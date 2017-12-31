Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball South Dakota St. 111 – Presentation 68 South Dakota 82 – Denver 71 Augustana 89 – Southwest Minnesota St. 78 Northern St. 84 – Concordia-St. Paul 71 Wayne St. 78 – Sioux Falls 66 New Mexico Highlands 75 – South Dakota Mines 67 Black Hills State 78 – Colorado State – Pueblo 54 Mount Marty 80 – Nebraska Christian 69 Women’s College Basketball South Dakota 79 – Denver 51 Augustana 91 – Southwest Minnesota St. 77 Wayne St. 74 – Sioux Falls 65 South Dakota Mines 86 – New Mexico Highlands 46 Colorado State-Pueblo 60 – Black Hills State 49 Taylor University 66 – Dakota Wesleyan 61 High School Basketball BOYS

Castlewood 66, Chester 36 Breckenridge, Minn. 62, Milbank 51 Colome 51, Wessington Springs 21 Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 49 Deubrook 57, Garretson 32 Flandreau 62, Arlington 45 Hamlin 57, Colman-Egan 45 Harrisburg 57, Watertown 37 Ipswich 38, Waubay/Summit 29 Langford 71, Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 53 Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Marshall, Minn. 60 Chadron Tournament

Third Place

Hemingford, Neb. 59, Custer 41 Huron Holiday Classic

James Valley Christian 56, Gayville-Volin 49 Leola/Frederick 56, Ethan 55 Lyman 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 58 Miller 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55 Rapid City Christian 61, Faulkton 37 Mike Miller Classic

Prior Lake, Minn. 65, Sioux Falls Washington 53 Tea Area 73, Bridgewater-Emery 39 Wauwatosa West, Wis. 53, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chamberlain vs. Lennox, ppd. Beresford vs. Parker, ppd. to Jan 20. GIRLS

Harrisburg 54, Watertown 32 Waubay/Summit 41, Ipswich 38 Wessington Springs 52, Colome 46 Wilmot 49, Fulda 20 Chadron Tournament (Invite)

Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 43 Mike Miller Classic

Aberdeen Central 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41 DeLaSalle, Minn. 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Parker vs. Beresford, ppd. to Jan 20. High School Wrestling Floyd Farrand Invitational

Harrisburg 203

Watertown 191

Brandon Valley 173.5

Sturgis 171

Vermillion 129.5

Lennox 112

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 104

Wagner 96

Spearfish 90.5

Parkston 75

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70

Brookings 62.5

Milbank 60

Sioux Falls Lincoln 48

Garretson 45

Tea Area 28

Sioux Falls Washington 25 ​Webster Invitational

Mobridge/Polluck 172

Clark/Willow Lake 118

Central Cass 115

Lead-Deadwood 107

Webster Area 90.5

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 67.5

Deuel 65 ECHL

Colorado Eagles 4 – Rapid City Rush 3 OT High School Hockey Boys

Brookings Rangers 2 – Rushmore Thunder 2 Girls

Mitchell Marlins 4 – Oahe Lady Capital 2

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.