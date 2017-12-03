Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football
FCS Playoffs – Round 2
South Dakota St. 37 – Northern Iowa 22
Sam Houston St. 54 – South Dakota 42
Men’s College Basketball
Duke 96 – South Dakota 80
Missouri St. 73 – South Dakota St. 53
Northern St. 75 – UMary 66
Sioux Falls 90 – Upper Iowa 78
MSU-Mankato 90 – Augustana 79
Metro State-Denver 62 Black Hills State 56
South Dakota Mines 83 Colorado-Colorado Springs 60
Dakota Wesleyan 89 – Doane 76
Briar Cliff 92 – Northwestern 81
Mount Marty 92 – Oak Hills College 59
Women’s College Basketball
Stephen F. Austin 77 – South Dakota 55
Augustana 80 – MSU-Mankato 55
Sioux Falls 83 – Upper Iowa 41
Northern St. 72 – UMary 61
Black Hills State 72 Metro State-Denver 57
South Dakota Mines 65 Colorado-Colorado Springs 38
Dakota Wesleyan 82 – Doane 51
Northwestern 78 – Briar Cliff 57
Mount Marty 69 – College of Saint Mary 59
ECHL
Allen American 6 Rapid City Rush 2
USHL
Sioux Falls 4 – Cedar Rapids 2
High School Hockey
Boys
Brookings Rangers 8 Oahe Capitals 4
Watertown Lakers 7 Sioux Center Storm 4
Girls
Mitchell Marlins 2 Oahe Lady Capitals 0
Aberdeen Cougars 8 Sioux Falls Flyers 3
Rushmore Thunder 3 Watertown Lakers 2
High School Wrestling
Top of the Rock – Dell Rapids
1. Dell Rapids 164.5
2. McCook Central-Montrose 143
3. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 135
4. Wabasso/Red Rock Central 116
5. Bon Homme/Scotland 109
6. Parker 105
7. Adrian 93
8. Tri-Valley 91
9. Dakota Valley 36
Flandreau Wrestling Tournament
1. Madison 209
2. Howard 195.5
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 100
4. Garretson 92
5. Luverne 88
6. Flandreau 36
7. Deuel 23
8. Sioux Valley 11
9. Hamlin 3
KWLPG Wrestling Invitational
1. Winner 232
2. Redfield/Doland 215.5
3. Wagner 187.5
4. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 165
5. Parkston 116
6. Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 98.5
7. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 97
8. Miller/Highmore-Harrold 81
9. Wolsey/Wessington 43
10. Marion/Freeman 39
11. Warner/Northwestern 24
12. Sunshine Bible Academy 21
13. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14
High School Gymnastics
Lolly Forseth Invitational
1. Mitchell 144.075
2. Watertown 141.275
3. Rapid City Stevens 138.2
4. Brookings 134.25
5. O’Gorman 133.775
6. Pierre 133.35
7. Yankton 129.025
8. Lincoln 122.425
9. Washington 122.15
10. Roosevelt 121.45
11. Rapid City Central 108.1
12. Harrisburg 107.4
13. Montrose 35.025
