Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 147, Rio Grande Valley 133
Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 78 – Fort Wayne 76
Denver 84 – South Dakota 68
Sioux Falls 70 – MSU-Moorhead 67
Southwest Minnesota St. 64 – Northern St. 57
St. Cloud State 80 – Augustana 63
Western State 90 – Black Hills State 76
Colorado Mesa 77 – South ‘Dakota Mines 71
Mount Marty 75 – Doane 65
Hastings 71 – Dakota Wesleyan 69
Dickinson St. 80 – Dakota St. 77
Women’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 105 – Fort Wayne 49
South Dakota 82 – Denver 60
Northern St. 79 – Southwest Minnesota St. 62
Augustana 76 – St. Cloud State 74 (OT)
MSU-Moorhead 69 – Sioux Falls 58
Black Hills Sate 67 – Western State 61
Colorado Mesa – 75 – South Dakota Mines 60
Dakota Wesleyan 63 – Hastings 52
Dakota St. 61 – Dickinson St. 56
High School Boy’s Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 46, Great Plains Lutheran 39
Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56
Faulkton 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 28
Harding County 74, New Underwood 31
Hemingford, Neb. 69, Edgemont 32
Leola/Frederick 71, South Border, N.D. 30
Lyman 72, Wall 44
Minot, N.D. 81, Spearfish 55
Oelrichs 89, Wakpala 37
Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37
St. Francis Indian 74, Freeman 48
Stanley County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Sully Buttes 56, Warner 38
Watertown 59, Brookings 53
Western Christian, Hull 77, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 71
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 69, Wilmot 46
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 40
Fifth Place
Crazy Horse 40, Takini 38
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Flandreau Indian 54
Championship
Lower Brule 59, Omaha Nation, Neb. 50
Dakota XII Conference Classic
Canton 68, Deuel 58
Chamberlain 58, Tri-Valley 40
Dakota Valley 59, Hamlin 46
Dell Rapids 77, Redfield/Doland 66
Lennox 77, Groton Area 55
Madison 51, Sisseton 42
Milbank 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Sioux Falls Christian 74, Clark/Willow Lake 60
Tea Area 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
Vermillion 81, Britton-Hecla 62
West Central 59, Webster 45
DSU Shootout
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Centerville 28
Little Wound 71, Platte-Geddes 56
Mitchell Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 45
Viborg-Hurley 78, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Chamberlain 30
Alcester-Hudson 43, Bridgewater-Emery 32
Bennett County 36, Jones County 34
Chadron, Neb. 57, Douglas 56
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 21
Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 26
Freeman 63, St. Francis Indian 38
Great Plains Lutheran 46, Aberdeen Christian 25
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 33
Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Faulkton 61
Western Christian, Hull 82, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52
Irene-Wakonda 70, Bon Homme 37
Lake Preston 55, James Valley Christian 35
Leola/Frederick 44, South Border, N.D. 34
Lyman 42, Wall 30
New Underwood 67, Harding County 29
Oelrichs 62, Wakpala 51
Philip 52, Newell 44
Rapid City Stevens 68, Scottsbluff, Neb. 37
Scotland 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Brandon Valley 39
Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 47, Baltic 23
Fifth Place
Garretson 62, Howard 58
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 32
Fifth Place
Flandreau Indian 64, Crazy Horse 53
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 52
Championship
Lower Brule 52, Omaha Nation, Neb. 35
College Wrestling
Northwestern 42, Dakota Wesleyan 6
Midland 42, Dakota Wesleyan 9
Morningside 42, Dakota Wesleyan 3
High School Wrestling
Les Tlustos in Brookings
Pierre 239.5
Brandon Valley 208.0
Mitchell 162.0
Rapid City Central 150.5
Vermillion 123.0
Yankton 123.0
Harrisburg 99.0
Madison 98.0
Brookings 97.5
Roosevelt 90.5
Lennox 80.0
Dell Rapids 78.5
West Central 51.0
Lincoln 48.5
Washington 35.0
High School Gymnastics
Deuel Invitational
Deuel 141.05
Hendricks-RTR 137.15
Milbank 130.10
Chamberlain 122.55
Britton 121.80
Sisseton 120.50
Warner 29.75
Metro Conference Meet
O’Gorman 134.25
Lincoln 129.75
Roosevelt 125.30
Washington 121.30
Women’s College Tennis
Iowa St. 7 – South Dakota 0
Minnesota 7 – South Dakota St. 0
Women’s College Swimming
South Dakota 177 – Western Illinois 103
Men’s College Swimming
South Dakota 191 – Western Illinois 92
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 2, Sioux City Muskateers 1 OT
ECHL
Kansas City Mavericks 2, Rapid City Rush 1
High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 3, Huron All Stars 1
Rushmore Thunder 10, Fremont Flyers 1
High School Girls Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 13, Oahe Lady Capitals 3
Aberdeen Cougars 7, Brookings Rangers 4
Mitchell Marlins 3, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 3 OT
