Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League

Sioux Falls 118 – Los Angeles 113 Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 73 – Western Illinois 58

USF 51 – Concordia-St. Paul 62

Augustana 80 – #17 Winona St. 63

Northern St. 73 – Minnesota-Duluth 48 Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 77 – Fort Wayne 67

USF 93 – Concordia-St. Paul 70

Augustana 73 – Winona St. 71

Northern St. 73 – Minnesota-Duluth 64 Boys High School Basketball



South Dakota

Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 52 Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43 Brookings 59, Pierre 38 Castlewood 43, Milbank Area 36 Crazy Horse 71, Dupree 35 Crow Creek 79, Todd County 70

Dell Rapids 70, Elk Point-Jefferson 58 Flandreau 61, Parker 40 Flandreau Indian 83, Marty Indian 67 Gayville-Volin 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36 Leola/Frederick 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 46 Miller 82, McLaughlin 77 Philip 54, Bennett County 47 Potter County 56, Groton Area 23 Rapid City Central 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48 Rapid City Stevens 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65 Red Cloud 69, Custer 46 Sioux City, East, Iowa 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59 Wall 70, New Underwood 20 Yankton 60, Huron 36 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Estelline 44 Fifth Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52 Third Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65, Lake Preston 51 Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 46, Warner 39 Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56 Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43 St. Thomas More 70, Sioux Valley 69 Tea Area 71, Aberdeen Roncalli 53 Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40 White River 61, Parkston 39 Mobridge Big Bob Classic

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Eureka/Bowdle 29 Mobridge-Pollock 58, Pine Ridge 51 Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Hay Springs, Neb. 63, Edgemont 32 Girls High School Basketball



Avon 49, Wagner 35 Brookings 56, Pierre 39 Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38 Dell Rapids 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 45 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 68, Leola/Frederick 38 Flandreau Indian 53, Marty Indian 39 Groton Area 53, Potter County 36 Harrisburg 59, Aberdeen Central 51 Hill City 54, Rapid City Christian 25 Lead-Deadwood 40, Hot Springs 20 McLaughlin 70, Miller 55 New Underwood 37, Wall 35 Parker 53, Flandreau 52 Philip 62, Bennett County 20 Rapid City Central 39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38 Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43 Sioux Falls Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 10 Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 42 Todd County 83, Crow Creek 53 Yankton 76, Huron 39 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Estelline 46, Arlington 41 Fifth Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52, Lake Preston 42 Third Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 40 Championship

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Deubrook 43 Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 44, Harding County 43 Fifth Place

Dupree 55, Lemmon 47 Third Place

McIntosh 44, Bison 32 Championship

Faith 55, Timber Lake 47 Southern Plains Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Gregory 37, Jones County 29 Fifth Place

White River 57, Colome 26 Third Place

Burke/South Central 51, Stanley County 20 Championship

Lyman 54, Kadoka Area 46 High School Wrestling



Dakota XII Conference Tournament

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 170.0 points Canton, 168.5 Lennox, 145.0 Madison, 135.0 Vermillion, 131.0 West Central, 113.0 Tri-Valley, 96.0 Elk Point-Jefferson, 92.0 Dell Rapids, 60.0 Dakota Valley, 33.011. Tea Area, 1.0 Kingsbury County Invitational

Brookings, 242.5 points Parker, 114 Wessington Springs, 107 Sioux Valley, 97 Flandreau, 89.5 Groton Area, 85.5 Britton/Hecla, 69 Kingsburt County, 67 Lyman County, 63 Marion/Freeman, 59 Warner/Northwestern, 39 Ipswich/Leola, 22.5 Tiospa Zina, 0 Sanford Pentagon Tournament

Aberdeen Central, 224.5 points Harrisburg, 193 Pipestone, Minn., 172 Central Lyon, Iowa, 170.5 West Sioux, Iowa, 146.5 Luverne, Minn., 130 Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 111 Canby, Minn., 109 Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 80 Omaha Bryan, Neb., 72 Sioux Falls Lincoln, 67 Rock Valley, Iowa, 61 Sioux Falls Washington, 55 Sheldon, Iowa, 49 ECHL Colorado Eagles 6, Rapid City Rush 3 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3 – Waterloo 2 OT High School Hockey Boys Huron 7Sioux Center 3 Aberdeen 4 Sioux Falls Flyers East 4 OT Rushmore 5, Watertown 1 Girls Brooking 8, Mitchell 1 Sioux Falls 9, Watertown 6 Aberdeen5, Rushmore 0

