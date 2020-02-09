Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 81 Omaha 64
USD 82 UND 68
Augustana 81 St. Cloud St. 58
Northern St. 74 SMSU 66
USF 79 MSU Moorhead 68
DWU 78 Morningside 75
Mayville St. 83 Dakota St. 67
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 69 Omaha 59
St. Cloud St. 71 Augustana 67
SMSU 74 Northern St. 49
USF 66 MSU Moorhead 46
DWU 95 Morningside 93
Mount Marty 57 College of Saint Mary 53
Dakota St. 84 Mayville St. 66
Bellevue 88 Presentation 55 High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 68, Britton-Hecla 49
Arlington 71, Great Plains Lutheran 55
Bennett County 67, Hay Springs, Neb. 37
Brandon Valley 70 Pierre 42
Canistota 85, Gayville-Volin 41
Crazy Horse 40, Wakpala 39
Crow Creek 63, Pine Ridge 60
DeSmet 61, James Valley Christian 26
Dell Rapids 64, Milbank 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook 34
Huron 63, Sturgis Brown 40
Irene-Wakonda 49, Menno 36
Langford 64, Wilmot 59
Little Wound 76, Standing Rock, N.D. 47
Marty Indian 67, Flandreau Indian 57
Mitchell 73, Spearfish 49
Mobridge-Pollock 63, Todd County 45
Northwestern 56, Waubay/Summit 46
Wagner 73, Avon 45
Wessington Springs 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 39
Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic
Leola/Frederick 69, Jones County 32
North Central Co-Op 68, Colome 47
Sanford Pentagon Classic
Corsica/Stickney 59, Redfield 58
Dakota Valley 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 63
Harrisburg 81, Madison 57
Lyman 61, Warner 54
Moorhead, Minn. 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Western Christian, Iowa 40
Sioux Valley 66, Viborg-Hurley 51
St. Thomas More 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58
Tea Area 51, St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 42
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 41, Britton-Hecla 40
Arlington 49, Great Plains Lutheran 33
Bennett County 63, Hay Springs, Neb. 44
Brandon Valley 57, Pierre 37
Bridgewater-Emery 56, Bon Homme 48
Canistota 48, Gayville-Volin 45
Crow Creek 54, Pine Ridge 42
DeSmet 46, James Valley Christian 32
Ethan 66, Warner 23
Flandreau Indian 70, Marty Indian 57
Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 39
Irene-Wakonda 55, Menno 50
Langford 51, Wilmot 17
Northwestern 64, Waubay/Summit 61
Oelrichs 72, Alliance, Neb. 46
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Aberdeen Central 38
Lincoln 59 Roosevelt 41
Spearfish 46, Mitchell 44
Standing Rock, N.D. 43, Little Wound 32
Todd County 77, Mobridge-Pollock 52
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Wessington Springs 27
Viborg-Hurley 63, Sioux Valley 33
Wagner 52, Avon 46
Wakpala 78, Crazy Horse 55
NEC/Dak-XII Conference Clash
Canton 68, Webster 33
Redfield 64 Dakota Valley 54
Dell Rapids 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Groton Area 50
Hamlin 54 Tea Area 53
Lennox 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 36
Madison 67 Sisseton 64
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Milbank 29
Tri-Valley 62, Deuel 29
Vermillion 60, Clark/Willow Lake 43
West Central 43, Parkston 38 USHL
Sioux City Muskateers 3 Sioux Falls Stampede 2 OT ECHL Wichita Thunder 2 Rapid City Rush 1 High School Boys Hockey Sioux Falls Flyers 2 5 Oahe Capitals 2 Mitchell Marlins 4 Aberdeen Cougars 3 Sioux Center Storm 17 Yankton Bucks 4 Brookings Rangers 3 Rushmore Thunder 2 Huron All Stars 5 Watertown Lakers 4 High School Girls Hockey Sioux Falls Flyers 12 Oahe Capitals 2 Watertown Lakers 1 Huron All Stars 1 OT Mitchell Marlins 17 Rushmore Thunder 0 College Wrestling
Minot St. 21 Augustana 19
U-Mary 18 SMSU 16 High School Wrestling Yankton Invitational Watertown 224 Rapid City Stevens 182.5 Pierre 154.5 Mitchell 129.5 Wagner 124 College Baseball
Augustana 4 Arkansas Monticello 1
Arkansas Monticello 5 Augustana 4