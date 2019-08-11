Sunday AM Scorebooard
American Association Baseball
Lincoln Saltdogs 3, Sioux Falls Canaries 0
Expedition League Baseball Playoffs
Championship Best of Three Series
Badlands Big Sticks 7, Western Nebraska Pioneers 2 Series tied 1-1
American Legion Baseball
Central Plains Region at Sioux Falls Stadium
Excelsior 9, Appleton, Wisc. 1 Appleton eliminated
Excelsior 12, Renner 2, *Renner eliminated
Fargo, N.D. 3, Excelsior, Mn. 2 Excelsior eliminated
Amateur Baseball
State B Tournament at Mitchell
Menno 10, Clear Lake 0
Garretson 15, Groton, 0
Canova 10, Akron (IA) 0
Flandreau 10, Freeman 0
Clark 3, Redfield 2
Northville 18, South Central 11