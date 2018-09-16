Sunday Morning Scoreboard
College Football
South Dakota St. 90 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6
Weber St. 27 – South Dakota 10
Sioux Falls 39 – Southwest Minnesota St. 21
Augustana 27 – Wayne St. 21
Morningside 66 – Dakota Wesleyan 13
MSU Moorhead 42 – Northern St. 28
Wisconsin-Stevens Point 51 – Dakota St. 28
College Volleyball
Montana 3 – South Dakota 2
CSU Bakersfield 3 – South Dakota 0
Northern St. 3 – Minnesota Crookston 0
Sioux Falls 3 – Winona St. 0
Concordia-St. Paul 3 – Augustana 2
San Jose 3 – South Dakota St. 0
Dordt 3 – Dakota Wesleyan 0
Dakota St. 3 – Graceland 1
Clarke 3 – Dakota St. 0
High School Volleyball
Pierre def. Douglas 25-7, 25-13, 25-12
Mitchell def Spearfish
Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21
Wilmot def. Clark/Willow Lake, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21
Big Dakota Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Miller def. McLaughlin, 25-3, 25-4
Miller def. Todd County, 25-8, 25-10
Todd County def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-14
Pool B
Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-17
Winner def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-10, 25-16
Pool C
Chamberlain def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-19
Chamberlain def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock def. Crow Creek, 25-21, 25-20
Bon Homme Cavalier Clash Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Custer, 25-23, 25-17
Northwestern def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-8
Northwestern def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-17
Northwestern def. Custer, 25-6, 25-5
Platte-Geddes def. Custer, 25-19, 29-27
Pool 2
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-8, 25-10
Parker def. Centerville, 25-5, 25-9
Parker def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-13
Parker def. Wagner, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22
Wagner def. Gayville-Volin, 25-16, 25-17
Wagner def. Centerville, 25-3, 25-9
Pool 3
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-7
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-10
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 26-28, 25-17, 25-15
Gregory def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-20
Gregory def. Bon Homme, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-17
Pool 4
Alcester-Hudson def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-19
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-16
Avon def. Parkston, 25-27, 25-16, 25-19
Beresford def. Avon, 25-22, 25-16
Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-23
Beresford def. Parkston, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
Final
Northwestern def. Parker, 25-16, 25-17
Quarterfinal
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-15, 25-9
Northwestern def. Gregory, 25-12, 25-6
Parker def. Avon, 25-12, 25-19
Wagner def. Beresford, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21
Semifinal
Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-22, 25-22
Parker def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25
Bridgewater-Emery Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Bridgewater-Emery def. Scotland, 25-11, 25-20
Chester def. Scotland, 25-6, 25-12
Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-17, 25-15
Pool 2
Canistota def. Menno, 25-15, 25-11
Ethan def. Menno, 25-12, 25-16
Ethan def. Canistota, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20
Pool 3
Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 18-25, 25-17, 26-24
Warner def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-7
Warner def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-5, 25-13
Bronze Division
Menno def. Scotland, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Championship
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20
Silver Division
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 22-25, 29-27, 25-17
Championship
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 22-25, 31-29, 25-12
Gold Division
Chester def. Ethan, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Championship
Warner def. Chester, 27-25, 25-21
Britton-Hecla Jamboree
Pool Play
Pool 1
Britton-Hecla def. Leola/Frederick, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20
Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-16
Ipswich def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-10
Hamlin Tournament
Deubrook def. Sisseton, 25-9, 25-17
Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-12
Deubrook def. Hamlin, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-21, 25-9
Hamlin def. James Valley Christian, 15-25, 25-17, 25-23
Hamlin def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20
James Valley Christian def. Florence/Henry, 25-10, 25-20
Madison def. Deubrook, 25-15, 24-26, 27-25
Madison def. Deuel, 25-16, 25-21
Madison def. Florence/Henry, 25-20, 25-17
Madison def. James Valley Christian, 25-23, 25-8
Sisseton def. James Valley Christian, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23
Sisseton def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16
Fifth Place
Florence/Henry def. James Valley Christian, 25-23, 25-22
Third Place
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18
Championship
Deubrook def. Madison, 25-19, 25-16
Lake Preston Tournament
First Round
Arlington def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-13
Estelline/Hendricks def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-9
Flandreau def. DeSmet, 25-20, 25-22
Webster def. Lake Preston, 25-22, 25-23
Winners Bracket
Arlington def. Estelline/Hendricks, 24-26, 25-17, 25-11
Flandreau def. Webster, 25-23, 25-15
Losers Bracket
DeSmet def. Lake Preston, 25-17, 25-14
Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-22, 25-11
Flandreau def. Sioux Valley, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Sioux Valley def. Webster, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24
Sioux Valley def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 27-25
Sioux Valley def. Waubay/Summit, 25-23, 26-24
Semifinal
Arlington def. Flandreau, 25-9, 25-19
Championship
Arlington def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-12
Philip Triangular
Philip def. Wall, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
Philip def. White River, 25-18, 25-9, 25-20
Sioux Falls Lincoln Triangular
Rapid City Central def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
High School Girls Soccer
Brookings 1 – O’Gorman 0
Sioux Falls Christian 5 – Dakota Valley 1
Rapid City Stevens 10 – Belle Fourche 0
Watertown 5 – Washington 1
Pierre 4 – Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1
High School Boys Soccer
Sioux Falls Washington 4 – Watertown 1
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2 – Brookings 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1 – Pierre 0
Women’s College Soccer
Mount Marty 9 – Nebraska Christian College 0
Dakota Wesleyan 4 – Central Christian College (KS) 1
High SchoolCross Country
Clyde Cotton Invitational
1. Washington 55
2. Aberdeen Central 62
3. Custer 90
4. Sioux Falls Christian 113
5. O’Gorman 119
6. Brandon Valley 125
7. Sturgis Brown 141
8. James Valley Christian 168
9. Watertown 259
10. Pierre 262
*Medalist: Aaron Ryan, Aberdeen Central, 16:04.25
High School Girls Cross Country
Clyde Cotton Invitational
1. Brandon Valley 85
2. Brookings 98
3. Rapid City Central 101
4. Custer 114
5. Aberdeen Central 118
6. O’Gorman 125
7. Washington 146
8. Sturgis Brown 174
9. Pierre 226
10. Sioux Falls Christian 235
High School Competitive Cheer
Brookings Invite
1. Roosevelt 252
2.O’Gorman 247.5
3. Sioux Valley 235
4. Washington 221.5
5. Huron 202
6. Brandon Valley 201.5
7. Brookings 197.5
8. Dell Rapids 185
9. Wagner 173
10. Dell Rapids St. Mary 172
High School Competitive 8Dance
Brookings Invite
1. Dakota Valley 274.00
2. Washington 270.83
3. Brandon Valley 253.83
4. Huron 235.83
5. Lincoln 219.83
6. Spearfish 214.67
7. O’Gorman 213.67
8. Pierre 209.69
9. Aberdeen Central 208.83
10. Roosevelt 205.67