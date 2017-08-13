Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 7, St. Paul Saints 3
Little League
Midwest Region Championship
Sioux Falls SD 6, Webb City MO 0 (*SF Advances to Little League World Series)
Amateur Baseball
State Class B Semifinals
Larchwood 3, Garretson 2
Alexandria 1, Harrisburg 0
State Class A Semifinals
Vermillion 3, SF Squirrels 2
Renner 17, Vermillion 13
High School Girl’s Tennis
Harrisburg 9, Lennox 0
