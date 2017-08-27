Sunday Morning Scoreboard

August 27, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Winnipeg Goldeyes14 – Sioux Falls Canaries 8

College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 – Abilene Christian 0
Idaho State 3 – South Dakota State 1
Portland 3 – South Dakota 0
Dakota Wesleyan 3 – Waldorf 2
Morningside 3 – Dakota State 1
Dakota Wesleyan 3 – Valley City State 0
Dordt 3 – Dakota State 0

High School Football
Brookings 27 – Yankton 21
Sioux Valley 33 – Beresford 0
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 38 – Wagner 0
Britton-Hecla 53 – Waubay 0
Milnor (ND) 22 – Sisseton 21
Tea Area 35 – West Central14
Vermillion 31 – Lennox 25
Irene-Wakonda 62 – Hanson 36
Webster Area 23 – Deuel 20
Arlington/Lake Preston 38, DeSmet 14
Baltic 36, Chester 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 33, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Canton 40, Chamberlain 27
Castlewood 41, Deubrook 13
Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 28
Gregory 36, Parkston 8
Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0
Mitchell 21, Watertown 7
Rapid City Central 14, Sioux Falls Lincoln 13
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Brandon Valley 6
Sturgis 40, Belle Fourche 21
Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 20

High School Volleyball
Sioux Valley 3 – Howard 1
C-Hawk Invitational Tournament – Canton
Lennox 2 – Canton 0
Vermillion 2 – Lincoln JV 0
Canton 2 – Vermillion 0
Lennox 2 Lincoln JV 0
Canton 2 – Lincoln JV 1
Lennox 2 – Vermillion 0
West Lyon 2 – Garretson 0
Dell Rapids 2 – West Sioux 0
Dell Rapids 2 – Garretson 0
West Sioux 2 – West Lyon 1
West Sioux 2 – Garretson 0
West Lyon 2 – Dell Rapids 0
Championship
Dell Rapids 2 – Lennox 0
3rd Place
West Lyon 2 – Canton 0
5th Place
West Sioux 2 – Vermillion 0
7th Place
Lincoln JV 2 – Garretson 1

Girls High School Soccer
Sturgis 3 – Huron 0
Tea Area 5 – Sioux Falls Christian 2

Boys High School Soccer
Huron 12 – Sturgis 2
James Valley Christian 2 – Sioux Falls Christian 1
Aberdeen Central 3 – SF Lincoln 0
Pierre 1 – Spearfish 0 Conclusion of Suspended Game
SF O’Gorman 2 – Watertown 1


