Sunday Morning Scoreboard

June 4, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association Baseball

Kansas City 8, Canaries 7   11 Innings

NPSL Soccer

Sioux Falls Thunder 1, Duluth FC 1

Indoor Football League

Sioux Falls Storm 51, Colorado Crush 29

American Legion Baseball

Aberdeen 11, SF West 8

Aberdeen 2, SF West 0

Pierre 11, SF East 5

Pierre 9, SF East 5

Mitchell 10, Renner 0

Renner 3, Mitchell 2

Rapid city Post 22 9, Rapid City Post 320 4

McCook-Minor 14, Baltic 1


