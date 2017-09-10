Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Football

South Dakota 35 – Bowling Green 27

South Dakota State 31 – Montana State 27

Sioux Falls 37 – Northern State 7

Augustana 28 – Minot St. 20

Fort Lewis 17 – Black Hills State 13

Dakota Wesleyan 49 – Jamestwon 12

Dakota St. 49 – Briar Cliff 33

St. John’s 49 – Presentation 14

High School Football

West Central 43 – St. Thomas More 13

President’s Bowl

Washington 28 – O’Gorman 17

Roosevelt 23 – Lincoln 7

Tiger Bowl

Harrisburg 49 – Huron 0 College Volleyball

South Dakota 3 – Rutgers 1

North Dakota 3 – South Dakota State 0

Augustana 3 – St. Mary’s (TX) 1

Augustana 3 – Illinois-Springfield 1

College of Saint Mary 3 – Dakota State 0

Dakota State 3 – William Penn (IA) 0 High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central 3 – Yankton 0

Harrisburg 3 – Brandon Valley 0

Dakota Valley 2- Akron-Westfield (IA) 0

Freeman Academy/Marion 3 – Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 1

Gregory 3 – Wessington Springs 2

Harrisburg 3 – Brandon Valley 0

Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20

Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

New Underwood def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 9-25, 15-13 Arlington Tournament

Warner def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-11

Warner def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-19

Warner def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 25-11, 25-23

Warner def. Deubrook, 24-26, 25-4, 25-19

Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-9 Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Flandreau def. Garretson, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-10

Fifth Place

Baltic def. Howard, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

Third Place

Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-8

Championship

Chester def. Parker, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-4 Clark-Willow Lake Tournament

Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-18

Redfield/Doland def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-14

Lake Preston def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-16

Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19

DeSmet def. Webster, 25-16, 27-25

DeSmet def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-21

Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23

Semifinal

Redfield/Doland def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-13

Wilmot def. DeSmet, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14

Third Place

Waverly-South Shore def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-18

Championship

Redfield/Doland def. Wilmot, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20 Lennox Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

Aberdeen Roncalli def. West Central, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25

Lennox def. Tea Area, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22

Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21

Tea Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23

West Central def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22 Marshall Tournament

Consolation Bracket

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-18 Mobridge-Pollock Tournament

First Round

Faith def. Edmunds Central, 25-14, 25-21

Faulkton def. North Border, 25-14, 25-16

McIntosh def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 29-27, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

North Border def. Edmunds Central, 27-25, 17-25, 25-13

Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-19

Semifinal

Faulkton def. Faith, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26

Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-11, 25-18

Seventh Place

Edmunds Central def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15

Fifth Place

Timber Lake def. North Border, 25-12, 25-20

Third Place

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-15, 25-11

Championship

Faulkton def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23 Montevideo Tournament

Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 25-23

Milbank Area def. Renville County West, Minn., 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

Montevideo, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Fifth Place

G-F-W, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-14, 25-20 Philip Tournament

Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14

Philip def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-16

Sully Buttes def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16

Championship

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16 Plankinton Tournament

First Round

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Corsica/Stickney def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24

Seventh Place

Highmore-Harrold def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-19

Women’s College Soccer

Central Christian College (KS) 2 – Mount Marty 1

Northwestern 4 – Presentation 0 Men’s College Soccer

Baker 2 – Northwestern 1 (2OT)

Central Christian College (KS) 3 – Mount Marty 1 High School Boys Soccer

Aberdeen Central 1 – Yankton 0

Rapid City Central 1 – Spearfish 0

Huron 2 – Pierre 0 High School Girls Soccer

Sioux Falls Christian 4 – Groton Area 0

Rapid City Central 5 – Spearfish 1

Harrisburg 2 – Mitchell 1

Pierre 8 – Huron 0

