Sunday Morning Scoreboard

March 18, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G-LEAGUE

Austin 117, Sioux Falls Skyforce 107

High SchoolBOYS BASKETBALL

Class A

State Championship

Madison 72, Tea Area 59

Class A

Third Place

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Sioux Valley 60

Class A

Fifth Place

Red Cloud 63, Dakota Valley 58

Class A

Seventh Place

Crow Creek 68, Pine Ridge 64

Class AA

State Championship

Yankton 39, Harrisburg 37

Class AA

Third Place

Rapid City Stevens 59, RC Central 49

Class AA

Fifth Place

Douglas 67, O Gorman 57

Class AA

Seventh Place

Sioux Falls Washington 77, Sioux Falls Lincoln 73

Class B

State Championship

Sully Buttes 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55

Class B

Third Place

Bridgewater-Emery 87, White River 79, OT

Class B

Fifth Place

Timber Lake 64, Canistota 52

Class B

Seventh Place

Lower Brule 45, Langford 32

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class AA

Fifth Place

Sioux Falls Washington 63, O Gorman 49

Class AA

Seventh Place

Rapid City Stevens 47, RC Central 30

Class AA

State Championship

Aberdeen Central 49, Harrisburg 32

Class AA

Third Place

Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Brandon Valley 45

USHL

Sioux Falls 6 Sioux City 3

ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4, Wichita Thunder 3


