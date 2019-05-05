Sunday, May 5, 2019
Sunday AMScoreboard

rodfisher

College Baseball

Augustana 27 Upper Iowa 5 (

SDSU 7 Fort Wayne 4

Northern St. 10 U-Mary 7

U-Mary 6 Northern St. 2

USF 5 Concordia-St. Paul 3

Concordia-St. Paul 4 USF 3

High School Baseball

Brandon Valley 4 Pierre 2

Pierre 2 Brandon Valley 0

Lennox 11 McCook Central/Montrose 3

American Legion Baseball

Rapid City Post 22 8 Cheyenne, Wyo. 1

Cheyenne, Wyo. 9 Rapid City Post 22 8

Rapid City Post 320 5 Miles City 4

Rapid City Post 320 21 Miles City 5

College Softball

NSIC Tournament

Winona St. 1 Augustana 0

Championship

Augustana 8 Winona St. 1

SDSU 14 USD 2