Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football

South Dakota 38 – Western Illinois 33

Youngstown St. 19 – South Dakota St. 7

Sioux Falls 24 – Southwest Minnesota St. 10

Wayne St. 16 – Augustana 13

Northern St. 25 – MSU Moorhead 20

Dakota Wesleyan 55 – Midland 21

Dakota St. 20 – Jamestown 14 (OT)

Dickinson St. 40 – Presentation 17

High School Football

Pierre 58 – Sturgis 13 College Volleyball

Augustana 3 – Minnesota Crookston

Sioux Falls 3 – St. Cloud State 1

Northwestern 3 – Hastings 2

Doane 3 – Mount Marty 0

Jamestown 3 – Dakota St. 1

Concordia St. Paul 3 – Northern St. 0

High School Volleyball Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 15-3

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 29-31, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-10 281 Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24

Third Place

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

Championship

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wolsey-Wessington, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-25, 15-9 Lakota Nation Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Red Cloud def. McLaughlin, 25-17, 25-20

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-16

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 25-20

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-12, 25-17

Pool B

Hill City def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-13

White River def. Crazy Horse, 25-12, 25-4

White River def. Crow Creek, 25-13, 25-19

White River def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-17 Lead-Deadwood Mile High Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Edgemont def. Rapid City Central Sophomores, 25-21, 25-18

Wall def. Edgemont, 25-17, 25-20

Wall def. Rapid City Central Sophomores, 25-17, 25-20

Pool B

Harding County def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16

Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-18

Kadoka Area def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-19, 25-17

Pool C

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21

Lemmon def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-19, 25-20

Lemmon def. New Underwood, 25-16, 14-25, 25-13

Pool D

Hot Springs def. Newell, 25-8, 25-18

Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-14, 25-20

Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-7, 25-11

First Round

Harding County def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13

Kadoka Area def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-16, 25-13

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-11

Wall def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-21

Semifinal

Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-21, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-21

Championship

Kadoka Area def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-19 Tri-Valley Conference Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Baltic def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 25-20

Baltic def. Gayville-Volin, 25-13, 25-19

Irene-Wakonda def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 25-23

Pool B

Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-14

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-15

Fifth Place

Viborg-Hurley def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20

Third Place

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22

Championship

Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 26-24, 25-16 Twin Cities Tournament

Gold Division

Semifinal

Rapid City Stevens def. Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo., 23-25, 25-18, 27-25

First Round

Rapid City Stevens def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 21-25, 25-12, 25-9

Championship

Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, Neb., 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 Women’s College Soccer

Northwestern 6 – Mount Marty 0 High School Boys Soccer

A Semifinals

St. Thomas More 2 – Hot Springs 1

Tea Area 4 – Freeman Academy 0

AA Quarterfinals

Lincoln 3 – Brookings 0

Rapid City Central 3 – O’Gorman 2 High School Girls Soccer

A Semifinals

West Central 2 – Vermillion 0

St. Thomas More 2 – Tea Area 1 (OT)

AA Quarterfinals

O’Gorman 1 – Rapid City Stevens 0

Brandon Valley 2 – Spearfish 0

Pierre 5 – Roosevelt 0

Aberdeen Central 3 – Rapid City Central 0

