Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 111 – Presentation 68
South Dakota 82 – Denver 71
Augustana 89 – Southwest Minnesota St. 78
Northern St. 84 – Concordia-St. Paul 71
Wayne St. 78 – Sioux Falls 66
New Mexico Highlands 75 – South Dakota Mines 67
Black Hills State 78 – Colorado State – Pueblo 54
Mount Marty 80 – Nebraska Christian 69
Women’s College Basketball
South Dakota 79 – Denver 51
Augustana 91 – Southwest Minnesota St. 77
Wayne St. 74 – Sioux Falls 65
South Dakota Mines 86 – New Mexico Highlands 46
Colorado State-Pueblo 60 – Black Hills State 49
Taylor University 66 – Dakota Wesleyan 61
High School Basketball
BOYS
Castlewood 66, Chester 36
Breckenridge, Minn. 62, Milbank 51
Colome 51, Wessington Springs 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 49
Deubrook 57, Garretson 32
Flandreau 62, Arlington 45
Hamlin 57, Colman-Egan 45
Harrisburg 57, Watertown 37
Ipswich 38, Waubay/Summit 29
Langford 71, Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 53
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Marshall, Minn. 60
Chadron Tournament
Third Place
Hemingford, Neb. 59, Custer 41
Huron Holiday Classic
James Valley Christian 56, Gayville-Volin 49
Leola/Frederick 56, Ethan 55
Lyman 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 58
Miller 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55
Rapid City Christian 61, Faulkton 37
Mike Miller Classic
Prior Lake, Minn. 65, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Tea Area 73, Bridgewater-Emery 39
Wauwatosa West, Wis. 53, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chamberlain vs. Lennox, ppd.
Beresford vs. Parker, ppd. to Jan 20.
GIRLS
Harrisburg 54, Watertown 32
Waubay/Summit 41, Ipswich 38
Wessington Springs 52, Colome 46
Wilmot 49, Fulda 20
Chadron Tournament (Invite)
Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 43
Mike Miller Classic
Aberdeen Central 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
DeLaSalle, Minn. 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Parker vs. Beresford, ppd. to Jan 20.
High School Wrestling
Floyd Farrand Invitational
Harrisburg 203
Watertown 191
Brandon Valley 173.5
Sturgis 171
Vermillion 129.5
Lennox 112
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 104
Wagner 96
Spearfish 90.5
Parkston 75
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70
Brookings 62.5
Milbank 60
Sioux Falls Lincoln 48
Garretson 45
Tea Area 28
Sioux Falls Washington 25
Webster Invitational
Mobridge/Polluck 172
Clark/Willow Lake 118
Central Cass 115
Lead-Deadwood 107
Webster Area 90.5
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 67.5
Deuel 65
ECHL
Colorado Eagles 4 – Rapid City Rush 3 OT
High School Hockey
Boys
Brookings Rangers 2 – Rushmore Thunder 2
Girls
Mitchell Marlins 4 – Oahe Lady Capital 2
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.