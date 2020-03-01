Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
USD 77 UND 67 NSIC Tournament (Qaurterfinals)
Northern St. 68 Augustana 66
MSU Mankato 60 USF 59 Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament (Quarterfinals)
DWU 86 Mount Marty 62
Women’s College Basketball
USD 76 UND 47 NSAA Conference Tournament (Semi Finals)
Mayville St. 85 Dakota St. 82
Boys High School Basketball
Brandon Valley 51, St. Thomas More 50
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, OT
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Aberdeen Central 43
Yankton 81, Douglas 31
Girls High School Basketball
Brandon Valley 56, St. Thomas More 53
Faith 60 Wakpala 39
New Underwood 38, Wall 22
Newell 62 Dupree 58
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Aberdeen Central 36
White River 55 Lyman 50
Yankton 63, Douglas 32
South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament
Class A Final Team Standings (Top 10)
1. Rapid City Stevens 159.0
2. Brandon Valley 158.0
3. Watertown 154.5
4. Pierre 116.0
5. Rapid City Central 104.0
6. Chamberlain 82.0
7. Sturgis 76.0
8. Mitchell 75.0
9. Spearfish 72.5
9. Tea Area 72.5
11. Roosevelt 67.5
Class B Team Standings (Top 10)
1. Canton 240.5
2. Winner Area 173.0
3. Redfield Area 92.5
4. Burke/Gregory 88.5
5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 88.0
6. McCook Central/Montrose 86.0
7. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 80.5
8. Philip Area 71.5
9. Wagner 68.5
10. Custer 66.5
USHL Hockey
Dubuque 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 2
ECHL Hockey Rapid City Rush 8 Tulsa Oilers 4
High School Boys Hockey Brookings Rangers 2 Oahe Capitals 0 Huron All Stars 8 Sioux Falls Flyers #2 2 Yankton Bucks 10 Aberdeen Cougars 3 Watertown Lakers 6 Rushmore Thunder 5
College Baseball UT Rio Grande Valley 9 SDSU 7 UT Rio Grande Valley 7 SDSU 4