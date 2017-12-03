Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football

FCS Playoffs – Round 2

South Dakota St. 37 – Northern Iowa 22

Sam Houston St. 54 – South Dakota 42 Men’s College Basketball

Duke 96 – South Dakota 80

Missouri St. 73 – South Dakota St. 53

Northern St. 75 – UMary 66

Sioux Falls 90 – Upper Iowa 78

MSU-Mankato 90 – Augustana 79

Metro State-Denver 62 Black Hills State 56

South Dakota Mines 83 Colorado-Colorado Springs 60

Dakota Wesleyan 89 – Doane 76

Briar Cliff 92 – Northwestern 81

Mount Marty 92 – Oak Hills College 59 Women’s College Basketball

Stephen F. Austin 77 – South Dakota 55

Augustana 80 – MSU-Mankato 55

Sioux Falls 83 – Upper Iowa 41

Northern St. 72 – UMary 61

Black Hills State 72 Metro State-Denver 57

South Dakota Mines 65 Colorado-Colorado Springs 38

Dakota Wesleyan 82 – Doane 51

Northwestern 78 – Briar Cliff 57

Mount Marty 69 – College of Saint Mary 59 ECHL

Allen American 6 Rapid City Rush 2 USHL

Sioux Falls 4 – Cedar Rapids 2 High School Hockey

Boys

Brookings Rangers 8 Oahe Capitals 4

Watertown Lakers 7 Sioux Center Storm 4

Girls

Mitchell Marlins 2 Oahe Lady Capitals 0

Aberdeen Cougars 8 Sioux Falls Flyers 3

Rushmore Thunder 3 Watertown Lakers 2 High School Wrestling

Top of the Rock – Dell Rapids

1. Dell Rapids 164.5

2. McCook Central-Montrose 143

3. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 135

4. Wabasso/Red Rock Central 116

5. Bon Homme/Scotland 109

6. Parker 105

7. Adrian 93

8. Tri-Valley 91

9. Dakota Valley 36

Flandreau Wrestling Tournament

1. Madison 209

2. Howard 195.5

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 100

4. Garretson 92

5. Luverne 88

6. Flandreau 36

7. Deuel 23

8. Sioux Valley 11

9. Hamlin 3

KWLPG Wrestling Invitational

1. Winner 232

2. Redfield/Doland 215.5

3. Wagner 187.5

4. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 165

5. Parkston 116

6. Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 98.5

7. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 97

8. Miller/Highmore-Harrold 81

9. Wolsey/Wessington 43

10. Marion/Freeman 39

11. Warner/Northwestern 24

12. Sunshine Bible Academy 21

13. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14 High School Gymnastics

Lolly Forseth Invitational

1. Mitchell 144.075

2. Watertown 141.275

3. Rapid City Stevens 138.2

4. Brookings 134.25

5. O’Gorman 133.775

6. Pierre 133.35

7. Yankton 129.025

8. Lincoln 122.425

9. Washington 122.15

10. Roosevelt 121.45

11. Rapid City Central 108.1

12. Harrisburg 107.4

13. Montrose 35.025

