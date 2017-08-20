Sunday Morning Scoreboard

August 20, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 2 – Salina 1

Little League Baseball 

Little League World Series

Walla Walla, WA 4 – Sioux Falls 3     Sioux Falls Eliminated from Title Contention

Boys High School Soccer

SF Lincoln 3 – Spearfish 1

Rapid City Stevens 2 – O’Gorman 1

Tea 1 – James Valley Christian 0

Sioux Falls Christian 3 – Belle Fourche 0

Girls High School Soccer

SF Lincoln 2 – Spearfish 1

Rapid City Stevens 3 – O’Gorman 0

Sioux Falls Christian 3 – Belle Fourche 1

Tea 4 – Garretson 0

High School Girls Tennis

SF Lincoln 9 – Pierre 0

SF Lincoln 9 – Huron 0

SF Lincoln 9 – Aberdeen 0

Pierre 5 – SF Washington 4

SF Washington 8 – Huron 1

Pierre 9 – SF Roosevelt 0


