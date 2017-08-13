Sunday Morning Scoreboard

August 13, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association

Sioux Falls Canaries 7, St. Paul Saints 3

Little League

Midwest Region Championship

Sioux Falls SD 6, Webb City MO 0             (*SF Advances to Little League World Series)

Amateur Baseball

State Class B Semifinals 

Larchwood 3, Garretson 2

Alexandria 1, Harrisburg 0

State Class A Semifinals

Vermillion 3, SF Squirrels 2

Renner 17, Vermillion 13

High School Girl’s Tennis

Harrisburg 9, Lennox 0


