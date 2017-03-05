Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 129 – Windy City 124
Men’s College Basketball
Summit League Quarterfinals
South Dakota 78 Western Illinois OT
North Dakota State 57 IUPUI 76
Women’s College Basketball
Summit League Quarterfinals
Western Illinois 82 Denver 39
IUPUI 69 North Dakota State 56
High School Boys Basketball
District 5B
Championship
Castlewood 56, Arlington 50, OT
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 4, Rapid City Rush 2
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 8 – Des Moines 2
High School Hockey
South Dakota Girls State Tournament in Sioux Falls
Semi Finals
Sioux Falls Flyers 5, Brookings Rangers 3
Aberdeen Cougars 8, Oahe Lady Capitals 0
Consolation Semi Finals
Rushmore Thunder 7, Sioux Center Storm 0
Mitchell Marlins 5, Watertown Lakers 4
College Wrestling
Big 12 Championship
1. Oklahoma State – 155.5
2. North Dakota State – 70.5
3. South Dakota State – 64.5
4. Oklahoma – 63
5. Wyoming – 50
6. Iowa State – 49.5
7. West Virginia – 42.5
8. Northern Colorado –33
9. Utah Valley – 32
10. Air Force – 22.5
Women’s College Tennis
Iowa State 9 – USF 0
Iowa State 4 – Augustana 1
Women’s College Softball
LIU Brooklyn 15 – USD 7
USD 20 – Bethune-Cookman 12
College Baseball
Newman 7 – Augustana 3
Augustana 9 – Newman 6
