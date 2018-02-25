Sunday Morning Scoreboard

High School Wrestling
State “A” Team Finals
1. Pierre 159
2. Rapid City Stevens 157.5
3. Sturgis 113.5
4. Rapid City Central 109.5
5. Aberdeen Central 106.5
6. Huron 96
7. Brandon Valley 95.5
8. Harrisburg 92
9. Vermillion 84.5
10. Chamberlain 81
State “B” Team Finals
1. Canton 165
2. Winner 111.5
3. Howard 100
4. Phillip 96.5
5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 84.5
6. Clark/Willow Lake 83
7. Mobridge-Pollock 78
8. McCook Central/Montrose 75
9. Redfield 68
10. Wagner 65
High School Basketball
South Dakota Boys
Brandon Valley 54, Yankton 44
Rapid City Christian 73, Lead-Deadwood 46
South Dakota Girls
Region 2A Final
Madison 47, Hamlin 37, OT
Region 7A Final
Pine Ridge 69, Winner 38
Region 8A Final
Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 27
St. Thomas More 69, Custer 36
Brandon Valley 52, Yankton 41
Brookings 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42
Sturgis 61, Douglas 32
Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 97 – Fort Wayne 90
NSIC Quarterfinals
Northern St. 75 – Minnesota Duluth 62
Southwest Minnesota St. 79 – Augustana 64
St. Cloud State 67 – Sioux Falls 56
GPAC Semifinals
Morningside 89 – Dakota Wesleyan 59
Women’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 77 – Fort Wayne 55
GPAC Semifinals
Dakota Wesleyan 73 – Northwestern 58
USHL
Dubuque Wild 3 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2
High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls 8 – Aberdeen 0
Brookings 3 – Huron 2
Fremont 3 – Sioux Center 2
High School Girls Hockey
Brookings 12 – Oahe Lady Capitals 1
Women’s College Tennis
South Dakota 4 – North Dakota 3
Augustana 8 – Minnesota Crookston 0
Men’s College Tennis
Marquette 7 – South Dakota St. 0
College Softball
South Dakota 10 – Alcorn ST. 1
St. Louis 6 – South Dakota 0
Waldorf 8 – Dakota St. 2
Dakota St. 8 – Waldorf 2
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.