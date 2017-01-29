Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Generic Sports Logo
January 29, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

NBA D-League

Oklahoma City 138 Sioux Falls Skyforce 119

Women’s College Basketball 

Western Illinois 86 South Dakota 78

Omaha 83 South Dakota State 82

USF 66   MSU-Moorhead 61

S. Cloud St, 74 Augustana 70

Northern State 90  SMSU 65

Hastings 62 Dakota Wesleyab 54

Men’s College Basketball 

South Dakota 88   Denver 83

South Dakota State 88  Omaha 84

MSU-Moorhead 84 USF 59

St. Cloud St. 91  Augustana 83

Northern State 96   SMSU 86

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 62, Great Plains Lutheran 53

Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50

Britton-Hecla 57, Waverly-South Shore 55, OT

Castlewood 58, Deubrook 24

Douglas 67, Chadron, Neb. 50

Hemingford, Neb. 67, Edgemont 30

Huron 67, Harrisburg 55

James Valley Christian 78, Lake Preston 66

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40, OT

Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40

Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57

Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67

South Border, N.D. 80, Leola/Frederick 74, OT

Warner 59, Sully Buttes 52

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 70, Wilmot 30

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62

Fifth Place
Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66

DSU Classic
Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51

Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72

Little Wound 103, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 98

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66

St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56

Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Richland, N.D. 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alliance, Neb. vs. Hot Springs, ppd.

Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.

Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

DSU Classic
Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33

Brandon Valley 65, Pierre 55

Britton-Hecla 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 49

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Aberdeen Christian 16

Harrisburg 59, Huron 31

Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 10

Lake Preston 62, James Valley Christian 43

Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Watertown 31

South Border, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 58

Sully Buttes 54, Warner 24

Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 42, Garretson 37

Fifth Place
Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41

Third Place
Parker 53, Howard 51

Championship
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Flandreau 51

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38

Fifth Place
Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51

Third Place
Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52

Championship
Omaha Nation, Neb. 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57

Dakota XII Conference Classic
Beresford 51, Canton 20

Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36

Lennox 66, Dakota Valley 58

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea Area 52

Vermillion 56, Madison 37

Tri-Valley Conference Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gayville-Volin 45

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Alcester-Hudson 25

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28

Platte-Geddes 45, Viborg-Hurley 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aberdeen Central vs. Yankton, ppd.

Bison vs. Beach, N.D., ccd.

Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Feb 17.

High School Wrestling

Aberdeen Central (Lee Wolf) Tournament

Bismarck Century, N.D., 234.5 points

Mandan, N.D., 168.5

Aberdeen Central, 162.5

Canton, 127.5

Watertown, 127.5

Winner, 127

Clark/Willow Lake, 112

Huron, 94

Chamberlain, 90.5

Mobridge/Pollock, 69.5

Bismarck Legacy, N.D., 62.5

Brookings (Les Tlustos) Tournament

Pierre, 257 points

Rapid City Central, 228.5

Brookings, 180.5

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 153

Harrisburg, 143.5

Groton Tournament

Canton JV, 177 points

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., 168.5

Watertown JV, 155

Groton Area, 87.5

Britton-Hecla, 73

Parker Tournament

Marshall Tigers, Minn., 217 points

McCook Central/Montrose, 161

Howard, 156

Elk Point-Jefferson, 120

Flandreau, 90.5

Wagner Tournament

Beresford, 213.5 points

Parkston, 155

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 141

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica, 119.5

Windom/Mountain Lake, Minn., 119

Tri-Valley, 108

Garretson, 90.5

Bon Homme/Scotland, 79

Faulkton, 43

Potter County, 29.5

ECHL

Toledo 6  Rapid City Rush 2

High School Hockey

Boys

Sioux Center Storm 3, Aberdeen Cougars 1

Rushmore Thunder 4, Sioux Falls Flyer Wesr 1

Sioux Falls Flyer East 10, Mitchell Marlins 0

Girls

Oahe Lady Capitals 4, Sioux Center Storm 3

Oahe Lady Capitals 7, Sioux Center Storm 2

Rushmore Thunder 5, Watertown Lakers 3

Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Mitchell Marlins 1

Aberdeen Cougars 9, Brookings Lady Rangers 0


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia