Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football
South Dakota 38 – Western Illinois 33
Youngstown St. 19 – South Dakota St. 7
Sioux Falls 24 – Southwest Minnesota St. 10
Wayne St. 16 – Augustana 13
Northern St. 25 – MSU Moorhead 20
Dakota Wesleyan 55 – Midland 21
Dakota St. 20 – Jamestown 14 (OT)
Dickinson St. 40 – Presentation 17
High School Football
Pierre 58 – Sturgis 13
College Volleyball
Augustana 3 – Minnesota Crookston
Sioux Falls 3 – St. Cloud State 1
Northwestern 3 – Hastings 2
Doane 3 – Mount Marty 0
Jamestown 3 – Dakota St. 1
Concordia St. Paul 3 – Northern St. 0
High School Volleyball
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 15-3
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 29-31, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-10
281 Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Third Place
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13
Championship
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wolsey-Wessington, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-25, 15-9
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Red Cloud def. McLaughlin, 25-17, 25-20
Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-16
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 25-20
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-12, 25-17
Pool B
Hill City def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-13
White River def. Crazy Horse, 25-12, 25-4
White River def. Crow Creek, 25-13, 25-19
White River def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-17
Lead-Deadwood Mile High Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Edgemont def. Rapid City Central Sophomores, 25-21, 25-18
Wall def. Edgemont, 25-17, 25-20
Wall def. Rapid City Central Sophomores, 25-17, 25-20
Pool B
Harding County def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16
Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-18
Kadoka Area def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-19, 25-17
Pool C
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21
Lemmon def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-19, 25-20
Lemmon def. New Underwood, 25-16, 14-25, 25-13
Pool D
Hot Springs def. Newell, 25-8, 25-18
Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-14, 25-20
Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-7, 25-11
First Round
Harding County def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13
Kadoka Area def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-16, 25-13
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-11
Wall def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-21
Semifinal
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-21, 25-21
Lead-Deadwood def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-21
Championship
Kadoka Area def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-19
Tri-Valley Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Baltic def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 25-20
Baltic def. Gayville-Volin, 25-13, 25-19
Irene-Wakonda def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 25-23
Pool B
Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-14
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-15
Fifth Place
Viborg-Hurley def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20
Third Place
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22
Championship
Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 26-24, 25-16
Twin Cities Tournament
Gold Division
Semifinal
Rapid City Stevens def. Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo., 23-25, 25-18, 27-25
First Round
Rapid City Stevens def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 21-25, 25-12, 25-9
Championship
Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, Neb., 23-25, 25-20, 25-21
Women’s College Soccer
Northwestern 6 – Mount Marty 0
High School Boys Soccer
A Semifinals
St. Thomas More 2 – Hot Springs 1
Tea Area 4 – Freeman Academy 0
AA Quarterfinals
Lincoln 3 – Brookings 0
Rapid City Central 3 – O’Gorman 2
High School Girls Soccer
A Semifinals
West Central 2 – Vermillion 0
St. Thomas More 2 – Tea Area 1 (OT)
AA Quarterfinals
O’Gorman 1 – Rapid City Stevens 0
Brandon Valley 2 – Spearfish 0
Pierre 5 – Roosevelt 0
Aberdeen Central 3 – Rapid City Central 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.