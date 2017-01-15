Sunday Morning Scoreboard

January 15, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Mens’ College Basketball

USD 66, Fort Wayne 63

Augustana 80, Northern State 66

Sioux Falls 69, UM-Crookston 60

Midland 96, Mount Marty 59

Bellevue 78, Dakota State 68

Jamestown 94, Presentation 91

Womens’ College Basketball

USD 60, UNO 52

SDSU 78, Oral Roberts 57

Augustana 76, Northern State 71

Sioux Falls 69, UM-Crookston 63

Midland 63, Mount Marty 56

Jamestown 83, Presentation 70

Bellevue 67, Dakota State 65

High School Boys Basketball

Belle Fourche 60, Wright, Wyo. 53

Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38

Brookings 61, Sioux Falls Washington 50

Chamberlain 73, Bon Homme 60

Faulkton 66, Waubay/Summit 46

Harding County 46, Timber Lake 43

Highmore-Harrold 55, Wessington Springs 40

Hill City 77, Sundance, Wyo. 40

Irene-Wakonda 51, Parker 42

Langford 60, Great Plains Lutheran 46

Sioux Falls Christian 85, MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 55

Tea Area 67, Canton 50

Watertown 50, Yankton 39

281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Iroquois 32

Jones County Tournament
Seventh Place
Bennett County 55, Philip 51

Fifth Place
Lyman 64, Jones County 62

Championship

Colome 52, White River 38

Pheasant Shootout
Groton Area 50, Aberdeen Christian 45

Little Wound 72, Warner 52

Redfield/Doland 49, Florence/Henry 46

Webster 74, Leola/Frederick 64

Sanford Classic
South O’Brien, Paullina, Iowa 42, Arlington 39

Madison 46, St. Thomas More 36

West River Tournament
Seventh Place
New Underwood 42, Edgemont 25

Third Place
Wall 48, Newell 37

High School Girls Basketball

Belle Fourche 61, Wright, Wyo. 34

Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38

Chamberlain 42, Bon Homme 32

Eureka/Bowdle 61, Edmunds Central 32

Gregory 59, Marty Indian 56, OT

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 63, Bison 23

Hill City 45, Sundance, Wyo. 30

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 41, Garretson 21

Lemmon 71, Beach, N.D. 54

New Underwood 60, White River 43

Rapid City Stevens 80, Campbell County, Wyo. 74, 2OT

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Brookings 54

Tea Area 68, Canton 44

Timber Lake 62, Harding County 36

Wagner 47, Beresford 38

Waubay/Summit 64, Faulkton 49

Waverly-South Shore 52, Britton-Hecla 24

Windom Area, Minn. 25, Vermillion 5

DSU Classic
Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Minn. 62

Red Rock Central, Minn. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Tri-Valley 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 25

Viborg-Hurley 63, Mitchell Christian 23

West Central 67, Winner 53

Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Avon 59, Freeman 52

Dell Rapids 55, Flandreau 44

Howard 77, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60

McCook Central/Montrose 62, Webster 51

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Crofton, Neb. 66

Sully Buttes 60, Hanson 58

Warner 70, DeSmet 65, OT

St. Thomas More 53, Ethan 51

Sanford Classic
Lennox 44, Milbank 37

McLaughlin 57, Platte-Geddes 56

South O’Brien, Paullina, Iowa 34, Red Cloud 33

West River Tournament
Seventh Place
Edgemont 41, Rapid City Christian 16

Fifth Place
Oelrichs 48, Upton, Wyo. 37

Third Place
Newell 64, Hot Springs 40

Championship
Faith 60, Moorcroft, Wyo. 8

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Des Moines 1

ECHL

Utah Grizzlies 5, Rapid City Rush 1

High School Hockey

Boys

Sioux Falls Flyers West 5, Aberdeen Cougars 0

Sioux Center Storm 2, Huron All Stars 0

Rushmore Thunder 7, Mitchel Marlins 1

Girls

Aberdeen Cougars 8, Oahe Lady Capitals 1

Rushmore Thunder 4, Mitchell Marlins 3

Brookings Rangers 8, Sioux Falls Flyers 6

Watertown Lakers 11, Sioux Center Storm 1

College Swimming & Diving
Men
SDSU 155, USD 145

Women
SDSU 156, USD 142


