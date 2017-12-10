Sunday Morning Scoreboard

December 10, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Football
FCS Quarterfinals
South Dakota St. 56 – New Hampshire 14

College Basketball
Augustana 114 – University of Mary 81
Sioux Falls 91 – MN-Duluth 66
Northern St. 76 – MN-Crookston 64
Northwestern 111 – Dakota St. 74
Dakota Wesleyan 86 – Hastings 63

Women’s College Basketball
South Dakota 66 – CSU-Bakersfield 50
South Dakota St. 76 – Bowling Green 44
Augustana 77 – University of Mary 62
Northern St. 75 – MN-Crookston 50
MN-Duluth 69 – Sioux Falls 51
Hastings 63 – Dakota Wesleyan 54

High School Boys’ Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 65

Baltic 66, Deubrook 41

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sioux Valley 58

Crazy Horse 59, Wakpala 23

Crow Creek 76, Little Wound 47

Douglas 76, Alliance, Neb. 43

Dupree 42, New Underwood 36

Eureka/Bowdle 62, McIntosh 27

Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Groton Area 67, Leola/Frederick 41

Huron 46, Mitchell 32

Lead-Deadwood 52, Harding County 47

Madison 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

McLaughlin 73, Lemmon 37

Menno 44, Tripp-Delmont 35

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Flandreau Indian 56

Parker 51, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Platte-Geddes 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60

Ponca, Neb. 71, Irene-Wakonda 25

Rapid City Christian 54, Philip 43

Rapid City Stevens 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

Sioux Falls Christian 86, West Central 32

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Spearfish 39

Sioux Falls Washington 60, St. Thomas More 33

Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41

Todd County 76, Bennett County 54

Wall 75, Edgemont 35

Warner 53, Webster 42

Gillette Invitational
Rapid City Central 70, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 37

Linton-HMB Shootout
Herreid/Selby Area 74, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, N.D. 38

High School Girls’ Basketball

Bison JV 57, Newell 31

Crow Creek 73, Little Wound 61

Custer 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 34

Dakota Valley 78, Gayville-Volin 31

Deubrook 52, Baltic 37

Douglas 50, Alliance, Neb. 37

Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Madison 42

Freeman Academy/Marion 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17

Garretson 66, Chester 54

Groton Area 53, Leola/Frederick 35

Highmore-Harrold 42, Jones County 38

Irene-Wakonda 50, Ponca, Neb. 47

James Valley Christian 51, Aberdeen Christian 32

Langford 47, Edmunds Central 45, OT

Lead-Deadwood 44, Harding County 18

Lyman 44, Potter County 40

McIntosh 64, Eureka/Bowdle 41

Menno 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, OT

Mitchell 62, Huron 46

New Underwood 55, Dupree 35

Omaha Nation, Neb. 71, Flandreau Indian 44

Philip 55, Rapid City Christian 25
Pierre 60, Sturgis 47

Platte-Geddes 40, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 51

Santee, Neb. 74, Marty Indian 70

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Spearfish 31

St. Thomas More 55, Sioux Falls Washington 44

Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45

Todd County 78, Bennett County 29

Wall 49, Edgemont 32

Warner 54, Webster 23

West Central 60, Sioux Falls Christian 47

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 56, Alcester-Hudson 28

Gillette Invitational
Bismarck Century, N.D. 55, Rapid City Central 34

College Wrestling
Augustana Duals
Augustana 26 – Drury 15
Augustana 35 – Northwestern 6
Augustana 37 – Morningside 6
UN-Kearney 28 – Augustana 12

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4 – Youngstown 3

ECHL
Colorado Eagles 7 – Rapid City Rush 4

High School Hockey
Boys
Huron 7 – Aberdeen 4
Sioux Falls 7 – Sioux Center 0
Mitchell 7 – Fremont Flyers JV 2

Girls
Watertown 5 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1
Aberdeen 11 – Oahe Lady Capitals 0


