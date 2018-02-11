Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-LEAGUE Sioux Falls Skyforce 110, Reno 93 Mens’ College Basketball SDSU 85, Oral Roberts 75 Northern State 104, Bemidji State 76 SMSU 81, Augustana 77 Wayne State 78, Sioux Falls 64 Briar Cliff 93, Mount Marty 77 Waldorf 99, Presentation 79 Womens’ College Basketball SDSU 96, Oral Roberts 72 USD 94, Doane 56 Augustana 77, SMSU 58 Wayne State 64, Sioux Falls 51 Northern State 89, Bemidji State 48 Briar Cliff 67, Mount Marty 60 Presentation 73, Waldorf 66 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 49, Yankton 45 Castlewood 60, Arlington 40 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, St. Francis Indian 53 Crazy Horse 63, Bison 45 Edgemont 62, Hulett, Wyo. 23 Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 53 Gregory 40, Jones County 35 Harrisburg 51, Huron 37 Hendricks, Minn. 49, Aberdeen Christian 41 Lennox 77, Tea Area 30 Madison 60, Canton 30 Milbank 50, Chamberlain 38 Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 33 Mott-Regent, N.D. 44, McIntosh 42 New Underwood 64, Upton, Wyo. 27 Newell 49, Rapid City Christian 48 Northwestern 44, Eureka/Bowdle 28 Potter County 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 49 Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Rapid City Stevens 54 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Brookings 50 Sioux Falls Washington 48, Rapid City Central 33 St. Thomas More 79, Hill City 30 Todd County 62, Miller 37 Wall 46, Stanley County 26 Waubay/Summit 38, Deubrook 36, OT Webster 70, Leola/Frederick 54 Warner Classic

Freeman 49, Highmore-Harrold 34 Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wilmot 40 Sully Buttes 58, Little Wound 38 Timber Lake 49, Florence/Henry 45 Waverly-South Shore 47, Ipswich 43 High School Aberdeen Central 64, Yankton 55 Burke/South Central 46, Alcester-Hudson 34 Chester 65, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63, St. Francis Indian 55 Flandreau 68, Clark/Willow Lake 52 Groton Area 72, Mobridge-Pollock 66 Harrisburg 57, Huron 54 James Valley Christian 62, Estelline 32 Leola/Frederick 61, Webster 53 Madison 91, Canton 64 Miller 85, Todd County 67 Northwestern 70, Eureka/Bowdle 45 Potter County 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 47 Rapid City Christian 68, Newell 36 Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Brookings 61 Sioux Falls Washington 69, Rapid City Central 62 Stanley County 60, Wall 44 Tea Area 64, Lennox 42 Viborg-Hurley 80, Ethan 71 Marshall 84, Faribault 58 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 85, Fulda 33 DWU Culver’s Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 65, White River 52 Canistota 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 37 Corsica/Stickney 48, Colman-Egan 35 Dell Rapids 62, St. Thomas More 52 DeSmet 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 43 Irene-Wakonda 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68 Pine Ridge 64, Parker 55 Sioux Falls Christian 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 49 High School Gymnastics State AA Individual Competition @ Watertown Event Champions Vault-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.800 Bars-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.500 Beam-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.725 Floor-Rachel Gannon (Brookings)-9.600 All-Around Standings 1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.400 2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-37.175 3. Lizzie Miller (O’Gorman)-36.875 4. Mikah Moser (Pierre)-36.375 5. Brooke Bollinger (Watertown)-36.200 State A Individual Competition @ Watertown Event Champions Vault-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.475 Bars-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.275 Beam-Jenni Giles (Madison)-9.475 Floor-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.600) All-Around Standings 1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37/675 2. Jenni Giles (Madison)-37.400 3. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.400 4. Page Simon (Deuel)-36,350 5. Shania Schwebach (Madison)-9.400) High School Wrestling Huron Invite 1. Winner (206.5) 2. Aberdeen (173.0) 3. Mitchell (142.5) 4. Clark/Willow Lake (121) 5. Huron (114) USHL Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 SO ECHL Rapid City Rush 2, Utah Grizzlies 1 High School Boy Hockey SF Flyers 2, Oahe Capitals 1 Brooking Rangers 1, Fremont Flyers 0 Huron All Stars 7, Sioux Center Storm 1 Watertown Lakers 4, Mitchell Marlins 3 High School Girls Hockey Aberdeen Cougars 8, Mitchell Marlins 2 Oahe Lady Capitals 3, Watertown Lakers 2 Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0 Brookings Rangers 8, Rushmore Thunder 0 College Softball Notre Dame 9, USD 6 Purdue 11, USD 2 Northern Iowa 5, SDSU 2 Drake 10, SDSU 2 Northern State 3, Dakota Wesleyan 1 Valley City State 6, Northern State 5

