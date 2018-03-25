Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Division II Championship
Ferris St. 71 – Northern St. 69
NBA G-league
Northern Arizona Suns 141, Sioux Falls Skyforce 137 – OT
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 5, Rapid City Rush 2
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Tri-City 3
College Softball
South Dakota St. 9 – UM Kansas City 4
South Dakota St. 9 – UM Kansas City 2
Dakota St. 4 – Mayville St. 1
Dakota St. 6 – Mayville St. 5
Doane 11 – Dakota Wesleyan 1 (F/5)
Dakota Wesleyan 7 – Doane 2
Black Hills St. 2 – Chadron St. 1
Chadron St. 3 – Black Hills St. 2
Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls Storm 39, Green Bay 33
High School Baseball
Brandon Valley 11 – Midland Academy (KS) 1
Midland Academy (KS) 11 – Brandon Valley 5
Florida Prep 2 – Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 16 Legacy Ocoee (FL) 12
Lennox 21 – Douglas 6
Lennox 8 – Stevens 2
Women’s College Tennis
North Dakota 7 – South Dakota St. 0
Winona St. 6 – Sioux Falls 3
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.