Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association

Sioux City Explorers 8, Sioux Falls Canaries 2 High School Baseball

State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls

Semifinals

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4, Pierre 0 Brandon Valley 7, Watertown 0 Championship

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9, Brandon Valley 1 IFL

Wichita Falls 36, Sioux Falls Storm 21 (Storm 68 game home winning streak ends) NPSL

Sioux Falls Thunder 1, Twin Stars FC 1 High School Track & Field

State AA Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

Girls

1. S.F. Lincoln (118) 2. Brandon Valley (108.50) 3. S.F.O’Gorman (81) 4. RC Stevens (79.50 5. RC Central (61) Boys

1. S.F. Lincoln (151) 2. Brandon Valley (86) 3. Lincoln (83) 4. Watertown (74) 5. RC Central (64.66) State A Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

Girls

T1. Madison (64) T1. St. Thomas More (64) 3. Custer (62) 4. Dakota Valley (49) 5. West Central (45) Boys

1. SF Christian (112) 2. St. Thomas More (106) 3. Madison (41) 4. Winner (40) 5. Chamberlain (37) State B Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

Girls

1. Deubrook (78) 2. Parker (48) 3. Gayville-Volin (42) 4. Chester (41) 5. Newell (39) Boys

1. Chester (64) 2. Colman-Egan (60) 3. Bison (38) 4. James Valley Christian (37) 5. Colome (36)

