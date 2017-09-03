Sunday Morning Scoreboard

September 3, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Sioux City Explorers 5

College Football
South Dakota 77 – Drake 7
MSU-Moorhead 38 – Augustana 7
Black Hills State 47 – Adams State 41 (2OT)
St. Ambrose 27 – Dakota State 24
Presentation 40 – Lawrence 10

High School Football
Mitchell 21 – Brookings 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35 – Harrisburg 26
College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 – Western Carolina 0
Valparaiso 3 – South Dakota State 0
Northern Arizona 3 – South Dakota State 0
Sioux Falls 3 – William Jewell 0
Sioux Falls 3 – Arkansas-Fort Smith 1
Augustana 3 – Rollins 0
Augustana 3 – Eastern New Mexico 0
Northern State 3 – Rollins 0
Northern State 3 – #19 Colorado School of Mines
Fort Hay State 3 – Black Hills State 2
Black Hills State 3 – Arkansas-Fort Smith 2

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16
Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20

Women’s College Soccer
Northern State 4 – Black Hills State 0

High School Boys Soccer
Rapid City Central 4 – Pierre 0
High School Girls Soccer
Pierre 1 – Rapid City Central 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia