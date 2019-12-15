Sunday AM Scoreboard

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 98, Iowa Energy 95

Men’s College Basketball

USD 96, Mayville State 60

Sioux Falls 73, St. Cloud State 67

Bemidji State 75, Augustana 73

Northern State 74, Mary 61

Mount Marty 97, Concordia 70

Dakota Wesleyan 79, Doane 51

Women’s College Basketball

Central Michigan 79, SDSU 74

St. Cloud State 80, Sioux Falls 76 (*Final in 2 OT)

Bemidji State 74, Augustana 57

Mary 65, Northern State 59

Dakota Wesleyan 98, Doane 41

Concordia 80, Mount Marty 50

Boys High School Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 80, James Valley Christian 35

Brandon Valley 78, Spearfish 48

Canton 73, Flandreau Indian 65

Crow Creek 75, Little Wound 52

Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 55

Faith 48, Kadoka Area 43

Groton Area 56, Leola/Frederick 55

Harding County 77, Lead-Deadwood 44

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 42

Huron 57, Mitchell 52

Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 43

West Sioux 84, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 45

Madison 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Marty Indian 63, Lower Brule 59

McLaughlin 63, Belle Fourche 60

Milbank 83, Lennox 40

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Britton-Hecla 22

New Underwood 54, Dupree 29

Newell 51, Bison 20

Parkston 76, Avon 41

Platte-Geddes 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36

Ponca, Neb. 75, Irene-Wakonda 49

Rapid City Christian 72, Philip 25

Red Cloud 70, Hill City 20

Sioux Falls Christian 72, West Central 25

Sioux Falls Washington 76, Brookings 53

Tiospaye Topa 64, Crazy Horse 39

Todd County 64, Bennett County 30

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Menno 42

Wall 63, Edgemont 48

Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State 43

West Sioux, Iowa 84, Alcester-Hudson 45

Yankton 57, Rapid City Stevens 44

Adrian 73, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

Fairmont 61, Luverne 51

Marshall 60, St. Peter 44

Worthington 59, New Ulm 43

Barefoot Classic

Howard 76, Lemmon 50

Ipswich 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Scotland 57, Wakpala 42

St. Thomas More 66, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 51

Gillete Tournament

Scottsbluff, Neb. 62, Rapid City Central 49

Girls High School Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Platte-Geddes 37

Brandon Valley 68, Spearfish 32

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Wessington Springs 21

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, Miller 47

Groton Area 59, Leola/Frederick 15

James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 42

Jones County 54, Highmore-Harrold 52

Lead-Deadwood 33, Harding County 23

Lennox 78, Milbank 10

Lower Brule 57, Marty Indian 41

Lyman 53, Potter County 48

Madison 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Menno 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56

Ponca, Neb. 54, Irene-Wakonda 50

Rapid City Christian 61, Philip 43

Rapid City Stevens 60, Yankton 31

Richland, N.D. 58, Wilmot 33

St. Thomas More 66, Belle Fourche 30

Wall 52, Edgemont 50

Warner 57, Webster 51

Waubay/Summit 56, Tri-State, N.D. 35

Marshall 56, Hill-Murray 50

Barefoot Classic

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Ipswich 38

Viborg-Hurley 49, Deubrook 36

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 56, Gayville-Volin 26

ECHL Wheeling Nailers 4, Rapid City Rush 2

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Fargo Force 2 SO High School Hockey Boys Sioux Center Storm 4, Rushmore Thunder 1 Huron All Stars 12, Yankton Bucks 4 Girls Oahe Capitals 8, Huron All Stars 3 Mitchell Marlins 5, Brookings Rangers 4 Rushmore Thunder 4, Watertown Lakers 2 College Volleyball NIVC Semifinals in Vermillion

USD def. Tulsa 19-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13.