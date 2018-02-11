Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-LEAGUE
Sioux Falls Skyforce 110, Reno 93
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 85, Oral Roberts 75
Northern State 104, Bemidji State 76
SMSU 81, Augustana 77
Wayne State 78, Sioux Falls 64
Briar Cliff 93, Mount Marty 77
Waldorf 99, Presentation 79
Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 96, Oral Roberts 72
USD 94, Doane 56
Augustana 77, SMSU 58
Wayne State 64, Sioux Falls 51
Northern State 89, Bemidji State 48
Briar Cliff 67, Mount Marty 60
Presentation 73, Waldorf 66
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 49, Yankton 45
Castlewood 60, Arlington 40
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, St. Francis Indian 53
Crazy Horse 63, Bison 45
Edgemont 62, Hulett, Wyo. 23
Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 53
Gregory 40, Jones County 35
Harrisburg 51, Huron 37
Hendricks, Minn. 49, Aberdeen Christian 41
Lennox 77, Tea Area 30
Madison 60, Canton 30
Milbank 50, Chamberlain 38
Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 33
Mott-Regent, N.D. 44, McIntosh 42
New Underwood 64, Upton, Wyo. 27
Newell 49, Rapid City Christian 48
Northwestern 44, Eureka/Bowdle 28
Potter County 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Rapid City Stevens 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Brookings 50
Sioux Falls Washington 48, Rapid City Central 33
St. Thomas More 79, Hill City 30
Todd County 62, Miller 37
Wall 46, Stanley County 26
Waubay/Summit 38, Deubrook 36, OT
Webster 70, Leola/Frederick 54
Warner Classic
Freeman 49, Highmore-Harrold 34
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wilmot 40
Sully Buttes 58, Little Wound 38
Timber Lake 49, Florence/Henry 45
Waverly-South Shore 47, Ipswich 43
High School
Aberdeen Central 64, Yankton 55
Burke/South Central 46, Alcester-Hudson 34
Chester 65, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63, St. Francis Indian 55
Flandreau 68, Clark/Willow Lake 52
Groton Area 72, Mobridge-Pollock 66
Harrisburg 57, Huron 54
James Valley Christian 62, Estelline 32
Leola/Frederick 61, Webster 53
Madison 91, Canton 64
Miller 85, Todd County 67
Northwestern 70, Eureka/Bowdle 45
Potter County 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Rapid City Christian 68, Newell 36
Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Brookings 61
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Rapid City Central 62
Stanley County 60, Wall 44
Tea Area 64, Lennox 42
Viborg-Hurley 80, Ethan 71
Marshall 84, Faribault 58
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 85, Fulda 33
DWU Culver’s Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 65, White River 52
Canistota 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 37
Corsica/Stickney 48, Colman-Egan 35
Dell Rapids 62, St. Thomas More 52
DeSmet 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
Irene-Wakonda 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68
Pine Ridge 64, Parker 55
Sioux Falls Christian 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
High School Gymnastics
State AA Individual Competition @ Watertown
Event Champions
Vault-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.800
Bars-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.500
Beam-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.725
Floor-Rachel Gannon (Brookings)-9.600
All-Around Standings
1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.400
2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-37.175
3. Lizzie Miller (O’Gorman)-36.875
4. Mikah Moser (Pierre)-36.375
5. Brooke Bollinger (Watertown)-36.200
State A Individual Competition @ Watertown
Event Champions
Vault-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.475
Bars-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.275
Beam-Jenni Giles (Madison)-9.475
Floor-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.600)
All-Around Standings
1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37/675
2. Jenni Giles (Madison)-37.400
3. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.400
4. Page Simon (Deuel)-36,350
5. Shania Schwebach (Madison)-9.400)
High School Wrestling
Huron Invite
1. Winner (206.5)
2. Aberdeen (173.0)
3. Mitchell (142.5)
4. Clark/Willow Lake (121)
5. Huron (114)
USHL
Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 SO
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 2, Utah Grizzlies 1
High School Boy Hockey
SF Flyers 2, Oahe Capitals 1
Brooking Rangers 1, Fremont Flyers 0
Huron All Stars 7, Sioux Center Storm 1
Watertown Lakers 4, Mitchell Marlins 3
High School Girls Hockey
Aberdeen Cougars 8, Mitchell Marlins 2
Oahe Lady Capitals 3, Watertown Lakers 2
Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0
Brookings Rangers 8, Rushmore Thunder 0
College Softball
Notre Dame 9, USD 6
Purdue 11, USD 2
Northern Iowa 5, SDSU 2
Drake 10, SDSU 2
Northern State 3, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Valley City State 6, Northern State 5
