Sunday Morning Scoreboard

March 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 120, Salt Lake City 107

IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 42, Nebraska 28

USHL

Cedar Rapids 2, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

Men’s College Basketball

Central Region Tournament-Quarterfinals

Augustana 76, Arkansas-Monticello 69

Girls High School Basketball

State A Tournament
Seventh Place
Dell Rapids 59, Little Wound 54

Fifth Place
Hamlin 63, Madison 54

Third Place
Webster 57, Vermillion 37

Championship
St. Thomas More 47, Lennox 36

State B Tournament
Fifth Place
Avon 45, Timber Lake 41

New Underwood 43, Parker 32

Third Place
Ethan 60, Warner 42

Championship
Sully Buttes 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48

College Baseball

Aquinas College 3, Mount Marty 0

Aquinas College 11, Mount Marty 9

Northwestern 17, Dakota State 3

College Softball

SDSU 8, Central Connecticut State 5

SDSU 5, Canisus 3


