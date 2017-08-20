Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 2 – Salina 1
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series
Walla Walla, WA 4 – Sioux Falls 3 Sioux Falls Eliminated from Title Contention
Boys High School Soccer
SF Lincoln 3 – Spearfish 1
Rapid City Stevens 2 – O’Gorman 1
Tea 1 – James Valley Christian 0
Sioux Falls Christian 3 – Belle Fourche 0
Girls High School Soccer
SF Lincoln 2 – Spearfish 1
Rapid City Stevens 3 – O’Gorman 0
Sioux Falls Christian 3 – Belle Fourche 1
Tea 4 – Garretson 0
High School Girls Tennis
SF Lincoln 9 – Pierre 0
SF Lincoln 9 – Huron 0
SF Lincoln 9 – Aberdeen 0
Pierre 5 – SF Washington 4
SF Washington 8 – Huron 1
Pierre 9 – SF Roosevelt 0
