Sunday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 130, Texas 118
USHL
Bloomington 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 4 SO
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 85, IUPUI 74
Omaha 101, SDSU 93
Sioux Falls 58, Winona State 55
Augustana 84, Concordia-St. Paul 76
Northern State 70, MSU-Mankato 55
Waldorf 107, Presentation 101 (*Final in 2 OT)
Dordt 81, Mount Marty 79
Northwestern 103, Dakota Wesleyan 88
Womens’ College Basketball
USD 75, IUPUI 62
SDSU 76, Omaha 64
Sioux Falls 52, Winona State 51
Concordia-St. Paul 83, Augustana 77
Northern State 76, Minot State 66
Presentation 67, Waldorf 47
Dakota Wesleyan 78, Northwestern 75
Mount Marty 85, Dordt 71
College Wrestling
Augustana 32, Northern State 9
High School Boys Basketball
Bon Homme 70, Freeman 48
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Colman-Egan 33
Castlewood 65, Britton-Hecla 47
Clark/Willow Lake 62, Lennox 56
Corsica/Stickney 68, Wagner 33
Edina, Minn. 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
Faulkton 73, Eureka/Bowdle 42
Freeman Academy/Marion 44, Mitchell Christian 27
Harding County 50, Faith 35
Kimball/White Lake 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Langford 73, Waubay/Summit 38
Lemmon 51, McLaughlin 47
Lower Brule 81, Kadoka Area 46
Potter County 73, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 53
Rapid City Christian 77, Jones County 36
Sioux County, Neb. 44, Edgemont 22
Sioux Falls Christian 66, Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 40
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Pierre 52
Spearfish 66, Douglas 61
St. Thomas More 38, Alliance, Neb. 33
Stanley County 56, New Underwood 27
Sturgis Brown 77, Custer 42
Sully Buttes 54, James Valley Christian 45
Timber Lake 57, Philip 51
Viborg-Hurley 41, Great Plains Lutheran 37
Wall 52, Bennett County 38
Webster 71, Ipswich 52
West Central 62, Milbank Area 58
Winner 56, Gregory 50
Yankton 58, Aberdeen Central 47
CNOS Classic
Sioux City Bishop Heelan 73, Dakota Valley 52
High School Girls Baskerball
Aberdeen Central 54, Yankton 48
Avon 60, Marty Indian 26
Brookings 72, Huron 64, 2OT
Burke/South Central 50, Kimball/White Lake 45
Deubrook 59, Lake Preston 51
Edina, Minn. 50, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Faith 60, Harding County 46
Faulkton 63, Eureka/Bowdle 23
Florence/Henry 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35
Freeman 73, Irene-Wakonda 53
Harrisburg 65, Brandon Valley 56
Hopkins, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34
Jones County 50, Rapid City Christian 19
Lennox 55, Clark/Willow Lake 42
Lower Brule 58, Kadoka Area 44
Milbank Area 38, West Central 28
New Underwood 45, Stanley County 16
Potter County 50, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 24
Sioux County, Neb. 60, Edgemont 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Pierre 38
Spearfish 38, Douglas 34
St. Thomas More 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Sturgis Brown 58, Custer 49
Sully Buttes 80, James Valley Christian 17
Timber Lake 46, Philip 39
Todd County 69, Colome 47
Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 63, Sioux Falls Christian 46
Viborg-Hurley 40, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Wagner 46, Corsica/Stickney 24
Wall 61, Bennett County 18
Webster 60, Ipswich 47
Winner 70, Gregory 38
Redfield Classic
Groton Area 53, St. Francis Indian 45
Leola/Frederick 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Little Wound 73, Northwestern 51
Redfield/Doland 52, Langford 23
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Warner 43
High School Hockey
Boys
Aberdeen Cougars 7, Sioux Falls Flyers East 2
Rushmore Thunder 3, Oahe Capitals 2
Girls
Brookings Rangers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0
Aberdeen Cougars 5 Sioux Falls 0
