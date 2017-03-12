Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 120, Salt Lake City 107 IFL Sioux Falls Storm 42, Nebraska 28 USHL Cedar Rapids 2, Sioux Falls Stampede 1 Men’s College Basketball Central Region Tournament-Quarterfinals Augustana 76, Arkansas-Monticello 69 Girls High School Basketball State A Tournament

Seventh Place

Dell Rapids 59, Little Wound 54 Fifth Place

Hamlin 63, Madison 54 Third Place

Webster 57, Vermillion 37 Championship

St. Thomas More 47, Lennox 36 State B Tournament

Fifth Place

Avon 45, Timber Lake 41 New Underwood 43, Parker 32 Third Place

Ethan 60, Warner 42 Championship

Sully Buttes 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48 College Baseball Aquinas College 3, Mount Marty 0 Aquinas College 11, Mount Marty 9 Northwestern 17, Dakota State 3 College Softball SDSU 8, Central Connecticut State 5 SDSU 5, Canisus 3

