Sunday Morning Scoreboard

March 5, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 129 – Windy City 124

Men’s College Basketball

Summit League Quarterfinals 

South Dakota 78  Western Illinois    OT

North Dakota State 57  IUPUI 76

Women’s College Basketball 

Summit League Quarterfinals

Western Illinois 82  Denver 39

IUPUI 69  North Dakota State 56

High School Boys Basketball

District 5B

Championship

Castlewood 56, Arlington 50, OT

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 4, Rapid City Rush 2

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 8 – Des Moines 2

High School Hockey

South Dakota Girls State Tournament in Sioux Falls

Semi Finals

Sioux Falls Flyers 5, Brookings Rangers 3

Aberdeen Cougars 8, Oahe Lady Capitals 0

Consolation Semi Finals

Rushmore Thunder 7, Sioux Center Storm 0

Mitchell Marlins 5, Watertown Lakers 4

College Wrestling

Big 12 Championship

1. Oklahoma State – 155.5

2. North Dakota State – 70.5

3. South Dakota State – 64.5

4. Oklahoma – 63

5. Wyoming – 50

6. Iowa State – 49.5

7. West Virginia – 42.5

8. Northern Colorado –33

9. Utah Valley – 32

10. Air Force – 22.5

Women’s College Tennis

Iowa State 9 – USF 0

Iowa State 4 – Augustana 1

Women’s College Softball

LIU Brooklyn 15 – USD 7

USD 20 – Bethune-Cookman 12

College Baseball

Newman 7 – Augustana 3

Augustana 9 – Newman 6


