Sunday Morning Scoreboard

USHL

Waterloo 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 1 ECHL

Rapid City Rush 9, Tulsa Oilers 6 IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 45, Nebraska 37 College Baseball

SDSU 10, Fort Wayne 0 SDSU 7, Fort Wayne 2 Augustana 3, Mary 0 Augustana 10, Mary 5 Sioux Falls 3, Crookston 1 Sioux Falls 7, Crookston 3 College Softball

SDSU 7, USD 0 Sioux Falls 7, MSU-Moorhead 4 Sioux Falls 5, MSU-Moorhead 2 Augustana 4, Minot State 0 Minot State 6, Augustana 3 Northern State 6, SMSU 0 Northern State 8, SMSU 2 Presentation 2, Mayville State 1 Presentation 4, Mayville State 1 Women’s College Tennis Augustana 9, Duluth 0 College of Saint Mary 9, Mount Marty 0 College of Saint Mary 6, Northwestern 3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.