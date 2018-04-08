Sunday Morning Scoreboard

USHL
Waterloo 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 1
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 9, Tulsa Oilers 6
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 45, Nebraska 37
College Baseball
SDSU 10, Fort Wayne 0
SDSU 7, Fort Wayne 2
Augustana 3, Mary 0
Augustana 10, Mary 5
Sioux Falls 3, Crookston 1
Sioux Falls 7, Crookston 3
College Softball
SDSU 7, USD 0
Sioux Falls 7, MSU-Moorhead 4
Sioux Falls 5, MSU-Moorhead 2
Augustana 4, Minot State 0
Minot State 6, Augustana 3
Northern State 6, SMSU 0
Northern State 8, SMSU 2
Presentation 2, Mayville State 1
Presentation 4, Mayville State 1
Women’s College Tennis
Augustana 9, Duluth 0
College of Saint Mary 9, Mount Marty 0
College of Saint Mary 6, Northwestern 3
