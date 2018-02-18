Sunday Morning Scoreboard

February 18, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

MENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 82, Western Illinois 62

USD 79, Omaha 64

Sioux Falls 88, MSU-Mankato 81

Northern State 83, St. Cloud State 63

Upper Iowa 87, Augustana 77

Dakota Wesleyan 80, Concordia 53

Jamestown 76, Presentation 71

Bellevue 89, Dakota State 72

WOMENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USD 72, Oral Roberts 55

SDSU 70, Western Illinois 42

MSU-Mankato 61, Sioux Falls 60

Augustana 71, Upper Iowa 45

Northern State 71, St. Cloud State 55

Concordia 55, Dakota Wesleyan 42\

Bellevue 74, Dakota State 71

Jamestown 81, Presentation 57

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 88, Harrisburg 80

Arlington 43, Warner 38, OT

Brandon Valley 49, Pierre 40

Bridgewater-Emery 91, Viborg-Hurley 63

Deubrook 65, Chester 59

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waubay/Summit 35

Faith 81, Philip 54

Flandreau 61, DeSmet 44

Gregory 64, Rapid City Christian 52

Hanson 54, Scotland 47

Lemmon 48, Bison 33

Lyman 74, Freeman 68

Oelrichs 75, Edgemont 43

Pine Ridge 94, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55

St. Thomas More 47, Hill City 33

Wall 58, Newell 55

White River 83, Todd County 69

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Herreid/Selby Area 47

Yankton 54, Watertown 50

High School Girls Basketball

Minot, N.D. 43, Spearfish 29

Pierre 54, Brandon Valley 50

Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Marshall, Minn. 41

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Mitchell 37

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 29

High School Wrestling

Region 1A Tournament
Team Standings
1. Watertown (207.5)

2. Madison (130.5)

3. Brookings (120)

4. O’Gorman (109)

5. Roosevelt (99)

Region 3A Tournament
Team Standings
1. Pierre (203.52)

2. Aberdeen (169)

3. Mitchell (144)

4. Huron (137)

5. Chamberlain (113)

Region 1B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Redfield (150)

2. Sisseton (149)

3. Clark/Willow Lake (109)

4. Webster (94.5)

5. Faulkton (89.5)

Region 2B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Canton (210)

2. McCook Central/Montrose (148)

3. Howard (141.5)

4. Elk Point/Jefferson (107.5)

5. Parker (65)

Region 3B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Winner (180)

2. Parkston (130)

3. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (128.5)

4. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (123)

5. Wagner (122)

Region 4B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Mobridge-Pollock (181.5)

2. Custer/Edgemont (174)

3. Philip (163)

4. Bennett County (116.5)

5. Hot Springs (109)

College Baseball

Austin Peay 9, SDSU 3

Metro State 11, Sioux Falls 3

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
NSAA Indoor Championships
Mens’ Team Standings
1. Dickinson State (195)

2. Valley City State (109)

3. Dakota State (104)

Womens’ Team Standings
1. Dickinson State (195)

2. Valley City State (109)

3. Dakota State (104)

GPAC Indoor Championships
Mens’ Team Standings
1. Doane (215.5)

2. Northwestern (98)

T4. Dordt (71)

7. Mount Marty (59)

9. Dakota Wesleyan (17)

Womens’ Team Standings
1. Doane (184)

2. Hastings (145)

3. Dordt (115)

6. Northwestern (75.5)

7. Dakota Wesleyan (35)

9. Mount Marty (9)

WOMENS’ COLLEGE TENNIS

UMKC 4, USD 3

ECHL

Wichita Thunder 3, Rapd City Rush 1

High School Boys Hockey

Rushmore Thunder 7, Huron 3

Aberdeen 4, Fremont Flyers 3

Watertown 6, Sioux Center Storm 3

Brookings Rangers 5, Oahe Capitals 3


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia