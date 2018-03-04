Sunday Morning Scoreboard

March 4, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball
Summit League Quarterfinals
South Dakota 87 – Omaha 73
South Dakota St. 66 – Western Illinois 60

Women’s College Basketball
Summit League Quarterfinals
South Dakota 83 – Fort Wayne 32
South Dakota St. 87 – North Dakota St. 62
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship
Colorado State-Pueblo 84 – Black Hills State 69

High School Basketball
South Dakota Boys Class AA Round of 16
Douglas 72, Brandon Valley 69, 2OT

Harrisburg 54, Watertown 48

RC Central 100, Spearfish 41

Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sturgis Brown 57, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43

Yankton 47, Aberdeen Central 44

NBA G-League
Texas 125 – Sioux Falls Skyforce 118

USHL
Chicago 4 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2

ECHL
Allen Americans 3 – Rapid City Rush 2 OT

High School Hockey
Girls Varsity State Tournament
Rushmore 4 _ Oahe Lady Capitals 3 OT
Watertown 8 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0
Brookings Rangers 6 – Sioux Falls Flyers 3
Aberdeen 6 – Mitchell 0

College Softball
Valparaiso 8 – South Dakota 7
South Dakota 11 – Princeton 5
Sioux Falls – UN Kearney 0

College Baseball
Augustana 1 – Missouri S&T 0
Augustana 10 – Missouri S&T 2
Rogers St. 3 – Sioux Falls 0
Drury 5 – Sioux Falls 0


