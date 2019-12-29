Sunday, December 29, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

 

 High Boys School Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Bell Fourche 34

Brandon Valley 71, DeLaSalle, Wis. 61

Breckenridge, MN 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77  OT

Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 37

Harrisburg 66, LuVerne, MN 30

Houston, Tenn. 68, Yankton 41

Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wisc. 50

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Central Minnesota Christian 36

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Mitchell 43

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Collierville 47

Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40

Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37

High School Girls Basketball

Allicance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 36

Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55

Deubrook 52, Estelline-Hendricks 45

Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56

Garretson 72, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s 67

Howard 57, Tiospa Zina 38

Kadoka Area 75, Stanley County 25

Mitchell 59, Waconia, Wis. 50

St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36

Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52

High School Boys Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Watertown Lakers 1

Oahe Capitals at Rushmore Thunder    ppd

High School Girls Hockey

Brookings Rangers at Oahe Capitals      ppd

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 2, Wichita Thunder 0

 

 

 