Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Sioux Falls Canaries 7, St. Paul Saints 3 Little League Midwest Region Championship Sioux Falls SD 6, Webb City MO 0 (*SF Advances to Little League World Series) Amateur Baseball State Class B Semifinals Larchwood 3, Garretson 2 Alexandria 1, Harrisburg 0 State Class A Semifinals Vermillion 3, SF Squirrels 2 Renner 17, Vermillion 13 High School Girl’s Tennis Harrisburg 9, Lennox 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.