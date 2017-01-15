Sunday Morning Scoreboard

Mens’ College Basketball USD 66, Fort Wayne 63 Augustana 80, Northern State 66 Sioux Falls 69, UM-Crookston 60 Midland 96, Mount Marty 59 Bellevue 78, Dakota State 68 Jamestown 94, Presentation 91 Womens’ College Basketball USD 60, UNO 52 SDSU 78, Oral Roberts 57 Augustana 76, Northern State 71 Sioux Falls 69, UM-Crookston 63 Midland 63, Mount Marty 56 Jamestown 83, Presentation 70 Bellevue 67, Dakota State 65 High School Boys Basketball Belle Fourche 60, Wright, Wyo. 53 Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38 Brookings 61, Sioux Falls Washington 50 Chamberlain 73, Bon Homme 60 Faulkton 66, Waubay/Summit 46 Harding County 46, Timber Lake 43 Highmore-Harrold 55, Wessington Springs 40 Hill City 77, Sundance, Wyo. 40 Irene-Wakonda 51, Parker 42 Langford 60, Great Plains Lutheran 46 Sioux Falls Christian 85, MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 55 Tea Area 67, Canton 50 Watertown 50, Yankton 39 281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Iroquois 32 Jones County Tournament

Seventh Place

Bennett County 55, Philip 51 Fifth Place

Lyman 64, Jones County 62 Championship Colome 52, White River 38 Pheasant Shootout

Groton Area 50, Aberdeen Christian 45 Little Wound 72, Warner 52 Redfield/Doland 49, Florence/Henry 46 Webster 74, Leola/Frederick 64 Sanford Classic

South O’Brien, Paullina, Iowa 42, Arlington 39 Madison 46, St. Thomas More 36 West River Tournament

Seventh Place

New Underwood 42, Edgemont 25 Third Place

Wall 48, Newell 37 High School Girls Basketball Belle Fourche 61, Wright, Wyo. 34 Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38 Chamberlain 42, Bon Homme 32 Eureka/Bowdle 61, Edmunds Central 32 Gregory 59, Marty Indian 56, OT Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 63, Bison 23 Hill City 45, Sundance, Wyo. 30 Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 41, Garretson 21 Lemmon 71, Beach, N.D. 54 New Underwood 60, White River 43 Rapid City Stevens 80, Campbell County, Wyo. 74, 2OT Sioux Falls Washington 63, Brookings 54 Tea Area 68, Canton 44 Timber Lake 62, Harding County 36 Wagner 47, Beresford 38 Waubay/Summit 64, Faulkton 49 Waverly-South Shore 52, Britton-Hecla 24 Windom Area, Minn. 25, Vermillion 5 DSU Classic

Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Minn. 62 Red Rock Central, Minn. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 41 Tri-Valley 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 25 Viborg-Hurley 63, Mitchell Christian 23 West Central 67, Winner 53 Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Avon 59, Freeman 52 Dell Rapids 55, Flandreau 44 Howard 77, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60 McCook Central/Montrose 62, Webster 51 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Crofton, Neb. 66 Sully Buttes 60, Hanson 58 Warner 70, DeSmet 65, OT St. Thomas More 53, Ethan 51 Sanford Classic

Lennox 44, Milbank 37 McLaughlin 57, Platte-Geddes 56 South O’Brien, Paullina, Iowa 34, Red Cloud 33 West River Tournament

Seventh Place

Edgemont 41, Rapid City Christian 16 Fifth Place

Oelrichs 48, Upton, Wyo. 37 Third Place

Newell 64, Hot Springs 40 Championship

Faith 60, Moorcroft, Wyo. 8 USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Des Moines 1 ECHL Utah Grizzlies 5, Rapid City Rush 1 High School Hockey Boys Sioux Falls Flyers West 5, Aberdeen Cougars 0 Sioux Center Storm 2, Huron All Stars 0 Rushmore Thunder 7, Mitchel Marlins 1 Girls Aberdeen Cougars 8, Oahe Lady Capitals 1 Rushmore Thunder 4, Mitchell Marlins 3 Brookings Rangers 8, Sioux Falls Flyers 6 Watertown Lakers 11, Sioux Center Storm 1 College Swimming & Diving

Men

SDSU 155, USD 145 Women

SDSU 156, USD 142

