Sunday AM Scoreboard
High School Football
Brandon Valley 40, O’Gorman 16
College Football
USD 70, Oklahoma 14
SDSU 38, Long Island 3
Augustana 52, Upper Iowa 0
Dakota Wesleyan 44, Presentation 0
Briar Cliff 13, Dakota State 0
College Volleyball
USD 3, Louisiana Tech 0
SDSU 3, Prairie View A&M 0
Sioux Falls 3, SD Mines 0
Sioux Falls 3, Chadron State 0
Augustana 3, Adams State 1
Northern State 3, Colorado Mesa 0
Northern State 3, Colorado Mines 1
UN-Kearney 3, Augustana 0
Mayville State University 3, Mount Marty College 0
Dakota Wesleyan University 3, York College 0
Dakota Wesleyan University 3, Presentation College 0
Mount Marty College 3, Bethel College 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-16
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 18-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12
Estelline/Hendricks Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-16
Estelline/Hendricks def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-17
Gold Tournament
Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-22
Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-23
Rapid City Central def. St. Thomas More, 25-16, 27-25
Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Gold Tournament
First Round
Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 25-20, 26-24
Semifinal
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-16, 25-15
Third Place
Billings West, Mont. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
Silver Tournament
First Round
Rapid City Central def. Laramie, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Cheyenne South, Wyo., 25-12, 18-25, 25-22
Semifinal
Gering, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22
Third Place
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-19
Gregory Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 2
Boyd County, Neb. def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-21
Boyd County, Neb. def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-14
Boyd County, Neb. def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-14
Chamberlain def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-11
Chamberlain def. St. Francis Indian, 25-13, 25-9
Montevideo Tournament
Pool Play
Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-13, 25-11
Renville County West, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-16, 25-18
Southwest Minnesota Challenge
Consolation Bracket
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Andover, Minn., 25-23, 25-17
Semifinal
New Prague, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-16
17th Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. LeSueur-Henderson, Minn., 25-23, 25-16
Wheaton Tournament
Lac qui Parle Valley, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-21
Park Christian, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-15
West Central, Minn. def. Sisseton, 15-25, 25-17, 15-12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 19-25, 25-13, 15-11
Women’s College Soccer
Presentation College 9, Nebraska Christian College 0
Men’s College Soccer
Presentation College 9, Nebraska Christian College 2
Dordt University 1, Ottawa University 0
Girls High School Soccer
Rapid City Central 2, Pierre 2
Boys High School Soccer
Rapid City Central 1, Pierre 0
Men’s College Golf
Watkins Invite
1. Winona State (568)
3. Sioux Falls (583)
13. Augustana (626)
High School Softball
Watertown 8, Sturgis 5
Watertown 9, Sturgis 2