Sunday Morning Scoreboard

January 22, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 NBA D-League
Sioux Falls 118 – Los Angeles 113

Women’s College Basketball 
SDSU 73 – Western Illinois 58
USF 51 – Concordia-St. Paul 62
Augustana 80 – #17 Winona St. 63
Northern St. 73 – Minnesota-Duluth 48

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 77 – Fort Wayne 67
USF 93 – Concordia-St. Paul 70
Augustana 73 – Winona St. 71
Northern St. 73 – Minnesota-Duluth 64

Boys High School Basketball

South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 52

Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43

Brookings 59, Pierre 38

Castlewood 43, Milbank Area 36

Crazy Horse 71, Dupree 35

Crow Creek 79, Todd County 70
Dell Rapids 70, Elk Point-Jefferson 58

Flandreau 61, Parker 40

Flandreau Indian 83, Marty Indian 67

Gayville-Volin 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Leola/Frederick 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 46

Miller 82, McLaughlin 77

Philip 54, Bennett County 47

Potter County 56, Groton Area 23

Rapid City Central 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Rapid City Stevens 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65

Red Cloud 69, Custer 46

Sioux City, East, Iowa 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59

Wall 70, New Underwood 20

Yankton 60, Huron 36

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Estelline 44

Fifth Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52

Third Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65, Lake Preston 51

Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Warner 39

Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56

Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

St. Thomas More 70, Sioux Valley 69

Tea Area 71, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40

White River 61, Parkston 39

Mobridge Big Bob Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Eureka/Bowdle 29

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Pine Ridge 51

Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Hay Springs, Neb. 63, Edgemont 32

Girls High School Basketball 

Avon 49, Wagner 35

Brookings 56, Pierre 39

Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38

Dell Rapids 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 68, Leola/Frederick 38

Flandreau Indian 53, Marty Indian 39

Groton Area 53, Potter County 36

Harrisburg 59, Aberdeen Central 51

Hill City 54, Rapid City Christian 25

Lead-Deadwood 40, Hot Springs 20

McLaughlin 70, Miller 55

New Underwood 37, Wall 35

Parker 53, Flandreau 52

Philip 62, Bennett County 20

Rapid City Central 39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 10

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 42

Todd County 83, Crow Creek 53

Yankton 76, Huron 39

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Estelline 46, Arlington 41

Fifth Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52, Lake Preston 42

Third Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 40

Championship
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Deubrook 43

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 44, Harding County 43

Fifth Place
Dupree 55, Lemmon 47

Third Place
McIntosh 44, Bison 32

Championship
Faith 55, Timber Lake 47

Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Gregory 37, Jones County 29

Fifth Place
White River 57, Colome 26

Third Place
Burke/South Central 51, Stanley County 20

Championship
Lyman 54, Kadoka Area 46

High School Wrestling

Dakota XII Conference Tournament
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 170.0 points

Canton, 168.5

Lennox, 145.0

Madison, 135.0

Vermillion, 131.0

West Central, 113.0

Tri-Valley, 96.0

Elk Point-Jefferson, 92.0

Dell Rapids, 60.0

Dakota Valley, 33.011.

Tea Area, 1.0

Kingsbury County Invitational
Brookings, 242.5 points

Parker, 114

Wessington Springs, 107

Sioux Valley, 97

Flandreau, 89.5

Groton Area, 85.5

Britton/Hecla, 69

Kingsburt County, 67

Lyman County, 63

Marion/Freeman, 59

Warner/Northwestern, 39

Ipswich/Leola, 22.5

Tiospa Zina, 0

Sanford Pentagon Tournament
Aberdeen Central, 224.5 points

Harrisburg, 193

Pipestone, Minn., 172

Central Lyon, Iowa, 170.5

West Sioux, Iowa, 146.5

Luverne, Minn., 130

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 111

Canby, Minn., 109

Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 80

Omaha Bryan, Neb., 72

Sioux Falls Lincoln, 67

Rock Valley, Iowa, 61

Sioux Falls Washington, 55

Sheldon, Iowa, 49

ECHL

Colorado Eagles 6, Rapid City Rush 3

USHL 
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 – Waterloo 2  OT

High School Hockey

Boys

Huron 7Sioux Center 3

Aberdeen 4 Sioux Falls Flyers East 4  OT

Rushmore 5, Watertown 1

Girls

Brooking 8, Mitchell 1

Sioux Falls 9, Watertown 6

Aberdeen5, Rushmore 0


