Sunday Morning Scoreboard

April 8, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

USHL
Waterloo 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

ECHL
Rapid City Rush 9, Tulsa Oilers 6

IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 45, Nebraska 37

College Baseball
SDSU 10, Fort Wayne 0

SDSU 7, Fort Wayne 2

Augustana 3, Mary 0

Augustana 10, Mary 5

Sioux Falls 3, Crookston 1

Sioux Falls 7, Crookston 3

College Softball
SDSU 7, USD 0

Sioux Falls 7, MSU-Moorhead 4

Sioux Falls 5, MSU-Moorhead 2

Augustana 4, Minot State 0

Minot State 6, Augustana 3

Northern State 6, SMSU 0

Northern State 8, SMSU 2

Presentation 2, Mayville State 1

Presentation 4, Mayville State 1

Women’s College Tennis

Augustana 9, Duluth 0

College of Saint Mary 9, Mount Marty 0

College of Saint Mary 6, Northwestern 3


