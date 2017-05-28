Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association
Sioux City Explorers 8, Sioux Falls Canaries 2
High School Baseball
State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4, Pierre 0
Brandon Valley 7, Watertown 0
Championship
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9, Brandon Valley 1
IFL
Wichita Falls 36, Sioux Falls Storm 21 (Storm 68 game home winning streak ends)
NPSL
Sioux Falls Thunder 1, Twin Stars FC 1
High School Track & Field
State AA Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
Girls
1. S.F. Lincoln (118)
2. Brandon Valley (108.50)
3. S.F.O’Gorman (81)
4. RC Stevens (79.50
5. RC Central (61)
Boys
1. S.F. Lincoln (151)
2. Brandon Valley (86)
3. Lincoln (83)
4. Watertown (74)
5. RC Central (64.66)
State A Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
Girls
T1. Madison (64)
T1. St. Thomas More (64)
3. Custer (62)
4. Dakota Valley (49)
5. West Central (45)
Boys
1. SF Christian (112)
2. St. Thomas More (106)
3. Madison (41)
4. Winner (40)
5. Chamberlain (37)
State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
Girls
1. Deubrook (78)
2. Parker (48)
3. Gayville-Volin (42)
4. Chester (41)
5. Newell (39)
Boys
1. Chester (64)
2. Colman-Egan (60)
3. Bison (38)
4. James Valley Christian (37)
5. Colome (36)
