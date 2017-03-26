Sunday Morning Scoreboard

March 26, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 

 ECHL

Rapid City Rush 5, Alaska Aces 2

USHL

Tri-City 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 3

IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 55, Wichita Falls 21

College Baseball

Oral Roberts 7, SDSU 6   13 inning

Oral Roberts 11, SDSU 5

Augustana 10, Mary 0

Augustana 13, Mary 1

Sioux Falls 4, Crookston 3

Crookston 9, Sioux Falls 4

Upper Iowa 5, Northern State 2

Northern State 11, Upper Iowa 1

Dakota Wesleyan 7, Hastings 4

Hastings 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Dakota State 5, Viterbo 0

Viterbo 7, Dakota State 0

Dickinson State 6, Presentation 4

Dickinson State 5, Presentation 2

College Softball

Western Illinois 9, USD 4

USD 15, Western Illinois 4

IUPUI 5, SDSU 2

SMSU 9, Dakota Wesleyan 2

SMSU 9, Dakota Wesleyan 8

Viterbo 15, Dakota State 3

Viterbo 13, Dakota State 5

Women’s College Tennis

USD 6, UW-Green Bay 1

Augustana 8, Sioux Falls 1

Central College 6, Northwestern 3

Men’s College Tennis

SDSU 4, Montana State 3


