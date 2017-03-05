Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 129 – Windy City 124 Men’s College Basketball



Summit League Quarterfinals South Dakota 78 Western Illinois OT North Dakota State 57 IUPUI 76 Women’s College Basketball Summit League Quarterfinals Western Illinois 82 Denver 39 IUPUI 69 North Dakota State 56 High School Boys Basketball District 5B Championship Castlewood 56, Arlington 50, OT ECHL Idaho Steelheads 4, Rapid City Rush 2 USHL



Sioux Falls Stampede 8 – Des Moines 2 High School Hockey South Dakota Girls State Tournament in Sioux Falls Semi Finals Sioux Falls Flyers 5, Brookings Rangers 3 Aberdeen Cougars 8, Oahe Lady Capitals 0 Consolation Semi Finals Rushmore Thunder 7, Sioux Center Storm 0 Mitchell Marlins 5, Watertown Lakers 4 College Wrestling Big 12 Championship 1. Oklahoma State – 155.5 2. North Dakota State – 70.5 3. South Dakota State – 64.5 4. Oklahoma – 63 5. Wyoming – 50 6. Iowa State – 49.5 7. West Virginia – 42.5 8. Northern Colorado –33 9. Utah Valley – 32 10. Air Force – 22.5 Women’s College Tennis Iowa State 9 – USF 0 Iowa State 4 – Augustana 1 Women’s College Softball LIU Brooklyn 15 – USD 7 USD 20 – Bethune-Cookman 12 College Baseball Newman 7 – Augustana 3 Augustana 9 – Newman 6

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.