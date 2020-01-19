Sunday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 120, Northern Arizona 109
Men’s College Basketball
MSU Moorhead 78 Augustana 68
Minot St. 69 USF 66
Northern St. 82 Wayne St. 72
Black Hills State 65, Colorado Mines 61
South Dakota Mines 71, UCCS 49
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 63 MSU Moorhead 60 (OT)
USF 87 Minot St. 53
Wayne St. 79 Northern St. 67
Colorado Mines 63, Black Hills State 54
South Dakota Tech 74, UCCS 58
High School Boys Basketball
Edgemont 48, Newell 37
Faith 61, Wall 39
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Bison 42
New Underwood 55, Hot Springs 38
Philip 61, Colome 43
Stanley County 67, Bennett County 47
Sundance, Wyo. 54, Hill City 30
Thunder Basin, Wyo 86, Pierre 46
High School Girls Basketball
Bison 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 27
Hill City 53, Sundance, Wyo. 31
Hot Springs 46, Upton, Wyo. 40
Newell 37, Edgemont 23
Rapid City Stevens 67 Campbell County, WY 28
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 69, Pierre 27
Todd County 74, St. Francis Indian 47
ECHL
Cincinnati Cyclones 6, Rapid City Rush 3
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Sioux City Muskateers 2 OT
High School Boys Hockey
Rushmore Thunder 8, Yankton Bucks 2
High School Girls Hockey
Aberdeen Cougars 17, Rushmore Thunder 0