Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 139, Texas 113
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 76, NDSU 66
SDSU 74, Oral Roberts 67
Augustana 78, Bemidji State 60
Northern State 85, Winona State 58
Minot State 77, Sioux Falls 66
Midland 90, Dakota Wesleyan 84
Concordia 82, Mount Marty 61
Viterbo 66, Dakota State 61
Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 70, USD 58
Augustana 86, Bemidji State 61
Sioux Falls 61, Minot State 58
Winona State 65, Northern State 53
Mary 82, SMSU 76
Dakota Wesleyan 67, Midland 59
Concordia 84, Mount Marty 62
Dakota State 68, Viterbo 58 OT
High School Boys Basketball
Alliance, Neb. 59, Spearfish 43
Arlington 74, Great Plains Lutheran 44
Clark/Willow Lake 69, Castlewood 53
Crazy Horse 67, Wakpala 33
Eden Prairie, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 51
Flandreau 73, Hamlin 58
Flandreau Indian 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51
Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 39
Freeman 87, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66
Harrisburg 53, Pierre 49
Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 55
James Valley Christian 85, DeSmet 65
Langford 78, Wilmot 23
Lyman 63, New Underwood 21
Minnetonka, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52
Mobridge-Pollock 45, Todd County 41
Moorcroft, Wyo. 51, Edgemont 25
Philip 62, Oelrichs 44
Pine Ridge 53, Crow Creek 47
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
St. Francis Indian 69, Redfield/Doland 57
Warner 84, Groton Area 49
Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 58
Wayzata, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Webster 55, Leola/Frederick 41
Winner 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40
Dakota XII Conference Classic
Canton 54, West Central 44
Dakota Valley 74, Beresford 38
Lennox 59, Tri-Valley 52, OT
Madison 77, Dell Rapids 68
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 56
Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 42
Hefty Seeds Shootout – DSU
Canistota 59, Waverly-South Shore 49
Colman-Egan 68, Scotland 36
Gregory 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 56, Alcester-Hudson 54
Highmore Classic
Burke/South Central 50, Eureka/Bowdle 45
Colome 57, Herreid/Selby Area 54
Jones County 69, Wessington Springs 55
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Bison 53, Dupree 31
Harding County 69, Lemmon 65
Sanford Classic
Aberdeen Christian 47, Parkston 38
Corsica/Stickney 67, Milbank Area 30
Sioux Valley 64, Crosby-Ironton, Minn. 49
Sisseton 49, Red Cloud 45
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 78, Parker 53
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 65, St. Thomas More 37
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 65, Rapid City Central 47
Castlewood 47, Clark/Willow Lake 14
DeSmet 53, James Valley Christian 9
Freeman 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61
Great Plains Lutheran 38, Arlington 36
Hamlin 62, Flandreau 58
Harrisburg 60, Pierre 59
Huron 56, Spearfish 40
Madison 71, Hanson 53
Moorcroft, Wyo. 47, Edgemont 32
New Town, N.D. 77, McLaughlin 74
New Underwood 47, Lyman 30
Northwestern 59, Waubay/Summit 41
Pine Ridge 70, Crow Creek 60
Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 46
Rapid City Stevens 50, Mitchell 31
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Wolsey-Wessington 29
Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Minnetonka, Minn. 56
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Wayzata, Minn. 47
Sioux Falls Washington 74, Eden Prairie, Minn. 64
Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Flandreau Indian 41
Valentine, Neb. 47, Bennett County 37
Wakpala 69, Crazy Horse 40
Warner 48, Groton Area 35
Watertown 41, Brookings 27
Wilmot 52, Langford 22
Hefty Seeds Shootout -DSU
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46, Alcester-Hudson 35
Howard 55, Waverly-South Shore 44
St. Francis Indian 51, Scotland 45
Highmore Classic
Eureka/Bowdle 30, Jones County 27
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wessington Springs 27
High S.chool Wrestling
Big East/LCC Tournament
1. Clark/Willow Lake (139.5)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (127)
3. Howard (123)
4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (79)
5. Garretson (70)
College Wrestling
SDSU 29, Utah Valley 10
College Baseball
Hawaii Pacific 3, Augustana 0
College Softball
Concordia-Portland 4, Augustana 3
Womens’ College Tennis
UW-Milwaukee 6, SDSU 1
Drake 4, USD 3
High School Hockey
Boys
Mitchell Marlins 9 Aberdeen Cougars 1
Brookings Rangers 6, Oahe Capitals 2
Sioux Falls Flyers East 4, Huron 2
Girls
Rushmore Thunder 3, Sioux Center Storm 2
