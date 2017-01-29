Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Oklahoma City 138 Sioux Falls Skyforce 119
Women’s College Basketball
Western Illinois 86 South Dakota 78
Omaha 83 South Dakota State 82
USF 66 MSU-Moorhead 61
S. Cloud St, 74 Augustana 70
Northern State 90 SMSU 65
Hastings 62 Dakota Wesleyab 54
Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota 88 Denver 83
South Dakota State 88 Omaha 84
MSU-Moorhead 84 USF 59
St. Cloud St. 91 Augustana 83
Northern State 96 SMSU 86
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 62, Great Plains Lutheran 53
Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50
Britton-Hecla 57, Waverly-South Shore 55, OT
Castlewood 58, Deubrook 24
Douglas 67, Chadron, Neb. 50
Hemingford, Neb. 67, Edgemont 30
Huron 67, Harrisburg 55
James Valley Christian 78, Lake Preston 66
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40, OT
Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40
Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57
Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67
South Border, N.D. 80, Leola/Frederick 74, OT
Warner 59, Sully Buttes 52
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 70, Wilmot 30
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62
Fifth Place
Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66
DSU Classic
Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51
Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72
Little Wound 103, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 98
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66
St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56
Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Richland, N.D. 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alliance, Neb. vs. Hot Springs, ppd.
Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.
Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
DSU Classic
Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33
Brandon Valley 65, Pierre 55
Britton-Hecla 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 49
Canistota 61, Iroquois 28
Canistota 61, Iroquois 28
Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33
Great Plains Lutheran 55, Aberdeen Christian 16
Harrisburg 59, Huron 31
Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 10
Lake Preston 62, James Valley Christian 43
Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Watertown 31
South Border, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 58
Sully Buttes 54, Warner 24
Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 42, Garretson 37
Fifth Place
Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41
Third Place
Parker 53, Howard 51
Championship
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Flandreau 51
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38
Fifth Place
Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51
Third Place
Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52
Championship
Omaha Nation, Neb. 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57
Dakota XII Conference Classic
Beresford 51, Canton 20
Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36
Lennox 66, Dakota Valley 58
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea Area 52
Vermillion 56, Madison 37
Tri-Valley Conference Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gayville-Volin 45
Bridgewater-Emery 41, Alcester-Hudson 25
Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28
Platte-Geddes 45, Viborg-Hurley 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aberdeen Central vs. Yankton, ppd.
Bison vs. Beach, N.D., ccd.
Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Feb 17.
High School Wrestling
Aberdeen Central (Lee Wolf) Tournament
Bismarck Century, N.D., 234.5 points
Mandan, N.D., 168.5
Aberdeen Central, 162.5
Canton, 127.5
Watertown, 127.5
Winner, 127
Clark/Willow Lake, 112
Huron, 94
Chamberlain, 90.5
Mobridge/Pollock, 69.5
Bismarck Legacy, N.D., 62.5
Brookings (Les Tlustos) Tournament
Pierre, 257 points
Rapid City Central, 228.5
Brookings, 180.5
Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 153
Harrisburg, 143.5
Groton Tournament
Canton JV, 177 points
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., 168.5
Watertown JV, 155
Groton Area, 87.5
Britton-Hecla, 73
Parker Tournament
Marshall Tigers, Minn., 217 points
McCook Central/Montrose, 161
Howard, 156
Elk Point-Jefferson, 120
Flandreau, 90.5
Wagner Tournament
Beresford, 213.5 points
Parkston, 155
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 141
Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica, 119.5
Windom/Mountain Lake, Minn., 119
Tri-Valley, 108
Garretson, 90.5
Bon Homme/Scotland, 79
Faulkton, 43
Potter County, 29.5
ECHL
Toledo 6 Rapid City Rush 2
High School Hockey
Boys
Sioux Center Storm 3, Aberdeen Cougars 1
Rushmore Thunder 4, Sioux Falls Flyer Wesr 1
Sioux Falls Flyer East 10, Mitchell Marlins 0
Girls
Oahe Lady Capitals 4, Sioux Center Storm 3
Oahe Lady Capitals 7, Sioux Center Storm 2
Rushmore Thunder 5, Watertown Lakers 3
Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Mitchell Marlins 1
Aberdeen Cougars 9, Brookings Lady Rangers 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.