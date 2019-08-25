Sunday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Milwaukee Milkmen 1, Sioux Falls Canaries 0
Men’s College Soccer
Waldorf University 2, Dakota Wesleyan University 0
Women’s College Soccer
Dakota Wesleyan University 2, Waldorf University 0
College Volleyball
University of St. Francis (Ill.) def. Mount Marty College 25-18, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Goshen College def. Mount Marty College 25-21, 25-18, 25-10
High School Girl’s Soccer
Tea 2, Garretson 0
Brandon Valley 1, Mitchell 0
SF Roosevelt 14, Douglas/RC Christian 0
St. Thomas More 5, Groton 0
Aberdeen 3, Pierre 0
RC Central 2, Lincoln 0
RC Stevens 6, Washington 0
SF Christian 2, Belle Fourche 0
SF O’Gorman 2, Spearfish 1
Harrisburg 2, Vermillion 0
High School Boy’s Soccer
Brandon Valley 4, Mitchell 0
SF Roosevelt 11, Douglas/RC Christian 0
Aberdeen 1, Pierre 0
SF Lincoln 0, RC Central 0
SF Washington 2, RC Stevens 2
SF Christian 4, Belle Fourche 1
SF O’Gorman 3, Spearfish 1
Tea 8, JVC 0
High School Softball
Brookings 9, Watertown 3
Watertown 3, Yankton 2
Watertown 9, Brookings 8
Yankton 8, Watertown 0