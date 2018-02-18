Sunday Morning Scoreboard

MENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 82, Western Illinois 62
USD 79, Omaha 64
Sioux Falls 88, MSU-Mankato 81
Northern State 83, St. Cloud State 63
Upper Iowa 87, Augustana 77
Dakota Wesleyan 80, Concordia 53
Jamestown 76, Presentation 71
Bellevue 89, Dakota State 72
WOMENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 72, Oral Roberts 55
SDSU 70, Western Illinois 42
MSU-Mankato 61, Sioux Falls 60
Augustana 71, Upper Iowa 45
Northern State 71, St. Cloud State 55
Concordia 55, Dakota Wesleyan 42\
Bellevue 74, Dakota State 71
Jamestown 81, Presentation 57
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 88, Harrisburg 80
Arlington 43, Warner 38, OT
Brandon Valley 49, Pierre 40
Bridgewater-Emery 91, Viborg-Hurley 63
Deubrook 65, Chester 59
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waubay/Summit 35
Faith 81, Philip 54
Flandreau 61, DeSmet 44
Gregory 64, Rapid City Christian 52
Hanson 54, Scotland 47
Lemmon 48, Bison 33
Lyman 74, Freeman 68
Oelrichs 75, Edgemont 43
Pine Ridge 94, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55
St. Thomas More 47, Hill City 33
Wall 58, Newell 55
White River 83, Todd County 69
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Herreid/Selby Area 47
Yankton 54, Watertown 50
High School Girls Basketball
Minot, N.D. 43, Spearfish 29
Pierre 54, Brandon Valley 50
Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Marshall, Minn. 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Mitchell 37
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 29
High School Wrestling
Region 1A Tournament
Team Standings
1. Watertown (207.5)
2. Madison (130.5)
3. Brookings (120)
4. O’Gorman (109)
5. Roosevelt (99)
Region 3A Tournament
Team Standings
1. Pierre (203.52)
2. Aberdeen (169)
3. Mitchell (144)
4. Huron (137)
5. Chamberlain (113)
Region 1B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Redfield (150)
2. Sisseton (149)
3. Clark/Willow Lake (109)
4. Webster (94.5)
5. Faulkton (89.5)
Region 2B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Canton (210)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (148)
3. Howard (141.5)
4. Elk Point/Jefferson (107.5)
5. Parker (65)
Region 3B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Winner (180)
2. Parkston (130)
3. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (128.5)
4. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (123)
5. Wagner (122)
Region 4B Tournament
Team Standings
1. Mobridge-Pollock (181.5)
2. Custer/Edgemont (174)
3. Philip (163)
4. Bennett County (116.5)
5. Hot Springs (109)
College Baseball
Austin Peay 9, SDSU 3
Metro State 11, Sioux Falls 3
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
NSAA Indoor Championships
Mens’ Team Standings
1. Dickinson State (195)
2. Valley City State (109)
3. Dakota State (104)
Womens’ Team Standings
1. Dickinson State (195)
2. Valley City State (109)
3. Dakota State (104)
GPAC Indoor Championships
Mens’ Team Standings
1. Doane (215.5)
2. Northwestern (98)
T4. Dordt (71)
7. Mount Marty (59)
9. Dakota Wesleyan (17)
Womens’ Team Standings
1. Doane (184)
2. Hastings (145)
3. Dordt (115)
6. Northwestern (75.5)
7. Dakota Wesleyan (35)
9. Mount Marty (9)
WOMENS’ COLLEGE TENNIS
UMKC 4, USD 3
ECHL
Wichita Thunder 3, Rapd City Rush 1
High School Boys Hockey
Rushmore Thunder 7, Huron 3
Aberdeen 4, Fremont Flyers 3
Watertown 6, Sioux Center Storm 3
Brookings Rangers 5, Oahe Capitals 3
