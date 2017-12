High School Boys Basketball Red Cloud 83 Todd County 66 High School Girls Baskatball Todd County 67 Red Cloud 53 ECHL Rapid City Rush 3 Idaho Steelheads 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.