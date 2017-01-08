Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 130, Texas 118 USHL Bloomington 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 4 SO Mens’ College Basketball USD 85, IUPUI 74 Omaha 101, SDSU 93 Sioux Falls 58, Winona State 55 Augustana 84, Concordia-St. Paul 76 Northern State 70, MSU-Mankato 55 Waldorf 107, Presentation 101 (*Final in 2 OT) Dordt 81, Mount Marty 79 Northwestern 103, Dakota Wesleyan 88 Womens’ College Basketball USD 75, IUPUI 62 SDSU 76, Omaha 64 Sioux Falls 52, Winona State 51 Concordia-St. Paul 83, Augustana 77 Northern State 76, Minot State 66 Presentation 67, Waldorf 47 Dakota Wesleyan 78, Northwestern 75 Mount Marty 85, Dordt 71 College Wrestling Augustana 32, Northern State 9 High School Boys Basketball Bon Homme 70, Freeman 48 Bridgewater-Emery 61, Colman-Egan 33 Castlewood 65, Britton-Hecla 47 Clark/Willow Lake 62, Lennox 56 Corsica/Stickney 68, Wagner 33 Edina, Minn. 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55 Faulkton 73, Eureka/Bowdle 42 Freeman Academy/Marion 44, Mitchell Christian 27 Harding County 50, Faith 35 Kimball/White Lake 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42 Langford 73, Waubay/Summit 38 Lemmon 51, McLaughlin 47 Lower Brule 81, Kadoka Area 46 Potter County 73, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 53 Rapid City Christian 77, Jones County 36 Sioux County, Neb. 44, Edgemont 22 Sioux Falls Christian 66, Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 40 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Pierre 52 Spearfish 66, Douglas 61 St. Thomas More 38, Alliance, Neb. 33 Stanley County 56, New Underwood 27 Sturgis Brown 77, Custer 42 Sully Buttes 54, James Valley Christian 45 Timber Lake 57, Philip 51 Viborg-Hurley 41, Great Plains Lutheran 37 Wall 52, Bennett County 38 Webster 71, Ipswich 52 West Central 62, Milbank Area 58 Winner 56, Gregory 50 Yankton 58, Aberdeen Central 47 CNOS Classic

Sioux City Bishop Heelan 73, Dakota Valley 52 High School Girls Baskerball Aberdeen Central 54, Yankton 48 Avon 60, Marty Indian 26 Brookings 72, Huron 64, 2OT Burke/South Central 50, Kimball/White Lake 45 Deubrook 59, Lake Preston 51 Edina, Minn. 50, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38 Faith 60, Harding County 46 Faulkton 63, Eureka/Bowdle 23 Florence/Henry 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35 Freeman 73, Irene-Wakonda 53 Harrisburg 65, Brandon Valley 56 Hopkins, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34 Jones County 50, Rapid City Christian 19 Lennox 55, Clark/Willow Lake 42 Lower Brule 58, Kadoka Area 44 Milbank Area 38, West Central 28 New Underwood 45, Stanley County 16 Potter County 50, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 24 Potter County 50, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 24 Sioux County, Neb. 60, Edgemont 39 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Pierre 38 Spearfish 38, Douglas 34 St. Thomas More 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 43 Sturgis Brown 58, Custer 49 Sully Buttes 80, James Valley Christian 17 Timber Lake 46, Philip 39 Todd County 69, Colome 47 Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 63, Sioux Falls Christian 46 Viborg-Hurley 40, Great Plains Lutheran 35 Wagner 46, Corsica/Stickney 24 Wall 61, Bennett County 18 Webster 60, Ipswich 47 Winner 70, Gregory 38 Redfield Classic

Groton Area 53, St. Francis Indian 45 Leola/Frederick 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 31 Little Wound 73, Northwestern 51 Redfield/Doland 52, Langford 23 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Warner 43 High School Hockey Boys Aberdeen Cougars 7, Sioux Falls Flyers East 2 Rushmore Thunder 3, Oahe Capitals 2 Girls Brookings Rangers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0 Aberdeen Cougars 5 Sioux Falls 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.