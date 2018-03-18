Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-LEAGUE
Austin 117, Sioux Falls Skyforce 107
High SchoolBOYS BASKETBALL
Class A
State Championship
Madison 72, Tea Area 59
Class A
Third Place
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Sioux Valley 60
Class A
Fifth Place
Red Cloud 63, Dakota Valley 58
Class A
Seventh Place
Crow Creek 68, Pine Ridge 64
Class AA
State Championship
Yankton 39, Harrisburg 37
Class AA
Third Place
Rapid City Stevens 59, RC Central 49
Class AA
Fifth Place
Douglas 67, O Gorman 57
Class AA
Seventh Place
Sioux Falls Washington 77, Sioux Falls Lincoln 73
Class B
State Championship
Sully Buttes 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55
Class B
Third Place
Bridgewater-Emery 87, White River 79, OT
Class B
Fifth Place
Timber Lake 64, Canistota 52
Class B
Seventh Place
Lower Brule 45, Langford 32
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
Fifth Place
Sioux Falls Washington 63, O Gorman 49
Class AA
Seventh Place
Rapid City Stevens 47, RC Central 30
Class AA
State Championship
Aberdeen Central 49, Harrisburg 32
Class AA
Third Place
Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Brandon Valley 45
USHL
Sioux Falls 6 Sioux City 3
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4, Wichita Thunder 3
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.