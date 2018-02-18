Sunday Morning Scoreboard

MENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL SDSU 82, Western Illinois 62 USD 79, Omaha 64 Sioux Falls 88, MSU-Mankato 81 Northern State 83, St. Cloud State 63 Upper Iowa 87, Augustana 77 Dakota Wesleyan 80, Concordia 53 Jamestown 76, Presentation 71 Bellevue 89, Dakota State 72 WOMENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL USD 72, Oral Roberts 55 SDSU 70, Western Illinois 42 MSU-Mankato 61, Sioux Falls 60 Augustana 71, Upper Iowa 45 Northern State 71, St. Cloud State 55 Concordia 55, Dakota Wesleyan 42\ Bellevue 74, Dakota State 71 Jamestown 81, Presentation 57 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Central 88, Harrisburg 80 Arlington 43, Warner 38, OT Brandon Valley 49, Pierre 40 Bridgewater-Emery 91, Viborg-Hurley 63 Deubrook 65, Chester 59 Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waubay/Summit 35 Faith 81, Philip 54 Flandreau 61, DeSmet 44 Gregory 64, Rapid City Christian 52 Hanson 54, Scotland 47 Lemmon 48, Bison 33 Lyman 74, Freeman 68 Oelrichs 75, Edgemont 43 Pine Ridge 94, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46 Sioux Falls Washington 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55 St. Thomas More 47, Hill City 33 Wall 58, Newell 55 White River 83, Todd County 69 Wolsey-Wessington 53, Herreid/Selby Area 47 Yankton 54, Watertown 50 High School Girls Basketball Minot, N.D. 43, Spearfish 29 Pierre 54, Brandon Valley 50 Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Marshall, Minn. 41 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Mitchell 37 Sioux Falls Washington 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52 Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 29 High School Wrestling Region 1A Tournament

Team Standings

1. Watertown (207.5) 2. Madison (130.5) 3. Brookings (120) 4. O’Gorman (109) 5. Roosevelt (99) Region 3A Tournament

Team Standings

1. Pierre (203.52) 2. Aberdeen (169) 3. Mitchell (144) 4. Huron (137) 5. Chamberlain (113) Region 1B Tournament

Team Standings

1. Redfield (150) 2. Sisseton (149) 3. Clark/Willow Lake (109) 4. Webster (94.5) 5. Faulkton (89.5) Region 2B Tournament

Team Standings

1. Canton (210) 2. McCook Central/Montrose (148) 3. Howard (141.5) 4. Elk Point/Jefferson (107.5) 5. Parker (65) Region 3B Tournament

Team Standings

1. Winner (180) 2. Parkston (130) 3. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (128.5) 4. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (123) 5. Wagner (122) Region 4B Tournament

Team Standings

1. Mobridge-Pollock (181.5) 2. Custer/Edgemont (174) 3. Philip (163) 4. Bennett County (116.5) 5. Hot Springs (109) College Baseball Austin Peay 9, SDSU 3 Metro State 11, Sioux Falls 3 COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

NSAA Indoor Championships

Mens’ Team Standings

1. Dickinson State (195) 2. Valley City State (109) 3. Dakota State (104) Womens’ Team Standings

1. Dickinson State (195) 2. Valley City State (109) 3. Dakota State (104) GPAC Indoor Championships

Mens’ Team Standings

1. Doane (215.5) 2. Northwestern (98) T4. Dordt (71) 7. Mount Marty (59) 9. Dakota Wesleyan (17) Womens’ Team Standings

1. Doane (184) 2. Hastings (145) 3. Dordt (115) 6. Northwestern (75.5) 7. Dakota Wesleyan (35) 9. Mount Marty (9) WOMENS’ COLLEGE TENNIS UMKC 4, USD 3 ECHL Wichita Thunder 3, Rapd City Rush 1 High School Boys Hockey Rushmore Thunder 7, Huron 3 Aberdeen 4, Fremont Flyers 3 Watertown 6, Sioux Center Storm 3 Brookings Rangers 5, Oahe Capitals 3

