Sunday Morning Scoreboard

ECHL
Rapid City Rush 5, Alaska Aces 2
USHL
Tri-City 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 3
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 55, Wichita Falls 21
College Baseball
Oral Roberts 7, SDSU 6 13 inning
Oral Roberts 11, SDSU 5
Augustana 10, Mary 0
Augustana 13, Mary 1
Sioux Falls 4, Crookston 3
Crookston 9, Sioux Falls 4
Upper Iowa 5, Northern State 2
Northern State 11, Upper Iowa 1
Dakota Wesleyan 7, Hastings 4
Hastings 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Dakota State 5, Viterbo 0
Viterbo 7, Dakota State 0
Dickinson State 6, Presentation 4
Dickinson State 5, Presentation 2
College Softball
Western Illinois 9, USD 4
USD 15, Western Illinois 4
IUPUI 5, SDSU 2
SMSU 9, Dakota Wesleyan 2
SMSU 9, Dakota Wesleyan 8
Viterbo 15, Dakota State 3
Viterbo 13, Dakota State 5
Women’s College Tennis
USD 6, UW-Green Bay 1
Augustana 8, Sioux Falls 1
Central College 6, Northwestern 3
Men’s College Tennis
SDSU 4, Montana State 3
