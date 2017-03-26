Sunday Morning Scoreboard

ECHL Rapid City Rush 5, Alaska Aces 2 USHL Tri-City 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 3 IFL Sioux Falls Storm 55, Wichita Falls 21 College Baseball Oral Roberts 7, SDSU 6 13 inning Oral Roberts 11, SDSU 5 Augustana 10, Mary 0 Augustana 13, Mary 1 Sioux Falls 4, Crookston 3 Crookston 9, Sioux Falls 4 Upper Iowa 5, Northern State 2 Northern State 11, Upper Iowa 1 Dakota Wesleyan 7, Hastings 4 Hastings 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1 Dakota State 5, Viterbo 0 Viterbo 7, Dakota State 0 Dickinson State 6, Presentation 4 Dickinson State 5, Presentation 2 College Softball Western Illinois 9, USD 4 USD 15, Western Illinois 4 IUPUI 5, SDSU 2 SMSU 9, Dakota Wesleyan 2 SMSU 9, Dakota Wesleyan 8 Viterbo 15, Dakota State 3 Viterbo 13, Dakota State 5 Women’s College Tennis USD 6, UW-Green Bay 1 Augustana 8, Sioux Falls 1 Central College 6, Northwestern 3 Men’s College Tennis SDSU 4, Montana State 3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.