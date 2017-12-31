Sunday Morning Scoreboard

December 31, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 111 – Presentation 68

South Dakota 82 – Denver 71

Augustana 89 – Southwest Minnesota St. 78

Northern St. 84 – Concordia-St. Paul 71

Wayne St. 78 – Sioux Falls 66

New Mexico Highlands 75 – South Dakota Mines 67

Black Hills State 78 – Colorado State – Pueblo 54

Mount Marty 80 – Nebraska Christian 69

Women’s College Basketball

South Dakota 79 – Denver 51

Augustana 91 – Southwest Minnesota St. 77

Wayne St. 74 – Sioux Falls 65

South Dakota Mines 86 – New Mexico Highlands 46

Colorado State-Pueblo 60 – Black Hills State 49

Taylor University 66 – Dakota Wesleyan 61

High School Basketball

BOYS
Castlewood 66, Chester 36

Breckenridge, Minn. 62, Milbank 51

Colome 51, Wessington Springs 21

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 49

Deubrook 57, Garretson 32

Flandreau 62, Arlington 45

Hamlin 57, Colman-Egan 45

Harrisburg 57, Watertown 37

Ipswich 38, Waubay/Summit 29

Langford 71, Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 53

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Marshall, Minn. 60

Chadron Tournament
Third Place
Hemingford, Neb. 59, Custer 41

Huron Holiday Classic
James Valley Christian 56, Gayville-Volin 49

Leola/Frederick 56, Ethan 55

Lyman 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 58

Miller 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55

Rapid City Christian 61, Faulkton 37

Mike Miller Classic
Prior Lake, Minn. 65, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Tea Area 73, Bridgewater-Emery 39

Wauwatosa West, Wis. 53, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chamberlain vs. Lennox, ppd.

Beresford vs. Parker, ppd. to Jan 20.

GIRLS
Harrisburg 54, Watertown 32

Waubay/Summit 41, Ipswich 38

Wessington Springs 52, Colome 46

Wilmot 49, Fulda 20

Chadron Tournament (Invite)
Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 43

Mike Miller Classic
Aberdeen Central 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

DeLaSalle, Minn. 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Parker vs. Beresford, ppd. to Jan 20.

High School Wrestling

Floyd Farrand Invitational
Harrisburg 203
Watertown 191
Brandon Valley 173.5
Sturgis 171
Vermillion 129.5
Lennox 112
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 104
Wagner 96
Spearfish 90.5
Parkston 75
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70
Brookings 62.5
Milbank 60
Sioux Falls Lincoln 48
Garretson 45
Tea Area 28
Sioux Falls Washington 25

​Webster Invitational
Mobridge/Polluck 172
Clark/Willow Lake 118
Central Cass 115
Lead-Deadwood 107
Webster Area 90.5
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 67.5
Deuel 65

ECHL
Colorado Eagles 4 – Rapid City Rush 3 OT

High School Hockey

Boys
Brookings Rangers 2 – Rushmore Thunder 2

Girls
Mitchell Marlins 4 – Oahe Lady Capital 2


