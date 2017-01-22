Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls 118 – Los Angeles 113
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 73 – Western Illinois 58
USF 51 – Concordia-St. Paul 62
Augustana 80 – #17 Winona St. 63
Northern St. 73 – Minnesota-Duluth 48
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 77 – Fort Wayne 67
USF 93 – Concordia-St. Paul 70
Augustana 73 – Winona St. 71
Northern St. 73 – Minnesota-Duluth 64
Boys High School Basketball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 52
Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43
Brookings 59, Pierre 38
Castlewood 43, Milbank Area 36
Crazy Horse 71, Dupree 35
Crow Creek 79, Todd County 70
Dell Rapids 70, Elk Point-Jefferson 58
Flandreau 61, Parker 40
Flandreau Indian 83, Marty Indian 67
Gayville-Volin 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
Leola/Frederick 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 46
Miller 82, McLaughlin 77
Philip 54, Bennett County 47
Potter County 56, Groton Area 23
Rapid City Central 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Rapid City Stevens 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65
Red Cloud 69, Custer 46
Sioux City, East, Iowa 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59
Wall 70, New Underwood 20
Yankton 60, Huron 36
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Estelline 44
Fifth Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52
Third Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65, Lake Preston 51
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Warner 39
Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56
Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43
St. Thomas More 70, Sioux Valley 69
Tea Area 71, Aberdeen Roncalli 53
Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40
White River 61, Parkston 39
Mobridge Big Bob Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Eureka/Bowdle 29
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Pine Ridge 51
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Hay Springs, Neb. 63, Edgemont 32
Girls High School Basketball
Avon 49, Wagner 35
Brookings 56, Pierre 39
Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38
Dell Rapids 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 45
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 68, Leola/Frederick 38
Flandreau Indian 53, Marty Indian 39
Groton Area 53, Potter County 36
Harrisburg 59, Aberdeen Central 51
Hill City 54, Rapid City Christian 25
Lead-Deadwood 40, Hot Springs 20
McLaughlin 70, Miller 55
New Underwood 37, Wall 35
Parker 53, Flandreau 52
Philip 62, Bennett County 20
Rapid City Central 39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 10
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 42
Todd County 83, Crow Creek 53
Yankton 76, Huron 39
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Estelline 46, Arlington 41
Fifth Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52, Lake Preston 42
Third Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 40
Championship
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Deubrook 43
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 44, Harding County 43
Fifth Place
Dupree 55, Lemmon 47
Third Place
McIntosh 44, Bison 32
Championship
Faith 55, Timber Lake 47
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Gregory 37, Jones County 29
Fifth Place
White River 57, Colome 26
Third Place
Burke/South Central 51, Stanley County 20
Championship
Lyman 54, Kadoka Area 46
High School Wrestling
Dakota XII Conference Tournament
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 170.0 points
Canton, 168.5
Lennox, 145.0
Madison, 135.0
Vermillion, 131.0
West Central, 113.0
Tri-Valley, 96.0
Elk Point-Jefferson, 92.0
Dell Rapids, 60.0
Dakota Valley, 33.011.
Tea Area, 1.0
Kingsbury County Invitational
Brookings, 242.5 points
Parker, 114
Wessington Springs, 107
Sioux Valley, 97
Flandreau, 89.5
Groton Area, 85.5
Britton/Hecla, 69
Kingsburt County, 67
Lyman County, 63
Marion/Freeman, 59
Warner/Northwestern, 39
Ipswich/Leola, 22.5
Tiospa Zina, 0
Sanford Pentagon Tournament
Aberdeen Central, 224.5 points
Harrisburg, 193
Pipestone, Minn., 172
Central Lyon, Iowa, 170.5
West Sioux, Iowa, 146.5
Luverne, Minn., 130
Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 111
Canby, Minn., 109
Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 80
Omaha Bryan, Neb., 72
Sioux Falls Lincoln, 67
Rock Valley, Iowa, 61
Sioux Falls Washington, 55
Sheldon, Iowa, 49
ECHL
Colorado Eagles 6, Rapid City Rush 3
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 – Waterloo 2 OT
High School Hockey
Boys
Huron 7Sioux Center 3
Aberdeen 4 Sioux Falls Flyers East 4 OT
Rushmore 5, Watertown 1
Girls
Brooking 8, Mitchell 1
Sioux Falls 9, Watertown 6
Aberdeen5, Rushmore 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.