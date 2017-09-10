Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football
South Dakota 35 – Bowling Green 27
South Dakota State 31 – Montana State 27
Sioux Falls 37 – Northern State 7
Augustana 28 – Minot St. 20
Fort Lewis 17 – Black Hills State 13
Dakota Wesleyan 49 – Jamestwon 12
Dakota St. 49 – Briar Cliff 33
St. John’s 49 – Presentation 14
High School Football
West Central 43 – St. Thomas More 13
President’s Bowl
Washington 28 – O’Gorman 17
Roosevelt 23 – Lincoln 7
Tiger Bowl
Harrisburg 49 – Huron 0
College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 – Rutgers 1
North Dakota 3 – South Dakota State 0
Augustana 3 – St. Mary’s (TX) 1
Augustana 3 – Illinois-Springfield 1
College of Saint Mary 3 – Dakota State 0
Dakota State 3 – William Penn (IA) 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central 3 – Yankton 0
Harrisburg 3 – Brandon Valley 0
Dakota Valley 2- Akron-Westfield (IA) 0
Freeman Academy/Marion 3 – Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 1
Gregory 3 – Wessington Springs 2
Harrisburg 3 – Brandon Valley 0
Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20
Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14
New Underwood def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 9-25, 15-13
Arlington Tournament
Warner def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-11
Warner def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-19
Warner def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 25-11, 25-23
Warner def. Deubrook, 24-26, 25-4, 25-19
Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-9
Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Flandreau def. Garretson, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-10
Fifth Place
Baltic def. Howard, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
Third Place
Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-8
Championship
Chester def. Parker, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-4
Clark-Willow Lake Tournament
Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-18
Redfield/Doland def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-14
Lake Preston def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-16
Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19
DeSmet def. Webster, 25-16, 27-25
DeSmet def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-21
Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinal
Redfield/Doland def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-13
Wilmot def. DeSmet, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14
Third Place
Waverly-South Shore def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-18
Championship
Redfield/Doland def. Wilmot, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20
Lennox Tournament
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
Aberdeen Roncalli def. West Central, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25
Lennox def. Tea Area, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22
Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21
Tea Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23
West Central def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22
Marshall Tournament
Consolation Bracket
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-18
Mobridge-Pollock Tournament
First Round
Faith def. Edmunds Central, 25-14, 25-21
Faulkton def. North Border, 25-14, 25-16
McIntosh def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 29-27, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal
North Border def. Edmunds Central, 27-25, 17-25, 25-13
Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-19
Semifinal
Faulkton def. Faith, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26
Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-11, 25-18
Seventh Place
Edmunds Central def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15
Fifth Place
Timber Lake def. North Border, 25-12, 25-20
Third Place
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-15, 25-11
Championship
Faulkton def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23
Montevideo Tournament
Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 25-23
Milbank Area def. Renville County West, Minn., 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
Montevideo, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Fifth Place
G-F-W, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-14, 25-20
Philip Tournament
Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14
Philip def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-16
Sully Buttes def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16
Championship
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16
Plankinton Tournament
First Round
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Corsica/Stickney def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24
Seventh Place
Highmore-Harrold def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-19
Women’s College Soccer
Central Christian College (KS) 2 – Mount Marty 1
Northwestern 4 – Presentation 0
Men’s College Soccer
Baker 2 – Northwestern 1 (2OT)
Central Christian College (KS) 3 – Mount Marty 1
High School Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 1 – Yankton 0
Rapid City Central 1 – Spearfish 0
Huron 2 – Pierre 0
High School Girls Soccer
Sioux Falls Christian 4 – Groton Area 0
Rapid City Central 5 – Spearfish 1
Harrisburg 2 – Mitchell 1
Pierre 8 – Huron 0
