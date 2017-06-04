Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Kansas City 8, Canaries 7 11 Innings
NPSL Soccer
Sioux Falls Thunder 1, Duluth FC 1
Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls Storm 51, Colorado Crush 29
American Legion Baseball
Aberdeen 11, SF West 8
Aberdeen 2, SF West 0
Pierre 11, SF East 5
Pierre 9, SF East 5
Mitchell 10, Renner 0
Renner 3, Mitchell 2
Rapid city Post 22 9, Rapid City Post 320 4
McCook-Minor 14, Baltic 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.