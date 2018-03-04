Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
Summit League Quarterfinals
South Dakota 87 – Omaha 73
South Dakota St. 66 – Western Illinois 60
Women’s College Basketball
Summit League Quarterfinals
South Dakota 83 – Fort Wayne 32
South Dakota St. 87 – North Dakota St. 62
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship
Colorado State-Pueblo 84 – Black Hills State 69
High School Basketball
South Dakota Boys Class AA Round of 16
Douglas 72, Brandon Valley 69, 2OT
Harrisburg 54, Watertown 48
RC Central 100, Spearfish 41
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sturgis Brown 57, OT
Sioux Falls Washington 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43
Yankton 47, Aberdeen Central 44
NBA G-League
Texas 125 – Sioux Falls Skyforce 118
USHL
Chicago 4 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2
ECHL
Allen Americans 3 – Rapid City Rush 2 OT
High School Hockey
Girls Varsity State Tournament
Rushmore 4 _ Oahe Lady Capitals 3 OT
Watertown 8 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0
Brookings Rangers 6 – Sioux Falls Flyers 3
Aberdeen 6 – Mitchell 0
College Softball
Valparaiso 8 – South Dakota 7
South Dakota 11 – Princeton 5
Sioux Falls – UN Kearney 0
College Baseball
Augustana 1 – Missouri S&T 0
Augustana 10 – Missouri S&T 2
Rogers St. 3 – Sioux Falls 0
Drury 5 – Sioux Falls 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.