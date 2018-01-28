Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 147, Rio Grande Valley 133 Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 78 – Fort Wayne 76

Denver 84 – South Dakota 68

Sioux Falls 70 – MSU-Moorhead 67

Southwest Minnesota St. 64 – Northern St. 57

St. Cloud State 80 – Augustana 63

Western State 90 – Black Hills State 76

Colorado Mesa 77 – South ‘Dakota Mines 71

Mount Marty 75 – Doane 65

Hastings 71 – Dakota Wesleyan 69

Dickinson St. 80 – Dakota St. 77 Women’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 105 – Fort Wayne 49

South Dakota 82 – Denver 60

Northern St. 79 – Southwest Minnesota St. 62

Augustana 76 – St. Cloud State 74 (OT)

MSU-Moorhead 69 – Sioux Falls 58

Black Hills Sate 67 – Western State 61

Colorado Mesa – 75 – South Dakota Mines 60

Dakota Wesleyan 63 – Hastings 52

Dakota St. 61 – Dickinson St. 56 High School Boy’s Basketball Aberdeen Christian 46, Great Plains Lutheran 39 Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56 Faulkton 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 28 Harding County 74, New Underwood 31 Hemingford, Neb. 69, Edgemont 32 Leola/Frederick 71, South Border, N.D. 30 Lyman 72, Wall 44 Minot, N.D. 81, Spearfish 55 Oelrichs 89, Wakpala 37 Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37 St. Francis Indian 74, Freeman 48 Stanley County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59 Sully Buttes 56, Warner 38 Watertown 59, Brookings 53 Western Christian, Hull 77, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 71 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 69, Wilmot 46 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 40 Fifth Place

Crazy Horse 40, Takini 38 Third Place

Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Flandreau Indian 54 Championship

Lower Brule 59, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50 Dakota XII Conference Classic

Canton 68, Deuel 58 Chamberlain 58, Tri-Valley 40 Dakota Valley 59, Hamlin 46 Dell Rapids 77, Redfield/Doland 66 Lennox 77, Groton Area 55 Madison 51, Sisseton 42 Milbank 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 51 Sioux Falls Christian 74, Clark/Willow Lake 60 Tea Area 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 51 Vermillion 81, Britton-Hecla 62 West Central 59, Webster 45 DSU Shootout

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Centerville 28 Little Wound 71, Platte-Geddes 56 Mitchell Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 45 Viborg-Hurley 78, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Chamberlain 30 Alcester-Hudson 43, Bridgewater-Emery 32 Bennett County 36, Jones County 34 Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 21 Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 26 Freeman 63, St. Francis Indian 38 Great Plains Lutheran 46, Aberdeen Christian 25 Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 33 Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Faulkton 61 Western Christian, Hull 82, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52 Irene-Wakonda 70, Bon Homme 37 Lake Preston 55, James Valley Christian 35 Leola/Frederick 44, South Border, N.D. 34 Lyman 42, Wall 30 New Underwood 67, Harding County 29 Oelrichs 62, Wakpala 51 Philip 52, Newell 44 Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37 Scotland 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 25 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Brandon Valley 39 Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Chester 47, Baltic 23 Fifth Place

Garretson 62, Howard 58 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 32 Fifth Place

Flandreau Indian 64, Crazy Horse 53 Third Place

Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 52 Championship

Lower Brule 52, Omaha Nation, Neb. 35 College Wrestling

Northwestern 42, Dakota Wesleyan 6 Midland 42, Dakota Wesleyan 9 Morningside 42, Dakota Wesleyan 3 High School Wrestling

Les Tlustos in Brookings Pierre 239.5

Brandon Valley 208.0

Mitchell 162.0

Rapid City Central 150.5

Vermillion 123.0

Yankton 123.0

Harrisburg 99.0

Madison 98.0

Brookings 97.5

Roosevelt 90.5

Lennox 80.0

Dell Rapids 78.5

West Central 51.0

Lincoln 48.5

Washington 35.0 High School Gymnastics

Deuel Invitational

Deuel 141.05

Hendricks-RTR 137.15

Milbank 130.10

Chamberlain 122.55

Britton 121.80

Sisseton 120.50

Warner 29.75

Metro Conference Meet

O’Gorman 134.25

Lincoln 129.75

Roosevelt 125.30

Washington 121.30 Women’s College Tennis

Iowa St. 7 – South Dakota 0

Minnesota 7 – South Dakota St. 0 Women’s College Swimming

South Dakota 177 – Western Illinois 103 Men’s College Swimming

South Dakota 191 – Western Illinois 92 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 2, Sioux City Muskateers 1 OT ECHL

Kansas City Mavericks 2, Rapid City Rush 1 High School Boys Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers 3, Huron All Stars 1

Rushmore Thunder 10, Fremont Flyers 1 High School Girls Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers 13, Oahe Lady Capitals 3

Aberdeen Cougars 7, Brookings Rangers 4

Mitchell Marlins 3, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 3 OT

