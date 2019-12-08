Sunday, December 8, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

 College Football

FCS Playoff Second Round

Northern Iowa 13 SDSU 10

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 86 Upper Iowa 59

USF 86 MSU Mankato 81

Northern St. 101 Minnesota Crookston 58

DWU 77 Concordia 57

Bellevue 67 Dakota St. 63

Mount Marty 69 Doane 61

Women’s College Basketball

USD 82 Coppin St. 44

Augustana 74 Upper Iowa 48

USF 66 MSU Mankato 61

Northern St. 74 Minnesota Crookston 64

Bellevue 80 Dakota St. 70

Mount Marty 83 Doane 60

Concordia 100 DWU 72

ECHL

Utah Grizzlies 3  Rapid City Rush 0

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede  2 Omaha Lancrs 1   OT

High School Hockey

Boys

Watertown Lakers 3, Sioux Center Storm 2

Sioux Falls Flyers 6, Huron All Stars 5

Brookings Rangers 7, Mitchell Marlins 1

Girls

Sioux Center Storm 8, Rushmore Thunder 0

Brookings Rangers 3, Watertown Lakers 1

High School Wrestling

Mandan Lions Invitational

1 Bismarck 338.5                                                                                                                                          2 Pierre 320.0                                                                                                                                               3 Sturgis 241                                                                                                                                                  4 Rapid City Stevens 218                                                                                                                            5 Bismarck Century 216                                                                                                                                6 Mandan 145                                                                                                                                               7 West Fargo 171.5                                                                                                                                         8 Bismarck Legacy 127                                                                                                                                9 Moorhead, MN 109                                                                                                                                   10 Bismarck St. Mary’s 104.5                                                                                                                    11 Hettinger 90                                                                                                                                               12 Kildeer 72                                                                                                                                               13 Turlte Mountain 72

2019 Flandreau Booster Club Wrestling Tournament
1 Madison 205.0
2 Howard 169.0
3 Elk Point-Jefferson 109.0
4 Garretson High School 81.0
5 Flandreau 72.0
6 Sioux Valley 67.0
7 Luverne 56.5
8 Viborg-Hurley 35.0
9 Deuel 20.0
10 Chester 0.0

Watertown Dual Tournament
1 Aberdeen Central 54.0
2 Yankton 21.0

KWLPG Invitational
1 Winner 208.5
2 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 205.5
3 Wagner 160.5
4 Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 139.0
5 Parkston 135.0
6 Marion/Freeman 89.0
7 Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 84.5
8 Sunshine Bible Academy 47.0
9 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 33.5
10 Warner/Northwestern 28.0
11 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 12.0

Top of the Rock
1 Canton 215.5
2 Parker 166.0
3 McCook Central-Montrose 151.5
4 Dell Rapids 140.5
5 Bon Homme/Scotland 140.0
6 Adrian 97.0
7 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 67.0
8 Tri-Valley 64.0
9 Dakota Valley

Stanley County Invitational
1 Burke/Gregory, SD 209.0
2 Pierre TF Riggs 163.5
3 Stanley County 129.0
4 Bennett County 127.0
5 Lyman 117.0
6 Mobridge-Pollock 102.0
7 Potter County 79.0
8 Ipswich/Leola 74.0
9 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49.0
10 Todd County 48.0
11 Faith 24.0
12 Lemmon/McIntosh 14.0
13 Lower Brule 13.0

Rider Invitational-
1 Brandon Valley 232.0
2 Vermillion 181.5
3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 175.0
4 West Central 157.0
5 O’Gorman High School 144.5
6 Sioux Falls Washington 117.0
7 Lennox 90.5
7 Tea Area 90.5
9 Sioux Falls Lincoln

Clark/Willow Lake WBC Invitational
1 Kingsbury County 204.0
2 Clark/Willow Lake 118.0
3 Groton Area 97.0
4 Webster Area 90.5
5 Canton JV 81.0
6 Faulkton Area 66.0
7 Britton/Hecla 32.0