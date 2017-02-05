Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 139, Texas 113 Mens’ College Basketball USD 76, NDSU 66 SDSU 74, Oral Roberts 67 Augustana 78, Bemidji State 60 Northern State 85, Winona State 58 Minot State 77, Sioux Falls 66 Midland 90, Dakota Wesleyan 84 Concordia 82, Mount Marty 61 Viterbo 66, Dakota State 61 Womens’ College Basketball SDSU 70, USD 58 Augustana 86, Bemidji State 61 Sioux Falls 61, Minot State 58 Winona State 65, Northern State 53 Mary 82, SMSU 76 Dakota Wesleyan 67, Midland 59 Concordia 84, Mount Marty 62 Dakota State 68, Viterbo 58 OT High School Boys Basketball Alliance, Neb. 59, Spearfish 43 Arlington 74, Great Plains Lutheran 44 Clark/Willow Lake 69, Castlewood 53 Crazy Horse 67, Wakpala 33 Eden Prairie, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 51 Flandreau 73, Hamlin 58 Flandreau Indian 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51 Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 39 Freeman 87, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66 Harrisburg 53, Pierre 49 Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 55 James Valley Christian 85, DeSmet 65 Langford 78, Wilmot 23 Lyman 63, New Underwood 21 Minnetonka, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52 Mobridge-Pollock 45, Todd County 41 Moorcroft, Wyo. 51, Edgemont 25 Philip 62, Oelrichs 44 Pine Ridge 53, Crow Creek 47 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 51 St. Francis Indian 69, Redfield/Doland 57 Warner 84, Groton Area 49 Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 58 Wayzata, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36 Webster 55, Leola/Frederick 41 Winner 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48 Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40 Dakota XII Conference Classic

Canton 54, West Central 44 Dakota Valley 74, Beresford 38 Lennox 59, Tri-Valley 52, OT Madison 77, Dell Rapids 68 Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 56 Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 42 Hefty Seeds Shootout – DSU

Canistota 59, Waverly-South Shore 49 Colman-Egan 68, Scotland 36 Gregory 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 43 Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 56, Alcester-Hudson 54 Highmore Classic

Burke/South Central 50, Eureka/Bowdle 45 Colome 57, Herreid/Selby Area 54 Jones County 69, Wessington Springs 55 Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Bison 53, Dupree 31 Harding County 69, Lemmon 65 Sanford Classic

Aberdeen Christian 47, Parkston 38 Corsica/Stickney 67, Milbank Area 30 Sioux Valley 64, Crosby-Ironton, Minn. 49 Sisseton 49, Red Cloud 45 West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 78, Parker 53 Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 65, St. Thomas More 37 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 65, Rapid City Central 47 Castlewood 47, Clark/Willow Lake 14 DeSmet 53, James Valley Christian 9 Freeman 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61 Great Plains Lutheran 38, Arlington 36 Hamlin 62, Flandreau 58 Harrisburg 60, Pierre 59 Huron 56, Spearfish 40 Madison 71, Hanson 53 Moorcroft, Wyo. 47, Edgemont 32 New Town, N.D. 77, McLaughlin 74 New Underwood 47, Lyman 30 Northwestern 59, Waubay/Summit 41 Pine Ridge 70, Crow Creek 60 Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 46 Rapid City Stevens 50, Mitchell 31 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Wolsey-Wessington 29 Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Minnetonka, Minn. 56 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Wayzata, Minn. 47 Sioux Falls Washington 74, Eden Prairie, Minn. 64 Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Flandreau Indian 41 Valentine, Neb. 47, Bennett County 37 Wakpala 69, Crazy Horse 40 Warner 48, Groton Area 35 Watertown 41, Brookings 27 Wilmot 52, Langford 22 Hefty Seeds Shootout -DSU

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46, Alcester-Hudson 35 Howard 55, Waverly-South Shore 44 St. Francis Indian 51, Scotland 45 Highmore Classic

Eureka/Bowdle 30, Jones County 27 Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wessington Springs 27 High S.chool Wrestling Big East/LCC Tournament

1. Clark/Willow Lake (139.5) 2. McCook Central/Montrose (127) 3. Howard (123) 4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (79) 5. Garretson (70) College Wrestling SDSU 29, Utah Valley 10 College Baseball Hawaii Pacific 3, Augustana 0 College Softball Concordia-Portland 4, Augustana 3 Womens’ College Tennis UW-Milwaukee 6, SDSU 1 Drake 4, USD 3 High School Hockey Boys Mitchell Marlins 9 Aberdeen Cougars 1 Brookings Rangers 6, Oahe Capitals 2 Sioux Falls Flyers East 4, Huron 2 Girls Rushmore Thunder 3, Sioux Center Storm 2

