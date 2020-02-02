Sunday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 71 Western Illinois 61

Augustana 76 U-Mary 68

Northern St. 96 MSU Mankato 62

USF 77 Minnesota Crookston 62

Mount Marty 86 Doane 60

DWU 71 Concordia 50

Dakota St. 84 Waldorf 74

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 76 Oral Roberts 61

Augustana 80 U-Mary 73

Northern St. 71 MSU Mankato 65

USF 77 Minnesota Crookston 59

Concordia 69 DWU 67

Mount Marty 70 Doane 47

Waldorf 81 Dakota St. 66 Boys High School Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 58, Hanson 41

Castlewood 62, Deubrook 53

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Stanley County 56

Douglas 69, Chadron, Neb. 42

Great Plains Lutheran 59, Langford 54

Harding County 66, New Underwood 46

Hemingford, Neb. 64, Edgemont 33

Herreid/Selby Area 78, Lemmon 67

Ipswich 75, Highmore-Harrold 43

Leola/Frederick 63, South Border, N.D. 29

Scottsbluff, Neb. 58, Rapid City Stevens 49

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Brandon Valley 48

Sioux Valley 65, Huron 48

South Sioux City, Neb. 81, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46

Sully Buttes 46, Warner 38

Viborg-Hurley 50, Northwestern 39

Waverly-South Shore 58, Estelline/Hendricks 41

Wilmot 60, Sargent Central, N.D. 39

Wolsey-Wessington 63, Wessington Springs 48

Yankton 83, Pierre 56

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Championship

Marty Indian 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57

Fifth Place

Lower Brule 66, Crazy Horse 27

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 71, Takini 36

Third Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 77, Flandreau Indian 67

DSU Classic

Alcester-Hudson 34, Mitchell Christian 24

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 69, Freeman 51

Flandreau 62, Pine Ridge 53

Gayville-Volin 66, Iroquois 55

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 65, Little Wound 56

Kimball/White Lake 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49

Menno 60, Wakpala 46

NEC/Dak-XII Conference Clash

Dakota Valley 67, Clark/Willow Lake 53

Elk Point-Jefferson 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 50

Hamlin 61, West Central 54, OT

Lennox 74, Sisseton 53

Madison 78, Redfield 54

Milbank 55, Vermillion 53

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Groton Area 47

Tea Area 72, Britton-Hecla 59

Tri-Valley 71, Deuel 45

Webster 65, Canton 57

Worthington, Minn. 70, Dell Rapids 67, OT

Girls High School Basketball

Canistota 53, Platte-Geddes 46

Centerville 44, Aberdeen Christian 30

Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 31

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Stanley County 25

Edgemont 42, Hemingford, Neb. 38

Faulkton 80, Hitchcock-Tulare 48

Herreid/Selby Area 41, Lemmon 40

James Valley Christian 51, Lake Preston 43

Jones County 46, Bennett County 36

Kimball/White Lake 44, Avon 36

Lyman 59, Wall 41

Marshall, Minn. 76, Watertown 53

New Underwood 54, Harding County 31

Newell 55, Philip 54

Rapid City Christian 58, Timber Lake 38

Rapid City Stevens 65, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Sargent Central, N.D. 48, Wilmot 33

Scotland 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 15

South Border, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 30

Waverly-South Shore 53, Estelline/Hendricks 43

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Wessington Springs 31

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship

McCook Central/Montrose 76, Flandreau 54

Fifth Place

Sioux Valley 53, Baltic 38

Seventh Place

Parker 49, Chester 30

Third Place

Garretson 46, Beresford 37

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Championship

Lower Brule 46, Marty Indian 35

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 74, Crazy Horse 45

Seventh Place

Takini 53, Tiospaye Topa 33

Third Place

Flandreau Indian 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Hanson 52, Mitchell Christian 19 High School Wrestling

Brookings (Les Tlustos) Tournament

Brandon Valley, 233.0 points

Pierre/T.F. Riggs, 231.5

Rapid City Central, 141.5

Harrisburg, 136.0

Mitchell, 135.0

Madison, 106.5

Dell Rapids, 103.5

Canby, Minn., 97.0

Yankton, 74.0

Milbank, 72.0

Brookings, 67.0

West Central, 65.0

Vermillion, 57.0

Sioux Falls Washington, 56.0

Lennox, 55.0

Sioux Falls Lincoln, 42.5

Dakota Valley, 18.0

Parker Tournament

McCook Central/Montrose, 264.0 points

Marshall, Minn., 228.5

Parker, 221.0

Tea Area, 160.0

Pipestone Area, Minn., 131.0

Sisseton, 73.5

Hamlin, 37.0

Fulda-Murray City Central, Minn., 32.5

Deuel, 26.0

Chester, 24.5

Yankton, 16.0

Mitchell, 3.0 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Waterloo 4 High School Boys Hockey Oahe Capitals 4 Watertown Lakers 2 Brookings Rangers 7 Aberdeen Cougars 1 Sioux Center Storm 4 Mitchell Marlins 1 Sioux Falls Flyers 3 Rushmore Thunder 1 High School Girls Hockey Oahe Capitals 3 Rushmore Thunder 2 College Softball

Augustana 8 Angelo State 4

Augustana 9 Saint Mary’s 1

Northern St. 11 Black Hills St. 1

Northern St. 5 Black Hills St. 3

USF 11 Metro State 4

Metro STate 4 USF 3