Sunday, October 13, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

College Football

SDSU 33, Youngstown State 28

USD 45, Missouri State 10

Augustana 16, St. Cloud State 13   OT

USF 53, Minnesota-Crookston 14

MSU-Mankato 39, Northern St. 7

Concordia 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17

Black Hills State 48, South Dakota Mines 28

High School Football

Sully Buttes 48, Faulkton Area 0

Mitchell 42, Sturgis 23

College Volleyball

Northern St. def. St. Cloud St. 3-2

Winona St. def. Augustana 3-2

Concordia St. Paul def. USF 3-1

South Dakota Mines def. MSU-Denver 3-2

Chadron State def. Black Hills State 3-2

Dordt def. Dakota Wesleyen 3-2

 

 

 