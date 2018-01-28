Sunday Morning Scoreboard

January 28, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 147, Rio Grande Valley 133

Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 78 – Fort Wayne 76
Denver 84 – South Dakota 68
Sioux Falls 70 – MSU-Moorhead 67
Southwest Minnesota St. 64 – Northern St. 57
St. Cloud State 80 – Augustana 63
Western State 90 – Black Hills State 76
Colorado Mesa 77 – South ‘Dakota Mines 71
Mount Marty 75 – Doane 65
Hastings 71 – Dakota Wesleyan 69
Dickinson St. 80 – Dakota St. 77

Women’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 105 – Fort Wayne 49
South Dakota 82 – Denver 60
Northern St. 79 – Southwest Minnesota St. 62
Augustana 76 – St. Cloud State 74 (OT)
MSU-Moorhead 69 – Sioux Falls 58
Black Hills Sate 67 – Western State 61
Colorado Mesa – 75 – South Dakota Mines 60
Dakota Wesleyan 63 – Hastings 52
Dakota St. 61 – Dickinson St. 56

High School Boy’s Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 46, Great Plains Lutheran 39

Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56

Faulkton 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 28

Harding County 74, New Underwood 31

Hemingford, Neb. 69, Edgemont 32

Leola/Frederick 71, South Border, N.D. 30

Lyman 72, Wall 44

Minot, N.D. 81, Spearfish 55

Oelrichs 89, Wakpala 37

Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37

St. Francis Indian 74, Freeman 48

Stanley County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Sully Buttes 56, Warner 38

Watertown 59, Brookings 53

Western Christian, Hull 77, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 71

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 69, Wilmot 46

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 40

Fifth Place
Crazy Horse 40, Takini 38

Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Flandreau Indian 54

Championship
Lower Brule 59, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50

Dakota XII Conference Classic
Canton 68, Deuel 58

Chamberlain 58, Tri-Valley 40

Dakota Valley 59, Hamlin 46

Dell Rapids 77, Redfield/Doland 66

Lennox 77, Groton Area 55

Madison 51, Sisseton 42

Milbank 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 51

Sioux Falls Christian 74, Clark/Willow Lake 60

Tea Area 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Vermillion 81, Britton-Hecla 62

West Central 59, Webster 45

DSU Shootout
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Centerville 28

Little Wound 71, Platte-Geddes 56

Mitchell Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 45

Viborg-Hurley 78, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Chamberlain 30

Alcester-Hudson 43, Bridgewater-Emery 32

Bennett County 36, Jones County 34

Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 21

Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 26

Freeman 63, St. Francis Indian 38

Great Plains Lutheran 46, Aberdeen Christian 25

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 33

Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Faulkton 61

Western Christian, Hull 82, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52

Irene-Wakonda 70, Bon Homme 37

Lake Preston 55, James Valley Christian 35

Leola/Frederick 44, South Border, N.D. 34

Lyman 42, Wall 30

New Underwood 67, Harding County 29

Oelrichs 62, Wakpala 51

Philip 52, Newell 44

Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37

Scotland 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Brandon Valley 39

Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 47, Baltic 23

Fifth Place
Garretson 62, Howard 58

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 32

Fifth Place
Flandreau Indian 64, Crazy Horse 53

Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 52

Championship
Lower Brule 52, Omaha Nation, Neb. 35

College Wrestling
Northwestern 42, Dakota Wesleyan 6

Midland 42, Dakota Wesleyan 9

Morningside 42, Dakota Wesleyan 3

High School Wrestling
Les Tlustos in Brookings

Pierre 239.5
Brandon Valley 208.0
Mitchell 162.0
Rapid City Central 150.5
Vermillion 123.0
Yankton 123.0
Harrisburg 99.0
Madison 98.0
Brookings 97.5
Roosevelt 90.5
Lennox 80.0
Dell Rapids 78.5
West Central 51.0
Lincoln 48.5
Washington 35.0

High School Gymnastics
Deuel Invitational
Deuel 141.05
Hendricks-RTR 137.15
Milbank 130.10
Chamberlain 122.55
Britton 121.80
Sisseton 120.50
Warner 29.75
Metro Conference Meet
O’Gorman 134.25
Lincoln 129.75
Roosevelt 125.30
Washington 121.30

Women’s College Tennis
Iowa St. 7 – South Dakota 0
Minnesota 7 – South Dakota St. 0

Women’s College Swimming
South Dakota 177 – Western Illinois 103

Men’s College Swimming
South Dakota 191 – Western Illinois 92

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 2, Sioux City Muskateers 1 OT

ECHL
Kansas City Mavericks 2, Rapid City Rush 1

High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 3, Huron All Stars 1
Rushmore Thunder 10, Fremont Flyers 1

High School Girls Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 13, Oahe Lady Capitals 3
Aberdeen Cougars 7, Brookings Rangers 4
Mitchell Marlins 3, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 3 OT


