Sunday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Rio Grande Valley 110 Sioux Falls Skyforce 96 Men’s College Basketball
USD 91 Oral Roberts 80
MSU Mankato 89 Augustana 77
USF 87 Winona St. 75 (OT)
Minnesota Duluth 87 Northern St. 79 New Mexico Highlands 89, South Dakota Mines 87
Morningside 91 Mount Marty 72
Viterbo 80 Dakota St. 70
Women’s College Basketball
MSU Mankato 61 Augustana 60
Winona St. 78 USF 76
Minnesota Duluth 56 Northern St. 39 South Dakota Mines 83, New Mexico Highlands 49
DWU 80 College of St. Mary 56
Morningside 91 Mount Marty 63
Dakota St. 89 Viterbo 88 2 OT High School Boys Basketball
Belle Fourche 68, Bowman County, N.D. 56
Brookings 68, Fairmont, Minn. 67
Huron 58, Aberdeen Central 49
Ipswich 58, James Valley Christian 51
Lead-Deadwood 41, Hot Springs 23
McLaughlin 86, Miller 67
Mobridge-Pollock 67, Ellendale, N.D. 25
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Flandreau Indian 66
Potter County 57, Wolsey-Wessington 47
Rapid City Central 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 47
Waubay/Summit 58, Faulkton 55
Yankton 58, Sturgis Brown 29
DVC Tournament
Championship
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Arlington 57
Third Place
Colman-Egan 55, Lake Preston 43
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Aberdeen Christian 70, Corsica/Stickney 59
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Faith 40
Canistota 65, White River 43
DeSmet 67, Viborg-Hurley 56
Parkston 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Platte-Geddes 57, Hanson 42
St. Thomas More 57 Sioux Valley 48
Tea Area 58, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 22
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 47
Belle Fourche 36, Bowman County, N.D. 29
Corsica-Stickney 59 Burke 34
Brookings 47, Fairmont, Minn. 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Dell Rapids 35
Faulkton 61, Waubay/Summit 39
Florence/Henry 65, Great Plains Lutheran 34
Ipswich 45, James Valley Christian 35
Lead-Deadwood 44, Hot Springs 39
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Ellendale, N.D. 31
New Underwood 34, Wall 32
Potter County 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 53
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Rapid City Stevens 40
Yankton 53, Sturgis Brown 29
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Third Place
Arlington 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 31
Great Plains Conference Classic
Centerville 54, Alcester-Hudson 43
Marty Indian 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 36
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
3rd Place
Lemmon 51, Timber Lake 44
5th Place
Harding County 52, Bison 38
7th Place
McIntosh 55, Tiospaye Topa 20
Championship
Faith 65, Dupree 38 High School Wrestling East-West Duals in Pierre
Brandon Valley 52 Spearfish 23
Brandon Valley 39 Rapid City Central 28
Brandon Valley 39 Rapid City Stevens 33
Brandon Valley 32 Sturgis 20
Pierre 62 Yankton 6
Pierre 39 Rapid City Stevens 27
Pierre 57 Spearfish 16
Pierre 45 Sturgis 20
Pierre 49 Rapid City Central 22
Harrisburg 54 Spearfish 15
Harrisburg 54 Spearfish 21
Harrisburg 36 Rapid City Central 35
Sturgis 39 Harrisburg 36
Sturgis 60 Roosevelt 22
Rapid City Central 52 Roosevelt 21
Rapid City Central 40 Mitchell 25
Rapid City Central 58 Yankton 18
Rapid City Stevens 58 Roosevelt 21
Roosevelt 40 Spearfish 23
Dak XII Tournament
Canton, 197 points
Madison, 139.5
Dell Rapids, 135.5
West Central, 114
Elk Point-Jefferson, 113
Lennox, 90
Tea Area, 87.5
Vermillion, 79.5
Tri-Valley, 70
Dakota Valley, 33
Kingsbury County Invitational
Canby, 188.5
Redfield Area, 185.5
Brookings, 135
Kingsbury County, 116
Sioux Falls Washington, 104.5
Sisseton, 97.5
Groton Area, 72
Lyman County, 71.5
Faulkton Area, 69
Canton, 67.5
Sioux Valley, 54
Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 43
Hamlin, 42
Viborg-Hurley, 38
Flandreau, 34
Warner/Northwestern, 11
Tiospa Zina, 5
Britton/Hecla, 0 College Wrestling
Northern St. New Mexico Highlands 3
Northern St. 24 Fort Hays St. 19
Western 20 Northern St. 17 ECHL Wichita Thunder 7 Rapid City Rush 4 USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Madison 1 High School Boys Hockey Aberdeen Cougars 7 Yankton Bucks 4 Sioux Center Storm 5 Watertown Lakers 3 High School Girls Hockey Oahe Capitals 6 Huron All Stars 5 Watertown Lakers 4 Sioux Center Storm 2 Brookings Rangers 10 Rushmore Thunder 2