Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League



Oklahoma City 138 Sioux Falls Skyforce 119 Women’s College Basketball Western Illinois 86 South Dakota 78 Omaha 83 South Dakota State 82 USF 66 MSU-Moorhead 61 S. Cloud St, 74 Augustana 70 Northern State 90 SMSU 65 Hastings 62 Dakota Wesleyab 54 Men’s College Basketball South Dakota 88 Denver 83 South Dakota State 88 Omaha 84 MSU-Moorhead 84 USF 59 St. Cloud St. 91 Augustana 83 Northern State 96 SMSU 86 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 62, Great Plains Lutheran 53 Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50 Britton-Hecla 57, Waverly-South Shore 55, OT Castlewood 58, Deubrook 24 Douglas 67, Chadron, Neb. 50 Hemingford, Neb. 67, Edgemont 30 Huron 67, Harrisburg 55 James Valley Christian 78, Lake Preston 66 Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40, OT Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40 Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57 Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67 South Border, N.D. 80, Leola/Frederick 74, OT Warner 59, Sully Buttes 52 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 70, Wilmot 30 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62 Fifth Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66 DSU Classic

Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51 Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72 Little Wound 103, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 98 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66 St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56 Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63 Wolsey-Wessington 69, Richland, N.D. 65 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alliance, Neb. vs. Hot Springs, ppd. Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central, ccd. Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd. DSU Classic

Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.



High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33 Brandon Valley 65, Pierre 55 Britton-Hecla 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 49 Canistota 61, Iroquois 28 Canistota 61, Iroquois 28 Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33 Great Plains Lutheran 55, Aberdeen Christian 16 Harrisburg 59, Huron 31 Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 10 Lake Preston 62, James Valley Christian 43 Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Watertown 31 South Border, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 58 Sully Buttes 54, Warner 24 Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Chester 42, Garretson 37 Fifth Place

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41 Third Place

Parker 53, Howard 51 Championship

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Flandreau 51 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38 Fifth Place

Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51 Third Place

Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52 Championship

Omaha Nation, Neb. 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57 Dakota XII Conference Classic

Beresford 51, Canton 20 Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45 Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36 Lennox 66, Dakota Valley 58 Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea Area 52 Vermillion 56, Madison 37 Tri-Valley Conference Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gayville-Volin 45 Bridgewater-Emery 41, Alcester-Hudson 25 Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28 Platte-Geddes 45, Viborg-Hurley 37 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aberdeen Central vs. Yankton, ppd. Bison vs. Beach, N.D., ccd. Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Feb 17. High School Wrestling Aberdeen Central (Lee Wolf) Tournament Bismarck Century, N.D., 234.5 points Mandan, N.D., 168.5 Aberdeen Central, 162.5 Canton, 127.5 Watertown, 127.5 Winner, 127 Clark/Willow Lake, 112 Huron, 94 Chamberlain, 90.5 Mobridge/Pollock, 69.5 Bismarck Legacy, N.D., 62.5 Brookings (Les Tlustos) Tournament Pierre, 257 points Rapid City Central, 228.5 Brookings, 180.5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 153 Harrisburg, 143.5 Groton Tournament Canton JV, 177 points Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., 168.5 Watertown JV, 155 Groton Area, 87.5 Britton-Hecla, 73 Parker Tournament Marshall Tigers, Minn., 217 points McCook Central/Montrose, 161 Howard, 156 Elk Point-Jefferson, 120 Flandreau, 90.5 Wagner Tournament Beresford, 213.5 points Parkston, 155 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 141 Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica, 119.5 Windom/Mountain Lake, Minn., 119 Tri-Valley, 108 Garretson, 90.5 Bon Homme/Scotland, 79 Faulkton, 43 Potter County, 29.5 ECHL Toledo 6 Rapid City Rush 2 High School Hockey Boys Sioux Center Storm 3, Aberdeen Cougars 1 Rushmore Thunder 4, Sioux Falls Flyer Wesr 1 Sioux Falls Flyer East 10, Mitchell Marlins 0 Girls Oahe Lady Capitals 4, Sioux Center Storm 3 Oahe Lady Capitals 7, Sioux Center Storm 2 Rushmore Thunder 5, Watertown Lakers 3 Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Mitchell Marlins 1 Aberdeen Cougars 9, Brookings Lady Rangers 0

