Sunday, August 19, 2018
Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Gary SouthShore RailCats 4 – Sioux Falls Canaries 3

High School Girls Soccer

Aberdeen 1 – Pierre 1

Sioux Falls Christian 2 – Belle Fourche 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 – Spearfish 1

Tea Area 9 – Garretson 0

Brandon Valley 3 – Mitchell 1

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0 – Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 5 – Rapid City Central 2

High School Boys Soccer

Aberdeen 6 – Pierre 0

Brandon Valley 6 – Mitchell 0

Spearfish 2 – Sioux Falls Lincoln 1

Aberdeen Central 6 – Pierre 0

Sioux Falls Christian 4 – Belle Fourche 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1 – Rapid City Central 1

Sioux Falls Washington 6 – Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

College Soccer

Southwest Minnesota St. 3 – Dakota Wesleyan 1

High School Tennis

Sioux Falls Washington 8 – Pierre 1

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 – Pierre 2