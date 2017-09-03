Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Sioux City Explorers 5
College Football
South Dakota 77 – Drake 7
MSU-Moorhead 38 – Augustana 7
Black Hills State 47 – Adams State 41 (2OT)
St. Ambrose 27 – Dakota State 24
Presentation 40 – Lawrence 10
High School Football
Mitchell 21 – Brookings 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35 – Harrisburg 26
College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 – Western Carolina 0
Valparaiso 3 – South Dakota State 0
Northern Arizona 3 – South Dakota State 0
Sioux Falls 3 – William Jewell 0
Sioux Falls 3 – Arkansas-Fort Smith 1
Augustana 3 – Rollins 0
Augustana 3 – Eastern New Mexico 0
Northern State 3 – Rollins 0
Northern State 3 – #19 Colorado School of Mines
Fort Hay State 3 – Black Hills State 2
Black Hills State 3 – Arkansas-Fort Smith 2
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16
Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20
Women’s College Soccer
Northern State 4 – Black Hills State 0
High School Boys Soccer
Rapid City Central 4 – Pierre 0
High School Girls Soccer
Pierre 1 – Rapid City Central 1
