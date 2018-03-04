Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

Summit League Quarterfinals

South Dakota 87 – Omaha 73

South Dakota St. 66 – Western Illinois 60 Women’s College Basketball

Summit League Quarterfinals

South Dakota 83 – Fort Wayne 32

South Dakota St. 87 – North Dakota St. 62

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship

Colorado State-Pueblo 84 – Black Hills State 69 High School Basketball

South Dakota Boys Class AA Round of 16

Douglas 72, Brandon Valley 69, 2OT Harrisburg 54, Watertown 48 RC Central 100, Spearfish 41 Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 45 Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 54 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sturgis Brown 57, OT Sioux Falls Washington 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43 Yankton 47, Aberdeen Central 44 NBA G-League

Texas 125 – Sioux Falls Skyforce 118 USHL

Chicago 4 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2 ECHL

Allen Americans 3 – Rapid City Rush 2 OT High School Hockey

Girls Varsity State Tournament

Rushmore 4 _ Oahe Lady Capitals 3 OT

Watertown 8 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0

Brookings Rangers 6 – Sioux Falls Flyers 3

Aberdeen 6 – Mitchell 0 College Softball

Valparaiso 8 – South Dakota 7

South Dakota 11 – Princeton 5

Sioux Falls – UN Kearney 0 College Baseball

Augustana 1 – Missouri S&T 0

Augustana 10 – Missouri S&T 2

Rogers St. 3 – Sioux Falls 0

Drury 5 – Sioux Falls 0

