Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Winnipeg Goldeyes14 – Sioux Falls Canaries 8 College Volleyball

South Dakota 3 – Abilene Christian 0

Idaho State 3 – South Dakota State 1

Portland 3 – South Dakota 0

Dakota Wesleyan 3 – Waldorf 2

Morningside 3 – Dakota State 1

Dakota Wesleyan 3 – Valley City State 0

Dordt 3 – Dakota State 0 High School Football

Brookings 27 – Yankton 21

Sioux Valley 33 – Beresford 0

Mount Vernon-Plankinton 38 – Wagner 0

Britton-Hecla 53 – Waubay 0

Milnor (ND) 22 – Sisseton 21

Tea Area 35 – West Central14

Vermillion 31 – Lennox 25

Irene-Wakonda 62 – Hanson 36

Webster Area 23 – Deuel 20

Arlington/Lake Preston 38, DeSmet 14

Baltic 36, Chester 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 33, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Canton 40, Chamberlain 27

Castlewood 41, Deubrook 13

Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 28

Gregory 36, Parkston 8

Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0

Mitchell 21, Watertown 7

Rapid City Central 14, Sioux Falls Lincoln 13

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Brandon Valley 6

Sturgis 40, Belle Fourche 21

Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 20 High School Volleyball

Sioux Valley 3 – Howard 1

C-Hawk Invitational Tournament – Canton

Lennox 2 – Canton 0

Vermillion 2 – Lincoln JV 0

Canton 2 – Vermillion 0

Lennox 2 Lincoln JV 0

Canton 2 – Lincoln JV 1

Lennox 2 – Vermillion 0

West Lyon 2 – Garretson 0

Dell Rapids 2 – West Sioux 0

Dell Rapids 2 – Garretson 0

West Sioux 2 – West Lyon 1

West Sioux 2 – Garretson 0

West Lyon 2 – Dell Rapids 0

Championship

Dell Rapids 2 – Lennox 0

3rd Place

West Lyon 2 – Canton 0

5th Place

West Sioux 2 – Vermillion 0

7th Place

Lincoln JV 2 – Garretson 1 Girls High School Soccer

Sturgis 3 – Huron 0

Tea Area 5 – Sioux Falls Christian 2 Boys High School Soccer

Huron 12 – Sturgis 2

James Valley Christian 2 – Sioux Falls Christian 1

Aberdeen Central 3 – SF Lincoln 0

Pierre 1 – Spearfish 0 Conclusion of Suspended Game

SF O’Gorman 2 – Watertown 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.