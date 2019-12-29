Sunday AM Scoreboard
High Boys School Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Bell Fourche 34
Brandon Valley 71, DeLaSalle, Wis. 61
Breckenridge, MN 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77 OT
Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 37
Harrisburg 66, LuVerne, MN 30
Houston, Tenn. 68, Yankton 41
Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wisc. 50
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Central Minnesota Christian 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Mitchell 43
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Collierville 47
Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40
Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37
High School Girls Basketball
Allicance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 36
Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55
Deubrook 52, Estelline-Hendricks 45
Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56
Garretson 72, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s 67
Howard 57, Tiospa Zina 38
Kadoka Area 75, Stanley County 25
Mitchell 59, Waconia, Wis. 50
St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36
Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52
High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Watertown Lakers 1
Oahe Capitals at Rushmore Thunder ppd
High School Girls Hockey
Brookings Rangers at Oahe Capitals ppd
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 2, Wichita Thunder 0