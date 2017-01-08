Sunday Morning Scoreboard

January 8, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 130, Texas 118

USHL

Bloomington 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 4   SO

Mens’ College Basketball

USD 85, IUPUI 74

Omaha 101, SDSU 93

Sioux Falls 58, Winona State 55

Augustana 84, Concordia-St. Paul 76

Northern State 70, MSU-Mankato 55

Waldorf 107, Presentation 101 (*Final in 2 OT)

Dordt 81, Mount Marty 79

Northwestern 103, Dakota Wesleyan 88

Womens’ College Basketball

USD 75, IUPUI 62

SDSU 76, Omaha 64

Sioux Falls 52, Winona State 51

Concordia-St. Paul 83, Augustana 77

Northern State 76, Minot State 66

Presentation 67, Waldorf 47

Dakota Wesleyan 78, Northwestern 75

Mount Marty 85, Dordt 71

College Wrestling

Augustana 32, Northern State 9

High School Boys Basketball

Bon Homme 70, Freeman 48

Bridgewater-Emery 61, Colman-Egan 33

Castlewood 65, Britton-Hecla 47

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Lennox 56

Corsica/Stickney 68, Wagner 33

Edina, Minn. 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Faulkton 73, Eureka/Bowdle 42

Freeman Academy/Marion 44, Mitchell Christian 27

Harding County 50, Faith 35

Kimball/White Lake 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Langford 73, Waubay/Summit 38

Lemmon 51, McLaughlin 47

Lower Brule 81, Kadoka Area 46

Potter County 73, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 53

Rapid City Christian 77, Jones County 36

Sioux County, Neb. 44, Edgemont 22

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 40

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Pierre 52

Spearfish 66, Douglas 61

St. Thomas More 38, Alliance, Neb. 33

Stanley County 56, New Underwood 27

Sturgis Brown 77, Custer 42

Sully Buttes 54, James Valley Christian 45

Timber Lake 57, Philip 51

Viborg-Hurley 41, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Wall 52, Bennett County 38

Webster 71, Ipswich 52

West Central 62, Milbank Area 58

Winner 56, Gregory 50

Yankton 58, Aberdeen Central 47

CNOS Classic
Sioux City Bishop Heelan 73, Dakota Valley 52

High School Girls Baskerball

Aberdeen Central 54, Yankton 48

Avon 60, Marty Indian 26

Brookings 72, Huron 64, 2OT

Burke/South Central 50, Kimball/White Lake 45

Deubrook 59, Lake Preston 51

Edina, Minn. 50, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38

Faith 60, Harding County 46

Faulkton 63, Eureka/Bowdle 23

Florence/Henry 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Freeman 73, Irene-Wakonda 53

Harrisburg 65, Brandon Valley 56

Hopkins, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34

Jones County 50, Rapid City Christian 19

Lennox 55, Clark/Willow Lake 42

Lower Brule 58, Kadoka Area 44

Milbank Area 38, West Central 28

New Underwood 45, Stanley County 16

Potter County 50, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 24

Sioux County, Neb. 60, Edgemont 39

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Pierre 38

Spearfish 38, Douglas 34

St. Thomas More 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Sturgis Brown 58, Custer 49

Sully Buttes 80, James Valley Christian 17

Timber Lake 46, Philip 39

Todd County 69, Colome 47

Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 63, Sioux Falls Christian 46

Viborg-Hurley 40, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Wagner 46, Corsica/Stickney 24

Wall 61, Bennett County 18

Webster 60, Ipswich 47

Winner 70, Gregory 38

Redfield Classic
Groton Area 53, St. Francis Indian 45

Leola/Frederick 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Little Wound 73, Northwestern 51

Redfield/Doland 52, Langford 23

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Warner 43

High School Hockey

Boys

Aberdeen Cougars 7, Sioux Falls Flyers East 2

Rushmore Thunder 3, Oahe Capitals 2

Girls

Brookings Rangers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0

Aberdeen Cougars 5 Sioux Falls 0


