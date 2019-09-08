Sunday, September 8, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

High School Football

Brandon Valley 40, O’Gorman 16

College Football

USD 70, Oklahoma 14

SDSU 38, Long Island 3

Augustana 52, Upper Iowa 0

Dakota Wesleyan 44, Presentation 0

Briar Cliff 13, Dakota State 0

College Volleyball

USD 3, Louisiana Tech 0

SDSU 3, Prairie View A&M 0

Sioux Falls 3, SD Mines 0

Sioux Falls 3, Chadron State 0

Augustana 3, Adams State 1

Northern State 3, Colorado Mesa 0

Northern State 3, Colorado Mines 1

UN-Kearney 3, Augustana 0

Mayville State University 3, Mount Marty College 0

Dakota Wesleyan University 3, York College 0

Dakota Wesleyan University 3, Presentation College 0

Mount Marty College 3, Bethel College 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-16

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 18-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12

Estelline/Hendricks Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-16

Estelline/Hendricks def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-17

Gold Tournament
Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-22

Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-23

Rapid City Central def. St. Thomas More, 25-16, 27-25

Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Gold Tournament
First Round
Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 25-20, 26-24

Semifinal
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-16, 25-15

Third Place
Billings West, Mont. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Silver Tournament
First Round
Rapid City Central def. Laramie, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Cheyenne South, Wyo., 25-12, 18-25, 25-22

Semifinal
Gering, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Third Place
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-19

Gregory Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 2
Boyd County, Neb. def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-21

Boyd County, Neb. def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-14

Boyd County, Neb. def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-14

Chamberlain def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-11

Chamberlain def. St. Francis Indian, 25-13, 25-9

Montevideo Tournament
Pool Play
Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-13, 25-11

Renville County West, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-16, 25-18

Southwest Minnesota Challenge
Consolation Bracket
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Andover, Minn., 25-23, 25-17

Semifinal
New Prague, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-16

17th Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. LeSueur-Henderson, Minn., 25-23, 25-16

Wheaton Tournament
Lac qui Parle Valley, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-21

Park Christian, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-15

West Central, Minn. def. Sisseton, 15-25, 25-17, 15-12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 19-25, 25-13, 15-11

Women’s College Soccer

Presentation College 9, Nebraska Christian College 0

Men’s College Soccer

Presentation College 9, Nebraska Christian College 2

Dordt University 1, Ottawa University 0

Girls High School Soccer

Rapid City Central 2, Pierre 2

Boys High School Soccer

Rapid City Central 1, Pierre 0

Men’s College Golf
Watkins Invite
1. Winona State (568)

3. Sioux Falls (583)

13. Augustana (626)

High School Softball

Watertown 8, Sturgis 5

Watertown 9, Sturgis 2