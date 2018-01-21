Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA-G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 103 – Canton 100 Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota 85 – Omaha 71

South Dakota St. 98 – Western Illinois 70

Northern St. 92 – UM Duluth 71

Sioux Falls 85 – Concordia-St. Paul 64

Winona St. 84 – Augustana 80

Dakota Wesleyan 94 – Doane 64

Briar Cliff 98 – Northwestern 83 Women’s College Basketball

South Dakota 70 – Omaha 46

South Dakota St. 84 – Western Illinois 48

Northern St. 84 – UM Duluth 83 (OT)

Sioux Falls 84 – Concordia-St. Paul 56

Augustana 91 – Winona St. 71

Mount Marty 70 – College of St. Mary 63

Dakota Wesleyan 84 – Doane 49 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 46, Waubay/Summit 40 Avon 59, Wagner 49 Bennett County 62, Philip 44 Crow Creek 73, Todd County 30 Dakota Valley 77, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37 Dell Rapids 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 59 Flandreau Indian 76, Marty Indian 60 Florence 56, Webster 42 Hot Springs 66, Lead-Deadwood 42 McLaughlin 66, Miller 44 Milbank Area 64, West Central 48 Oelrichs 64, Crazy Horse 46 Parker 49, Beresford 39 Rapid City Central 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51 Rapid City Stevens 51, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46 Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Gayville-Volin 52 Yankton 61, Aberdeen Central 46 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Estelline 33 Fifth Place

Deubrook 59, Lake Preston 54 Third Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44 Championship

Colman-Egan 60, Arlington 55 DSU Classic

Kimball/White Lake 68, Waverly-South Shore 41 Leola/Frederick 71, St. Francis Indian 54 Wessington Springs 58, Alcester-Hudson 55, OT Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Canistota 56, Langford 50 St. Thomas More 55, Pine Ridge 49 Warner 58, Castlewood 47 White River 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 63 Mobridge Big Bob Classic

Herreid/Selby Area 71, Dupree 27 Mobridge-Pollock 52, Eureka/Bowdle 44 Sully Buttes 73, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 66, Yankton 29 Avon 54, Wagner 40 Beresford 60, Parker 30 Bon Homme 51, Bridgewater-Emery 48 Burke/South Central 71, Kadoka Area 60 Colome 44, Jones County 35 Dakota Valley 52, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 35 Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Dell Rapids 37 Gregory 41, Stanley County 25 Lyman 59, White River 56 Marty Indian 74, Flandreau Indian 39 Miller 68, McLaughlin 55 New Underwood 39, Wall 38 Philip 50, Bennett County 21 Rapid City Central 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54 Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38 Sioux Falls Christian 49, Mitchell Christian 20 Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux City, East, Iowa 30 Todd County 64, Crow Creek 55 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Gayville-Volin 31 West Central 69, Milbank 34 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 43 Third Place

Lake Preston 59, Arlington 33 Championship

Deubrook 73, Elkton-Lake Benton 43 DSU Classic

Alcester-Hudson 49, Wessington Springs 27 Leola/Frederick 74, St. Francis Indian 51 Waverly-South Shore 51, Kimball/White Lake 43 Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 64, Bison 36 Fifth Place

McIntosh 49, Harding County 44 Third Place

Dupree 48, Lemmon 30 Mobridge Big Bob Classic

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Faulkton 46 Sully Buttes 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 20 Panhandle Conference Tournament

Championship

Morrill, Neb. 47, Edgemont 33 USHL

Team USA 6 – Sioux Falls Stampede 3 ECHL

Rapid City Rush 8 – Utah Grizzlies 3 High School Boys Hockey

Sioux Falls 7 – Aberdeen 0

Rushmore 8 – Mitchell 1

Oahe Capitals 5 – Sioux Center 2 High School Girls Hockey

Rushmore 2 – Oahe Lady Capitals 1

Aberdeen 10 – Watertown 2

