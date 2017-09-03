Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Sioux City Explorers 5 College Football

South Dakota 77 – Drake 7

MSU-Moorhead 38 – Augustana 7

Black Hills State 47 – Adams State 41 (2OT)

St. Ambrose 27 – Dakota State 24

Presentation 40 – Lawrence 10 High School Football

Mitchell 21 – Brookings 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35 – Harrisburg 26

College Volleyball

South Dakota 3 – Western Carolina 0

Valparaiso 3 – South Dakota State 0

Northern Arizona 3 – South Dakota State 0

Sioux Falls 3 – William Jewell 0

Sioux Falls 3 – Arkansas-Fort Smith 1

Augustana 3 – Rollins 0

Augustana 3 – Eastern New Mexico 0

Northern State 3 – Rollins 0

Northern State 3 – #19 Colorado School of Mines

Fort Hay State 3 – Black Hills State 2

Black Hills State 3 – Arkansas-Fort Smith 2 High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16

Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20 Women’s College Soccer

Northern State 4 – Black Hills State 0 High School Boys Soccer

Rapid City Central 4 – Pierre 0

High School Girls Soccer

Pierre 1 – Rapid City Central 1

