Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 120, Salt Lake City 107
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 42, Nebraska 28
USHL
Cedar Rapids 2, Sioux Falls Stampede 1
Men’s College Basketball
Central Region Tournament-Quarterfinals
Augustana 76, Arkansas-Monticello 69
Girls High School Basketball
State A Tournament
Seventh Place
Dell Rapids 59, Little Wound 54
Fifth Place
Hamlin 63, Madison 54
Third Place
Webster 57, Vermillion 37
Championship
St. Thomas More 47, Lennox 36
State B Tournament
Fifth Place
Avon 45, Timber Lake 41
New Underwood 43, Parker 32
Third Place
Ethan 60, Warner 42
Championship
Sully Buttes 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48
College Baseball
Aquinas College 3, Mount Marty 0
Aquinas College 11, Mount Marty 9
Northwestern 17, Dakota State 3
College Softball
SDSU 8, Central Connecticut State 5
SDSU 5, Canisus 3
