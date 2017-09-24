Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football
USF 34 Minnesota Crookston 0
MSU-Mankato 36 Northern State 0
High School Football
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 21 Brandon Valley 11
College Volleyball
NDSU 3 USD 1
USF 3 Bemidji State 1
Minnesota-Duluth 3 Augustana 1
Northern State 3 Upper Iowa 1
Midland 3 Mount Marty 0
High School Volleyball
Crazy Horse def. Wakpala, 30-28, 25-22, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 12-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-17
Bowman County, N.D. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20
Philip def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-20, 25-15
Philip def. Rapid City Christian, 16-25, 25-12, 25-7
Philip def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-15, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 24-26, 25-19, 25-16
Hill City def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-16
Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-5
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 23-25, 25-17, 28-26
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-9, 25-13
Mobridge-Pollock def. Faulkton, 25-23, 26-24
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-16, 25-9
Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-23
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-18
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-14
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-15, 25-18
Sully Buttes def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 24-26, 25-12
Potter County def. Faulkton, 25-14, 25-18
Mobridge-Pollock def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-17, 25-18
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-19
Dakota Valley def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-20
Tea Area def. Milbank Area, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13
Winner def. Tri-Valley, 31-29, 24-26, 25-8
Milbank Area def. Tri-Valley, 14-25, 25-14, 25-21
Sisseton def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-20
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-16
Tea Area def. Winner, 25-18, 18-25, 31-29
Tri-Valley def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-20
Milbank Area def. Sisseton, 25-13, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Winner, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-21
Alcester-Hudson def. Iroquois, 25-12, 25-8
Alcester-Hudson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-22, 25-15
Alcester-Hudson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-23, 25-15
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 25-21
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-17
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-14
Irene-Wakonda def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-19
Canistota def. Colome, 25-19, 25-18
Canistota def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-19
Colome def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-11
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-19, 25-14
Kimball/White Lake def. Canistota, 25-11, 25-19
Burke/South Central def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-15
Burke/South Central def. Freeman, 26-24, 25-22
Freeman def. Jones County, 25-14, 26-24
Jones County def. Colome, 25-15, 25-19
Canistota def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-19
Kimball/White Lake def. Burke/South Central, 25-23, 25-19
Faith def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-20
McIntosh def. Bison, 25-10, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-18, 25-12
Hanson def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-10, 25-19
Hanson def. Colman-Egan, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20
Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-14, 25-19
Sioux Valley def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-11, 25-13
Sioux Valley def. Avon, 25-7, 25-15
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Howard, 26-24, 25-14
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-17
Howard def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-15
Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-22, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-13, 9-25, 25-19
Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-8, 25-14
Sioux Valley def. Colman-Egan, 25-16, 19-25, 25-10
Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-8, 25-13
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Avon, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-11
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Howard, 25-22, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18
Sioux Valley def. Hanson, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14
Dell Rapids def. Rapid City Central, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23
Rapid City Central def. Western Christian, Hull, Iowa, 25-7, 25-9
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-13
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Redfield/Doland, 25-16, 25-14
Chester def. Redfield/Doland, 25-7, 25-14
Chester def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 25-23, 25-22
Madison def. Parker, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Madison def. Spirit Lake, Iowa, 25-16, 25-16
Parker def. Spirit Lake, Iowa, 25-23, 25-23
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Warner def. West Central, 25-17, 25-14
Warner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-5, 25-10
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Parker, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 28-26, 25-16
Redfield/Doland def. Spirit Lake, Iowa, 26-24, 25-13
West Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 9-25, 25-21
Madison def. Chester, 25-22, 25-20
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Warner, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18
Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-13, 25-16
Rapid City Central def. Spirit Lake, Iowa, 25-22, 25-12
West Central def. Redfield/Doland, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19
Dell Rapids def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 25-20, 27-25
Warner def. Chester, 25-17, 26-24
High School Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 7 Harrisburg 0
Tea Area 4 Groton Area 0
Rapid City Central 6 Belle Fourche 0
SF Lincoln 3 Watertown 0
Rapid City Stevens 5 Spearfish 1
Garretson 3 Worthington (MN) 0
High School Boys Soccer
Freeman Academy 1 SW Minnesota Christian 1
Tea Area 10 Groton Area 0
St. Thomas More 2 Hot Springs 0
Rapid City Central 7 Belle Fourche 0
SF Lincoln 5 Watertown 3
Rapid City Stevens 6 Spearfish 0
