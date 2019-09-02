Monday, September 2, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Winnipeg Goldeyes 3, Sioux Falls Canaries 2

College Football

Montana 31, USD 17

Trinity International 28, Presentation 26

High School Football

Mitchell 56, Douglas 27

Pierre 40, Sturgis 0

Stanley County 23, Chamberlain 15

College Volleyball

USD 3, Valpo 1

USD 3, Murray State 0

Drake 3, SDSU 1

Mount Marty College 3, Avila University 2

University of St. Mary 3, Mount Marty College 0

Dakota State 3, Montana State-Northern 0

Arizona Christian 3, Dakota State 1

High School Boy’s Soccer

Mitchell 6, Douglas/RCC 4

SF O’Gorman 3, Watertown 1

High School Girl’s Soccer

Mitchell 10, Douglas/RCC 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23

Chamberlain def. Mobridge-Pollock, 17-25, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13, 16-14

Rapid City Stevens def. Pierre, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10

C-Hawk Invite
Pool Play
Pool A
Canton def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-18

Garretson def. Lennox, 32-30, 25-17

Lennox def. Canton, 25-21, 25-12

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Garretson, 25-18, 25-21

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-22

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Canton, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12

Pool B
Canistota def. Dell Rapids, 25-14, 25-20

Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 22-25, 25-10

Vermillion def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21

Vermillion def. West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-21

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21

Seventh Place
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 24-26, 25-13, 25-23

Fifth Place
Lennox def. Canistota, 26-24, 25-23

Third Place
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canton, 25-20, 25-17

Championship
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-17

Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16

Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-18, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-16

Pool 2
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-21, 22-25, 25-20

Huron Invitational
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9

Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20

Huron def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-13

Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 28-26

Sioux Falls Christian def. Huron, 25-21, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-13

Watertown def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-22, 25-16

Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-8

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-12

Norfolk Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Hastings, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln High, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20

Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10

Seventh Place
Bennington, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Parkston Tournament
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-15, 26-24

Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 26-24

Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-19, 25-11

Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-10

Northwestern def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-9

Wagner def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16

Wall Triangular
Bennett County def. Wall, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

Wall def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14

Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament
First Round
Leola/Frederick def. North Central, 12-25, 25-23, 25-16

Potter County def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal
McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

Semifinal
Leola/Frederick def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 24-26, 25-7

Fifth Place
North Central def. McIntosh, 25-19, 25-16

Championship
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-12, 25-10