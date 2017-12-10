Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football
FCS Quarterfinals
South Dakota St. 56 – New Hampshire 14
College Basketball
Augustana 114 – University of Mary 81
Sioux Falls 91 – MN-Duluth 66
Northern St. 76 – MN-Crookston 64
Northwestern 111 – Dakota St. 74
Dakota Wesleyan 86 – Hastings 63
Women’s College Basketball
South Dakota 66 – CSU-Bakersfield 50
South Dakota St. 76 – Bowling Green 44
Augustana 77 – University of Mary 62
Northern St. 75 – MN-Crookston 50
MN-Duluth 69 – Sioux Falls 51
Hastings 63 – Dakota Wesleyan 54
High School Boys’ Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 65
Baltic 66, Deubrook 41
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sioux Valley 58
Crazy Horse 59, Wakpala 23
Crow Creek 76, Little Wound 47
Douglas 76, Alliance, Neb. 43
Dupree 42, New Underwood 36
Eureka/Bowdle 62, McIntosh 27
Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Groton Area 67, Leola/Frederick 41
Huron 46, Mitchell 32
Lead-Deadwood 52, Harding County 47
Madison 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 35
McLaughlin 73, Lemmon 37
Menno 44, Tripp-Delmont 35
Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Flandreau Indian 56
Parker 51, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Platte-Geddes 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60
Ponca, Neb. 71, Irene-Wakonda 25
Rapid City Christian 54, Philip 43
Rapid City Stevens 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 39
Sioux Falls Christian 86, West Central 32
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Spearfish 39
Sioux Falls Washington 60, St. Thomas More 33
Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41
Todd County 76, Bennett County 54
Wall 75, Edgemont 35
Warner 53, Webster 42
Gillette Invitational
Rapid City Central 70, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 37
Linton-HMB Shootout
Herreid/Selby Area 74, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, N.D. 38
High School Girls’ Basketball
Bison JV 57, Newell 31
Crow Creek 73, Little Wound 61
Custer 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 34
Dakota Valley 78, Gayville-Volin 31
Deubrook 52, Baltic 37
Douglas 50, Alliance, Neb. 37
Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Madison 42
Freeman Academy/Marion 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17
Garretson 66, Chester 54
Groton Area 53, Leola/Frederick 35
Highmore-Harrold 42, Jones County 38
Irene-Wakonda 50, Ponca, Neb. 47
James Valley Christian 51, Aberdeen Christian 32
Langford 47, Edmunds Central 45, OT
Lead-Deadwood 44, Harding County 18
Lyman 44, Potter County 40
McIntosh 64, Eureka/Bowdle 41
Menno 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, OT
Mitchell 62, Huron 46
New Underwood 55, Dupree 35
Omaha Nation, Neb. 71, Flandreau Indian 44
Philip 55, Rapid City Christian 25
Pierre 60, Sturgis 47
Platte-Geddes 40, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 51
Santee, Neb. 74, Marty Indian 70
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Spearfish 31
St. Thomas More 55, Sioux Falls Washington 44
Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45
Todd County 78, Bennett County 29
Wall 49, Edgemont 32
Warner 54, Webster 23
West Central 60, Sioux Falls Christian 47
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 56, Alcester-Hudson 28
Gillette Invitational
Bismarck Century, N.D. 55, Rapid City Central 34
College Wrestling
Augustana Duals
Augustana 26 – Drury 15
Augustana 35 – Northwestern 6
Augustana 37 – Morningside 6
UN-Kearney 28 – Augustana 12
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4 – Youngstown 3
ECHL
Colorado Eagles 7 – Rapid City Rush 4
High School Hockey
Boys
Huron 7 – Aberdeen 4
Sioux Falls 7 – Sioux Center 0
Mitchell 7 – Fremont Flyers JV 2
Girls
Watertown 5 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1
Aberdeen 11 – Oahe Lady Capitals 0
