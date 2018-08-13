Monday, August 13, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday Morning Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 2 Fargo/Moorhead Red Hawks 1

Amateur Baseball

State Class A Tournament in Sioux Falls

Semi Finals
Aberdeen 6 Brookings 3

Brookings 7 Castlewood 6

State Class B Tournament in Sioux Falls

Semi Finals
Canova 10 Garretson 7

Flandreau 7 Harrisburg 2

American Legion Baseball

Central Plains Region in Dickinson, N.D.

Dubuque County 8 Rapid City Post 22 4 RC Post 22 Eliminated

High School Boys Soccer

SF O’Gorman 2 Aberdeen Central 1

SF Roosevelt 5 Brookings 2

Douglas/Rapid City Christian 2 Mitchell 1

Rapid City Stevens 2 St. Thomas More 1

High School Girls Soccer

SF O’Gorman 1 Aberdeen Central 1

SF Roosevelt 4 Brookings 0

Garretson 2 Groton Area 0

Mitchell 7 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

Rapid City Stevens 5 St. Thomas More 0