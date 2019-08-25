Sunday, August 25, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Milwaukee Milkmen 1, Sioux Falls Canaries 0

Men’s College Soccer

Waldorf University 2, Dakota Wesleyan University 0

Women’s College Soccer

Dakota Wesleyan University 2, Waldorf University 0

College Volleyball

University of St. Francis (Ill.) def. Mount Marty College 25-18, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Goshen College def. Mount Marty College 25-21, 25-18, 25-10

High School Girl’s Soccer

Tea 2, Garretson 0

Brandon Valley 1, Mitchell 0

SF Roosevelt 14, Douglas/RC Christian 0

St. Thomas More 5, Groton 0

Aberdeen 3, Pierre 0

RC Central 2, Lincoln 0

RC Stevens 6, Washington 0

SF Christian 2, Belle Fourche 0

SF O’Gorman 2, Spearfish 1

Harrisburg 2, Vermillion 0

High School Boy’s Soccer

Brandon Valley 4, Mitchell 0

SF Roosevelt 11, Douglas/RC Christian 0

Aberdeen 1, Pierre 0

SF Lincoln 0, RC Central 0

SF Washington 2, RC Stevens 2

SF Christian 4, Belle Fourche 1

SF O’Gorman 3, Spearfish 1

Tea 8, JVC 0

High School Softball

Brookings 9, Watertown 3

Watertown 3, Yankton 2

Watertown 9, Brookings 8

Yankton 8, Watertown 0