Sunday, January 19, 2020
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

 

 NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 120,  Northern Arizona 109

Men’s College Basketball

MSU Moorhead 78 Augustana 68

Minot St. 69 USF 66

Northern St. 82 Wayne St. 72

Black Hills State 65, Colorado Mines 61

South Dakota Mines 71, UCCS 49

Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 63 MSU Moorhead 60 (OT)

USF 87 Minot St. 53

Wayne St. 79 Northern St. 67

Colorado Mines 63, Black Hills State 54

South Dakota Tech 74, UCCS 58

High School Boys Basketball

Edgemont 48, Newell 37

Faith 61, Wall 39

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Bison 42

New Underwood 55, Hot Springs 38

Philip 61, Colome 43

Stanley County 67, Bennett County 47

Sundance, Wyo. 54, Hill City 30

Thunder Basin, Wyo 86, Pierre 46

High School Girls Basketball

Bison 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 27

Hill City 53, Sundance, Wyo. 31

Hot Springs 46, Upton, Wyo. 40

Newell 37, Edgemont 23

Rapid City Stevens 67 Campbell County, WY 28

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 69, Pierre 27

Todd County 74, St. Francis Indian 47

ECHL

Cincinnati Cyclones 6, Rapid City Rush 3

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede  3 Sioux City Muskateers 2  OT

High School Boys Hockey

Rushmore Thunder 8, Yankton Bucks 2

High School Girls Hockey

Aberdeen Cougars 17, Rushmore Thunder 0