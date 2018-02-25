Sunday Morning Scoreboard

High School Wrestling

State “A” Team Finals

1. Pierre 159

2. Rapid City Stevens 157.5

3. Sturgis 113.5

4. Rapid City Central 109.5

5. Aberdeen Central 106.5

6. Huron 96

7. Brandon Valley 95.5

8. Harrisburg 92

9. Vermillion 84.5

10. Chamberlain 81

State “B” Team Finals

1. Canton 165

2. Winner 111.5

3. Howard 100

4. Phillip 96.5

5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 84.5

6. Clark/Willow Lake 83

7. Mobridge-Pollock 78

8. McCook Central/Montrose 75

9. Redfield 68

10. Wagner 65 High School Basketball

South Dakota Boys

Brandon Valley 54, Yankton 44 Rapid City Christian 73, Lead-Deadwood 46 South Dakota Girls

Region 2A Final

Madison 47, Hamlin 37, OT Region 7A Final Pine Ridge 69, Winner 38 Region 8A Final Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 27 St. Thomas More 69, Custer 36 Brandon Valley 52, Yankton 41 Brookings 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42 Sturgis 61, Douglas 32 Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 97 – Fort Wayne 90

NSIC Quarterfinals

Northern St. 75 – Minnesota Duluth 62

Southwest Minnesota St. 79 – Augustana 64

St. Cloud State 67 – Sioux Falls 56

GPAC Semifinals

Morningside 89 – Dakota Wesleyan 59 Women’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 77 – Fort Wayne 55

GPAC Semifinals

Dakota Wesleyan 73 – Northwestern 58 USHL

Dubuque Wild 3 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2 High School Boys Hockey

Sioux Falls 8 – Aberdeen 0

Brookings 3 – Huron 2

Fremont 3 – Sioux Center 2 High School Girls Hockey

Brookings 12 – Oahe Lady Capitals 1 Women’s College Tennis

South Dakota 4 – North Dakota 3

Augustana 8 – Minnesota Crookston 0 Men’s College Tennis

Marquette 7 – South Dakota St. 0 College Softball

South Dakota 10 – Alcorn ST. 1

St. Louis 6 – South Dakota 0

Waldorf 8 – Dakota St. 2

Dakota St. 8 – Waldorf 2

