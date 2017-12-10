Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football

FCS Quarterfinals

South Dakota St. 56 – New Hampshire 14 College Basketball

Augustana 114 – University of Mary 81

Sioux Falls 91 – MN-Duluth 66

Northern St. 76 – MN-Crookston 64

Northwestern 111 – Dakota St. 74

Dakota Wesleyan 86 – Hastings 63 Women’s College Basketball

South Dakota 66 – CSU-Bakersfield 50

South Dakota St. 76 – Bowling Green 44

Augustana 77 – University of Mary 62

Northern St. 75 – MN-Crookston 50

MN-Duluth 69 – Sioux Falls 51

Hastings 63 – Dakota Wesleyan 54 High School Boys’ Basketball Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 65 Baltic 66, Deubrook 41 Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sioux Valley 58 Crazy Horse 59, Wakpala 23 Crow Creek 76, Little Wound 47 Douglas 76, Alliance, Neb. 43 Dupree 42, New Underwood 36 Eureka/Bowdle 62, McIntosh 27 Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38 Groton Area 67, Leola/Frederick 41 Huron 46, Mitchell 32 Lead-Deadwood 52, Harding County 47 Madison 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 35 McLaughlin 73, Lemmon 37 Menno 44, Tripp-Delmont 35 Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Flandreau Indian 56 Parker 51, McCook Central/Montrose 40 Platte-Geddes 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60 Ponca, Neb. 71, Irene-Wakonda 25 Rapid City Christian 54, Philip 43 Rapid City Stevens 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 39 Sioux Falls Christian 86, West Central 32 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Spearfish 39 Sioux Falls Washington 60, St. Thomas More 33 Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41 Todd County 76, Bennett County 54 Wall 75, Edgemont 35 Warner 53, Webster 42 Gillette Invitational

Rapid City Central 70, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 37 Linton-HMB Shootout

Herreid/Selby Area 74, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, N.D. 38 High School Girls’ Basketball Bison JV 57, Newell 31 Crow Creek 73, Little Wound 61 Custer 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 34 Dakota Valley 78, Gayville-Volin 31 Deubrook 52, Baltic 37 Douglas 50, Alliance, Neb. 37 Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Madison 42 Freeman Academy/Marion 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17 Garretson 66, Chester 54 Groton Area 53, Leola/Frederick 35 Highmore-Harrold 42, Jones County 38 Irene-Wakonda 50, Ponca, Neb. 47 James Valley Christian 51, Aberdeen Christian 32 Langford 47, Edmunds Central 45, OT Lead-Deadwood 44, Harding County 18 Lyman 44, Potter County 40 McIntosh 64, Eureka/Bowdle 41 Menno 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, OT Mitchell 62, Huron 46 New Underwood 55, Dupree 35 Omaha Nation, Neb. 71, Flandreau Indian 44 Philip 55, Rapid City Christian 25

Pierre 60, Sturgis 47 Platte-Geddes 40, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38 Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 51 Santee, Neb. 74, Marty Indian 70 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Spearfish 31 St. Thomas More 55, Sioux Falls Washington 44 Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45 Todd County 78, Bennett County 29 Wall 49, Edgemont 32 Warner 54, Webster 23 West Central 60, Sioux Falls Christian 47 West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 56, Alcester-Hudson 28 Gillette Invitational

Bismarck Century, N.D. 55, Rapid City Central 34 College Wrestling

Augustana Duals

Augustana 26 – Drury 15

Augustana 35 – Northwestern 6

Augustana 37 – Morningside 6

UN-Kearney 28 – Augustana 12 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 4 – Youngstown 3 ECHL

Colorado Eagles 7 – Rapid City Rush 4 High School Hockey

Boys

Huron 7 – Aberdeen 4

Sioux Falls 7 – Sioux Center 0

Mitchell 7 – Fremont Flyers JV 2 Girls

Watertown 5 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1

Aberdeen 11 – Oahe Lady Capitals 0

