 6

Dickinson St. 4 – Dakota St. 3

Northwestern 3 – Dakota Wesleyan 2

Northwestern 12 – Dakota Wesleyan 1 (F/7)

Mount Marty 15 – Hastings 2

Hastings 4 – Mount Marty 2 College Softball

South Dakota St. 10 – Fort Wayne 3

South Dakota St. 5 – Fort Wayne 4

North Dakota St. 1 – South Dakota 0 (F/8)

North Dakota St. 5 – South Dakota 0

Northern St. 4 – Concordia-St. Paul 3 (F/9)

Concordia-St. Paul 3 – Northern St. 0

Mount Marty 7 – Concordia 5

Concordia 10 – Mount Marty 2

Dickinson St. 8 – Dakota St. 7

Dickinson St. 10 – Dakota St. 7 Indoor Football League

Sioux Falls Storm 65 – Cedar Rapids 48 Women’s College Tennis

NSIC Championship Quarterfinals

Augustana 5 – Univ. of Mary 0

MSU Moorhead 5 – Sioux Falls 1 Men’s College Tennis

Augustana 8 – Iowa Central 1

Oral Roberts 5 – South Dakota St. 2

